New Leadership at Societ and Frontier Sets Strong Foundation for Nonprofit Technology and Fundraising Innovation

Societ, a leader in providing innovative nonprofit solutions, and Frontier, its full-service fundraising agency, today announced exciting leadership changes with the appointment of Ron Spreeuwenberg to Chief Executive Officer and Wes Moon to Vice President of Fundraising.

These leadership changes signal a new chapter of growth for the company, enabling Societ to blend cutting-edge technology with on-the-ground fundraising expertise, to deliver world-class solutions that help nonprofits advance their mission in today's world of rapid change.

Spreeuwenberg, an accomplished executive with a track record of scaling mission-driven companies and fostering innovation, is well poised to guide Societ through this next phase of growth.

"The world is changing faster than ever before with the rapid adoption of technology, in particular with quickly advancing AI technology, and the nonprofit sector must evolve to meet the ever-increasing demands of their audience," said Spreeuwenberg. "By bringing together Frontier's expertise in fundraising and Societ's capabilities in technology, we are uniquely placed to deliver innovative solutions that not only meet shifting donor expectations, but enable nonprofits to thrive in this evolving landscape."

With a wealth of experience in nonprofit fundraising and growth strategies, Moon will focus on leveraging Societ's cutting-edge technologies, including Glass Register, Societ's new zero transaction fee donation forms , to deepen donor relationships and enable organizations to achieve continued, sustainable growth.

"Technology has fundamentally reshaped how donors engage with the causes they care about," said Moon. "By integrating our technology solutions with innovative fundraising strategies, we're empowering nonprofits to connect with supporters on a more personal level and build lasting, impactful relationships. This isn't just about adapting to change - it's about leading the way forward."

To learn more about how Societ and Frontier are blending technology and fundraising innovation to help nonprofits "Do More Good", visit the website, www.societ.com .

About Societ

Societ is a leader in nonprofit technology solutions that executive directors, board members, and fundraising professionals trust. Nonprofits and charities in more than 40 countries have been relying upon Societ's technologies for over 30 years to have a greater impact and Do More Good. Societ's suite of products include Glass Register donation forms, Sumac nonprofit CRM , and My Board View, along with other powerful tools for managing donors, members, volunteers and clients.

About Frontier

Frontier is Societ's full-service fundraising agency, specializing in helping purpose-driven organizations achieve transformative growth. With extensive fundraising expertise and a passion for building meaningful connections between nonprofits and their supporters, Frontier has helped nonprofits raise millions of dollars for their cause through strategic direct mail and digital fundraising campaigns.

