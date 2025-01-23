Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Frankfurt
23.01.25
08:01 Uhr
67,94 Euro
+0,32
+0,47 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,8468,3815:58
67,8468,3815:58
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Partners With KidsGardening.org - Welcoming Applications for the 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / ScottsMiracle-Gro:

"Gardening offers kids more than just the chance to get their hands dirty-it's an opportunity to connect with nature, build a sense of community, and develop self-confidence, all while experiencing the joy of watching something grow," said Em Shipman, executive director of KidsGardening.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation along with KidsGardening.org are now welcoming applications for the 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant. If your organization is looking to connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, get the details and apply here: https://kidsgardening.org/grant-opportunities/gromoregood-grassroots-grant-25/

A special thank you to the following organizations for sharing their garden photos with us:

Christina Kent Early Childhood
Spring Branch Elementary PTA
The Hickman NEST
Worchester Islamic Center

Let's GroMoreGood, together!

View original content here.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.