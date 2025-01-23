Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: 856678 | ISIN: US1890541097 | Ticker-Symbol: CXX
Tradegate
23.01.25
15:39 Uhr
152,80 Euro
+0,40
+0,26 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
23.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
The Clorox Company: Clorox Change Maker Brings Curiosity, Empathy and Courage to the Workplace

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / The Clorox Change Makers initiative spotlights people who actively celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and practice allyship, making a positive impact on our business and culture.

In this installment, we focus on Kristen Moore, an enterprise data governance steward in our IT function. Kirsten was nominated by a colleague on her team, Annette Keil. We spoke with them to learn more about what Kristen's allyship looks like in action.

Why did you nominate Kristen as a Change Maker? What makes her an ally?

Annette: I nominated Kristen as a Change Maker because she embodies the core behaviors of an ally: curiosity, empathy and courage. She actively seeks to understand her colleagues' experiences, shows genuine compassion, and stands up for fairness and equity. Her actions inspire and create a positive, inclusive environment.

How has Kristen's allyship made an impact for you and others at Clorox?

Annette: Kristen's allyship has significantly impacted our team by fostering a supportive and collaborative atmosphere. Her empathy and courage in addressing difficult situations, along with her commitment to promoting fairness and inclusion, have served as a powerful inspiration for me and others to be better allies.

What does IDEA, and specifically allyship, mean to you?

Kristen: IDEA is about creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and safe being themselves. Allyship is a key pillar in supporting others to reach this goal. For me, allyship is really about getting to know people from different perspectives and different backgrounds and being open to truly listen to who they are, pausing judgment and coming from a place of curiosity.

What tips do you have for others to put allyship into action in their day-to-day lives?

Kristen: To put allyship into action, there are really three things I would recommend:

  1. Have the courage to bring your full self to the table.

  2. Practice compassion by recognizing that we are all made of strengths and struggles and have taken very different roads to get to where we are.

  3. Connect with people through active listening and remember that every interaction is an opportunity to practice.

To live our purpose and values, we must build a workplace where every person can feel respected and valued, and fully able to participate in our Clorox community. We aim to lead by example, at every level within the company, and to continually challenge ourselves to do better.?Learn more about our inclusion and diversity efforts here.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Clorox Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
