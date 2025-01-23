Swiftwater and Onit Expand Partnership to Transform Corporate Investigation Processes

Onit, the global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for the legal industry, and Swiftwater and Company, a leader in legal strategy and performance improvement services, today announced an expanded partnership focused on transforming corporate investigation processes and value creation.

This strategic partnership combines Swiftwater's corporate investigation frameworks and experts with Onit's advanced technology platform to deliver a unified, efficient approach to global investigations that delivers value and reduces risk.

"The complexity of global investigations demands both advanced technology and deep domain expertise," said Matt Den Ouden, Chief Evangelist at Onit. "Our expanded partnership with Swiftwater brings these elements together, providing organizations with a comprehensive solution that transforms how they manage investigations across their enterprise."

"This expansion of our partnership represents a paradigm shift in corporate investigation management," said Hassan El Asraoui, CEO of Swiftwater and Company. "By deepening the integration between Swiftwater's proven investigation expertise and Onit's robust technology platform, we're enabling organizations to build high-functioning investigation frameworks that speed investigations, enhance compliance and deliver quantifiable operational efficiency."

This expanded partnership enhances the business value investigation and compliance teams deliver to their organizations by enabling them to:

Reduce investigation cycle times

Optimize global resource allocation

Seamless multi-jurisdictional compliance

Secure, centralized evidence management

Data-driven insights for continuous improvement

Real-time visibility into investigation status and outcomes

End-to-end process automation from intake to final reporting

Enhance risk mitigation through standardized procedures

Onit and Switftwater will host a webinar, " Corporate Investigations: Unlocking the Value from Intake to Reporting ," at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET. The webinar will demonstrate how organizations can leverage this partnership to transform their investigation processes. The session will be hosted by Swiftwater Managing Director Mirat Dave, who will be joined by Onit Chief Evangelist Matt DenOuden.

This will be the first in a series of three webinars that will showcase the expanded capabilities and strategic benefits of this partnership. To attend the webinar, register here .

About Onit

Built by legal experts for legal experts, Onit delivers practical and scalable solutions for corporate legal departments. Onit's comprehensive platform supports a wide range of legal and business needs, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions that automate customized workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors, legal requests, legal holds, and contracts. Onit empowers legal teams to transform beyond business protectors and into business drivers that increase their organization's growth and efficiency and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the corporate legal landscape. We are proud to be recognized as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape for CLM in 2024. Onit operates globally, serving clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. Our platform is trusted by leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to streamline legal operations and improve business outcomes.

About Swiftwater and Company

Swiftwater and Company is a premier and nimble advisory firm comprising of senior advisors. It specializes in delivering solutions across commercial, legal, risk, compliance, and technology consulting. Our mission is to propel businesses toward commercial agility, ensuring operational excellence, and fortifying risk mitigation and compliance. We have a seasoned cadre of C-suite advisors, who advise Chief Legal, Compliance, Risk, Revenue, and Procurement Officers. At the core of our ethos lie the 7 Cs: Connect, Care, Collaborate, Create, Curiosity, Courage, and Confidence, which together fuel our approach to transformative consulting.

Contact Information

Garrett Denney

VP, Marketing

media.relations@onit.com

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire