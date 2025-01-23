Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2AKJL | ISIN: FR0013153541 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMM
Frankfurt
23.01.25
08:15 Uhr
4,040 Euro
+0,060
+1,51 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 10:42 Uhr
Maisons du Monde: Reorganization and simplification of Maisons du Monde's headquarters in Paris and Nantes. No stores are affected by this project.

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, 23 January 2025

Reorganization and simplification of Maisons du Monde's headquarters in Paris and Nantes.
No stores are affected by this project.

Maisons du Monde announces a project to reorganize and simplify its headquarters in France, as part of a consultation with its employee representatives. This initiative aims to enhance Maisons du Monde's agility to better respond to market changes and customer expectations in a complex economic environment.

A necessary step in the Inspire Everyday strategic plan
This plan is based on two key pillars:
Strengthening the omnichannel business model: rethinking the product offering, enriching the customer experience, developing new growth drivers, and offering complementary services.
Optimizing the operational model: simplifying the value chain, defining a global approach locally adapted for stores.

Reorganization of the headquarters in France and support for employees
The new headquarters organization plans to reduce 91 positions, primarily located in Paris and Nantes.
The implementation of the new organizational project will prioritize voluntary departures, including responsible measures negotiated with social partners. Each affected employee will receive personalized support to secure sustainable employment, whether through internal or external redeployment. This support will include funding for training, assistance with business creation or acquisition, as well as dedicated job search assistance.

Stores, pillars of proximity and customer experience: No stores are affected by this project. This reorganization also aims to bring the headquarters closer to the stores. In addition, a comprehensive overhaul of the business division will be carried out with store staff to promote career development, training, and performance in customer service.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Financial agenda

4 February 2025 Q4 and FY 2024 sales

11 March 2025 FY 2024 results

15 May 2025 Q1 2025 sales

25 July 2025 Q2 sales and H1 results 2025

23 Octobre 2025 Q3 and 9-month sales 2025

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com




Michelle Kamar
Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
michelle@source-rp.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
