West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2024 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, compared to 2023 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $7.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter 2023 net income of $4.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share. On January 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2025.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Although 2024 was a challenging year, we are very pleased with our fourth quarter results. We saw growth in core deposits and improvements in net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter and believe these trends can continue during 2025. Our credit quality remains pristine and we had no loans past due greater than 30 days at year end as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices."

David Nelson added, "During 2024, we focused on initiatives that would generate core deposit growth through targeted relationship building activities and comprehensive customer recommendations. We also made improvements to our retail online and mobile banking platforms along with our fraud management tools. Despite a highly competitive deposit environment in 2024, we saw incredible success in growing core retail and commercial deposits which led to reductions in wholesale funding and overall cost of funds in the fourth quarter."

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2024 Financial Highlights Quarter Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Net income (in thousands) $7,097 $24,050 Return on average equity 12.24% 10.71% Return on average assets 0.68% 0.61% Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 60.79% 63.25% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00%

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Overview

Loans decreased $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan payoffs resulting from customer asset sales and secondary market refinancing.



A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. A negative provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to an adjustment to qualitative factors in the commercial real estate loan segment. The provision for loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to changes in the forecasted loss rates due to increases in forecasted unemployment rates. The negative provision for unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decline in unfunded commitments resulting primarily from the funding of construction loans.





The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.01 percent and 0.97 percent at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 consisted of one loan with a balance of $133 thousand, compared to two loans with a total balance of $233 thousand at September 30, 2024.





Deposits increased $79.0 million, or 2.4 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $266.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $159.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $238.5 million, or 8.4 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth includes a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits. As of December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi ® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 30.0 percent of total deposits.





reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 30.0 percent of total deposits. Borrowed funds decreased to $392.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024. This decrease was due to two Federal Home Loan Bank advances that matured in the fourth quarter and were not renewed. One advance, with a balance of $20.0 million, was a term advance and the other advance, with a balance of $25.0 million, was part of the Company's rolling funding program and associated with a corresponding interest rate swap agreement that also matured.





Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions increased by $1.7 million, primarily driven by the impact that an increase in average customer deposit balances had on cash liquidity. A significant, but temporary, customer deposit during the fourth quarter resulted in increases in the average balance of customer deposits and average balance of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions. The cost of deposits decreased 27 bps due to changes in deposit mix and reductions in deposit pricing facilitated by decreases in the federal funds target rate. Additionally, interest expense on borrowed funds decreased by $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.





The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.





In December 2024, the Company sold approximately $11.8 million of securities from the available for sale securities portfolio and realized a net loss of $1.2 million. The proceeds from this sale will be reinvested in the loan portfolio and have an estimated earn back period of approximately 2 years.





The tangible common equity ratio was 5.68 percent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 5.90 percent as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the tangible common equity ratio was driven by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was the result of the decrease in the market value of our available for sale securities portfolio, partially offset by retained net income.

Income tax expense decreased $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. This was primarily due to recording an income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 for an energy related investment tax credit associated with the construction of the Company's new headquarters building.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Overview

Loans increased $77.3 million at December 31, 2024, or 2.6 percent, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans, partially offset by loan payoffs resulting from customer asset sales and secondary market refinancing.





Deposits increased to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $266.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $305.4 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $422.8 million, or 15.8 percent, as of December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023. Deposit growth included a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits and was used to reduce wholesale funding, build liquidity and fund loan growth.





Borrowed funds decreased to $392.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $150.3 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings and a decrease of $45.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, which was the result of growth in deposits.



The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company's newly constructed headquarters.



Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Year Ended 2024 Compared to Year Ended 2023 Overview

The credit loss expense recorded in 2024 was $1.0 million, compared to $700 thousand in 2023. The credit loss expense in 2024 was primarily due to an adjustment to qualitative factors within the commercial real estate segment and changes in forecasted loss rates, which was driven by the increase in forecasted unemployment rate. The credit loss expense recorded in 2023 was associated with growth in loans and unfunded commitments.





Net interest income increased $2.3 million in 2024 compared to 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the increase in the average balance and yield of the loan portfolio, the increase in the average balance of interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions and the decrease in average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by the increase in the average balance and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased to 1.91 percent in 2024, compared to 2.01 percent in 2023.



