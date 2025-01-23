







London, UK, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Brought to you by Sustainability Magazine, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is the premier event for sustainability leaders committed to achieving net zero and driving ESG transformation, returns to the QEII Centre, London, on 5-6 March 2025. The two-day event will bring together global sustainability and supply chain leaders to explore actionable solutions for achieving net zero, fostering ESG leadership, and driving sustainable business transformation.Unparalleled Insights & Industry-Leading ConversationsSustainability LIVE: Net Zero will feature an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, fireside chats, and masterclasses from leading organisations shaping the future of sustainability. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into Scope 3 emissions reduction, ESG innovation, circular economy strategies, and sustainable supply chain transformation.Co-Located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: SustainabilityIn a unique dual-event format, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will run alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability, creating a comprehensive platform for executives committed to advancing supply chain sustainability. With one ticket granting full access to both events, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, explore cross-sector sustainability challenges, and develop holistic strategies for environmental impact reduction.Who Will Be in Attendance?The event is designed for C-level executives and senior decision-makers leading sustainability efforts in their organisations, including:- Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO)- CEOs, COOs & ESG Leaders- Vice Presidents & Directors of Sustainability, CSR, and Net Zero- Heads of Supplier Diversity & Supply Chain SustainabilityGet InvolvedJoin us in March 2025 for Europe's most influential sustainability event and be part of the conversation driving meaningful change. Visit Sustainability LIVE to secure your ticket and explore sponsorship and speaking opportunities.About Sustainability LIVE: Net ZeroSustainability LIVE: Net Zero is brought to you by Sustainability Magazine a BizClik brandExplore the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be part of the conversation at our global conference series, Sustainability LIVE.Discover all our upcoming events and secure your tickets today.For media inquiries, please contact:Lauren Hayes - Head of Brand MarketingLauren.hayes@bizclikmedia.co.ukSustainability MagazineSource: Sustainability MagazineCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.