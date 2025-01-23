Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swiftwater and Onit Expand Partnership to Transform Corporate Investigation Processes

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Onit, the global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for the legal industry, and Swiftwater and Company, a leader in legal strategy and performance improvement services, today announced an expanded partnership focused on transforming corporate investigation processes and value creation.

This strategic partnership combines Swiftwater's corporate investigation frameworks and experts with Onit's advanced technology platform to deliver a unified, efficient approach to global investigations that delivers value and reduces risk.

"The complexity of global investigations demands both advanced technology and deep domain expertise," said Matt Den Ouden, Chief Evangelist at Onit. "Our expanded partnership with Swiftwater brings these elements together, providing organizations with a comprehensive solution that transforms how they manage investigations across their enterprise."

"This expansion of our partnership represents a paradigm shift in corporate investigation management," said Hassan El Asraoui, CEO of Swiftwater and Company. "By deepening the integration between Swiftwater's proven investigation expertise and Onit's robust technology platform, we're enabling organizations to build high-functioning investigation frameworks that speed investigations, enhance compliance and deliver quantifiable operational efficiency."

This expanded partnership enhances the business value investigation and compliance teams deliver to their organizations by enabling them to:

  • Reduce investigation cycle times

  • Optimize global resource allocation

  • Seamless multi-jurisdictional compliance

  • Secure, centralized evidence management

  • Data-driven insights for continuous improvement

  • Real-time visibility into investigation status and outcomes

  • End-to-end process automation from intake to final reporting

  • Enhance risk mitigation through standardized procedures

Onit and Switftwater will host a webinar, "Corporate Investigations: Unlocking the Value from Intake to Reporting," at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET. The webinar will demonstrate how organizations can leverage this partnership to transform their investigation processes. The session will be hosted by Swiftwater Managing Director Mirat Dave, who will be joined by Onit Chief Evangelist Matt DenOuden.

This will be the first in a series of three webinars that will showcase the expanded capabilities and strategic benefits of this partnership. To attend the webinar, register here.

About Onit

Built by legal experts for legal experts, Onit delivers practical and scalable solutions for corporate legal departments. Onit's comprehensive platform supports a wide range of legal and business needs, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions that automate customized workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors, legal requests, legal holds, and contracts. Onit empowers legal teams to transform beyond business protectors and into business drivers that increase their organization's growth and efficiency and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the corporate legal landscape. We are proud to be recognized as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape for CLM in 2024. Onit operates globally, serving clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. Our platform is trusted by leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to streamline legal operations and improve business outcomes.

About Swiftwater and Company

Swiftwater and Company is a premier and nimble advisory firm comprising of senior advisors. It specializes in delivering solutions across commercial, legal, risk, compliance, and technology consulting. Our mission is to propel businesses toward commercial agility, ensuring operational excellence, and fortifying risk mitigation and compliance. We have a seasoned cadre of C-suite advisors, who advise Chief Legal, Compliance, Risk, Revenue, and Procurement Officers. At the core of our ethos lie the 7 Cs: Connect, Care, Collaborate, Create, Curiosity, Courage, and Confidence, which together fuel our approach to transformative consulting.

Contact Information

Garrett Denney
VP, Marketing
media.relations@onit.com

.

SOURCE: Onit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.