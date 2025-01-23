Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Saint-Gobain North America Receives High Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

Recognition is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where all can thrive in their careers.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Saint-Gobain North America, a leading manufacturer of light and sustainable building materials in the United States, has received a strong score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2024-2025 Corporate Equality Index, matching its score in 2024. The Corporate Equality Index is the United States' foremost national roadmap and benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

Now in its seventh year on the Corporate Equality Index, Saint-Gobain North America was recognized for its commitment to workforce protections and non-discrimination policies, inclusive benefits, and long-running Live Open Employee Resource Group. Since the last survey, Saint-Gobain has remained involved in the LGBTQ+ community, holding several educational forums and events throughout the year and has given back to the community through philanthropic giving. In addition, the company continues to enhance its benefits, ensuring same- and different-sex families have the same access to benefits, all while offering ally training to employees across the North America region.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index again this year for our commitment to fostering a culture where all people feel comfortable and secure to grow and thrive in their careers," said Jay Bachmann, President and CertainTeed's Interior Product Group and the Executive Advisor of Saint-Gobain's Live Open LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group. "As a company that believes the best teams are built in a diverse and inclusive atmosphere, we will continue to hold true to these values, and I thank all of my colleagues for their dedication and work to make it a reality."

This recognition is the latest Saint-Gobain has received for its efforts to build a strong and vibrant workplace. Earlier this month, the company celebrated its tenth consecutive Global Top Employer Certification, one of only 17 companies around the world to earn this prestigious honor. The company is home to several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including its LGBTQ Network - Live Open, Leading Efforts for Ancestral Diversity Network - LEAD, Women's Network, Career Network, and Veterans Network.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 79 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
