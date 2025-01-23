Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Cleveroad Ranks 7th Among Top 1000 Global Software Development Companies

Cleveroad secures the 7th position in Clutch's prestigious annual Top 1000 Global Software Developers list, demonstrating unparalleled expertise in delivering bespoke software solutions across diverse industries. With more than 13 years of experience and an unwavering commitment to quality, Cleveroad blends technical excellence with a client-first approach to empower businesses through digital transformation worldwide.

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Cleveroad, a trusted software development company, is pleased to announce that we have been ranked 7th in Clutch's prestigious "Top 1000 Global Software Development Companies for 2024" ranking. This award reflects Cleveroad's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative, and customer-centric software solutions.

Cleveroad team

Cleveroad team

Clutch compiles the Top 1000 list annually, recognizing the best-performing global service providers. They select software application development companies based on several factors:

  • Quality, quantity, and frequency of verified customer references

  • The diversity and scope of the client portfolio and range of projects

  • A complete company profile with proven experience and specialized services

  • Industry recognition and strong brand presence

With over 350,000 providers listed on Clutch, inclusion in the Top 1000 software development IT companies is a significant milestone. Being ranked 7th among thousands of vendors worldwide places Cleveroad among the industry's leaders, highlighting our ability to assist businesses in reaching their goals as a professional software development company.

"This recognition by Clutch is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It highlights our constant commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction."
Yevgen Altynpara, Founder and CEO of Cleveroad.

A key factor in Cleveroad's success is the focus on understanding and addressing client needs. With over 7 verified reviews on Clutch, received in 2024, and a stellar 4.9/5 rating, the software development services provider company has earned a reputation for delivering projects on time and exceeding client expectations. These verified reviews further cement Cleveroad's global status as a top software development company.

About Cleveroad
Cleveroad is an outsourcing custom software development company with over 13 years of experience in the IT industry. Specializing in delivering custom solutions for businesses of all sizes, Cleveroad combines technical expertise with a client-centric approach to create impactful digital products.

Cleveroad's portfolio spans industries such as Healthcare, Logistics, FinTech, and more. We offer on-demand IT services, including custom software development, IT consulting, legacy software modernization, UI/UX design, and the discovery phase. As an ISO-certified company with an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified security management, we can guarantee product safety and value at every project stage. Moreover, Cleveroad is a current AWS Select Tier partner within the AWS Partner Network, ensuring our clients receive professional cloud services.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading B2B marketplace, connecting companies worldwide with trusted service providers for their projects. With an extensive database of verified customer reviews, Clutch has become a leader as a trusted source for connecting with professional software development companies.

Contact Information

Ivan Stepan'kov
Head of Marketing
stepankov@cleveroad.com

SOURCE: Cleveroad



