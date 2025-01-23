MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF to Present at The Microcap Conference

MUSQ LLC, the company behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF (NYSE:MUSQ) https://www.musqetf.com is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

MUSQ LLC's Founder & CEO, David Schulhof, will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

The MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF provides investors with exposure to the global music ecosystem. Tracking the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), the ETF includes publicly traded companies with core interests in music streaming, content and distribution, live events, and music equipment and technology. The global music industry is projected to grow at a double-digit pace, with Goldman Sachs predicting the industry's revenue will reach $163.7 billion by 2030.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers : Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About MUSQ LLC

MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), and the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ). MUSQ LLC's founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

For more information, please contact info@musq.com

*For a complete list of MUSQ holdings and sector breakdown, please click here. Holdings subject to change.

** Source: Yang, Lisa, et al, Music in the Air, Goldman Sachs Equity Research, May 01, 2024

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the MUSQ ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained by visiting https://musqetf.com or by calling 1-855- MUSQ-ETF(687-7383).

Risk Disclosures

There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund's concentration in an industry or sector can increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those industries/sectors. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund is new and has a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. A new and smaller fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Because the Fund's NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the Fund's NAV could decline if currencies of the underlying securities depreciate against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably. All investing involves risk, and asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, might be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, as well as other risks specific to the particular ETF. ETF shares are traded on exchanges, and are traded and priced throughout the trading day. ETFs permit an investor to purchase a selling interest in a portfolio of stocks throughout the trading day. Because ETFs trade on an exchange, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). The prices of ETFs may sometimes vary significantly from the NAVs of a ETFs' underlying securities. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

