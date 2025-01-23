Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity governance solutions, today announced that Ajay Garg has joined its company as Chief Development Officer to lead the engineering team for its Identity Cloud platform.

Garg joins Saviynt from Palo Alto Networks, where, as Vice President of Engineering, he led a global engineering team responsible for the development of AI-driven advanced security solutions for Data Security, SaaS Security, WildFire, and Internet Security. In his executive role at Saviynt, Garg will oversee all of Engineering, Quality Engineering, Infrastructure (DevOps) and SRE (site reliability) teams driving innovation and growth within Saviynt's identity security platform offerings.

"Ajay is a seasoned engineering leader who brings deep domain knowledge, extensive management experience, and strong technical acumen. He has spent the last twenty years at some of the world's premier organizations in cybersecurity, infrastructure, web security, and SaaS security where he led high-performance cultures that delivered innovation while ensuring extremely positive customer outcomes," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "We are fortunate to have Ajay joining us at Saviynt, particularly at this pivotal time in our company's history."

Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Garg served as Global VP of Engineering at CyberCube Analytics, where he led the development of its industry-leading Cyber Risk Analytics platform. Previously, Garg held key engineering leadership roles at FireEye and Cisco Systems, where he drove innovation in cloud security, identity management, threat analytics, secure access, firewall security, and content security.

"I am thrilled to join Saviynt at such a critical moment in the evolution of identity security," said Garg. "As more organizations move to the cloud to address emerging risks, Saviynt's cloud-native platform stands out as a powerful solution that can solve multiple security challenges within a single, integrated architecture. I'm excited to work alongside a talented team to scale our engineering capabilities and drive innovation, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value and outcomes for our customers in an increasingly complex security landscape."

To learn more about Saviynt's Identity Cloud, please visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250123432071/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com