The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 20, 2025. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company's financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank's website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,750 $ 34,157 $ 27,994 $ 27,071 $ 33,245 Interest-bearing deposits 214,728 123,646 121,825 120,946 32,112 Securities available for sale, at fair value 544,565 597,745 588,452 605,735 623,919 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,129 17,195 21,065 26,181 22,957 Loans 3,004,860 3,021,221 2,998,774 2,980,133 2,927,535 Allowance for credit losses (30,432 ) (29,419 ) (28,422 ) (28,373 ) (28,342 ) Loans, net 2,974,428 2,991,802 2,970,352 2,951,760 2,899,193 Premises and equipment, net 109,985 106,771 101,965 95,880 86,399 Bank-owned life insurance 44,990 44,703 44,416 44,138 43,864 Other assets 82,416 72,547 89,046 90,981 84,069 Total assets $ 4,014,991 $ 3,988,566 $ 3,965,115 $ 3,962,692 $ 3,825,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 3,357,596 $ 3,278,553 $ 3,180,922 $ 3,065,030 $ 2,973,779 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - - 85,500 198,500 150,270 Other borrowings 392,629 438,814 439,998 441,183 442,367 Other liabilities 36,891 35,846 34,812 34,223 34,299 Stockholders' equity 227,875 235,353 223,883 223,756 225,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,014,991 $ 3,988,566 $ 3,965,115 $ 3,962,692 $ 3,825,758 For the Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets $ 4,135,049 $ 3,973,824 $ 3,964,109 $ 3,812,199 $ 3,706,497 Loans 3,007,558 2,991,272 2,994,492 2,949,672 2,857,594 Deposits 3,434,234 3,258,669 3,123,282 2,956,635 2,878,676 Stockholders' equity 230,720 227,513 219,771 219,835 201,920

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of LOANS December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Commercial $ 514,232 $ 512,884 $ 526,589 $ 544,293 $ 531,594 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 508,147 520,516 496,864 465,247 413,477 1-4 family residential first mortgages 87,858 89,749 92,230 108,065 106,688 Home equity 19,294 17,140 15,264 14,020 14,618 Commercial 1,861,195 1,870,132 1,856,301 1,839,580 1,854,510 Consumer and other 17,287 14,261 15,234 12,844 10,930 3,008,013 3,024,682 3,002,482 2,984,049 2,931,817 Net unamortized fees and costs (3,153 ) (3,461 ) (3,708 ) (3,916 ) (4,282 ) Total loans $ 3,004,860 $ 3,021,221 $ 2,998,774 $ 2,980,133 $ 2,927,535 Less: allowance for credit losses (30,432 ) (29,419 ) (28,422 ) (28,373 ) (28,342 ) Net loans $ 2,974,428 $ 2,991,802 $ 2,970,352 $ 2,951,760 $ 2,899,193 CREDIT QUALITY Pass $ 2,999,531 $ 3,016,493 $ 2,994,310 $ 2,983,618 $ 2,931,377 Watch 8,349 7,956 7,651 142 144 Substandard 133 233 521 289 296 Doubtful - - - - - Total loans $ 3,008,013 $ 3,024,682 $ 3,002,482 $ 2,984,049 $ 2,931,817 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing demand $ 541,053 $ 525,332 $ 530,441 $ 521,377 $ 548,726 Interest-bearing demand 543,855 438,402 443,658 449,946 481,207 Savings and money market - non-brokered 1,517,510 1,481,840 1,483,264 1,315,698 1,315,741 Money market - brokered 126,381 123,780 97,259 119,840 124,335 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,728,799 2,569,354 2,554,622 2,406,861 2,470,009 Time - non-brokered 488,760 407,109 353,269 381,646 322,694 Time - brokered 140,037 302,090 273,031 276,523 181,076 Total time deposits 628,797 709,199 626,300 658,169 503,770 Total deposits $ 3,357,596 $ 3,278,553 $ 3,180,922 $ 3,065,030 $ 2,973,779 BORROWINGS Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $ - $ - $ 85,500 $ 198,500 $ 150,270 Subordinated notes, net 79,893 79,828 79,762 79,697 79,631 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270,000 315,000 315,000 315,000 315,000 Long-term debt 42,736 43,986 45,236 46,486 47,736 Total borrowings $ 392,629 $ 438,814 $ 525,498 $ 639,683 $ 592,637 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 35,619 34,960 34,322 33,685 34,197 Retained earnings 278,613 275,724 273,981 272,997 271,369 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,357 ) (78,331 ) (87,420 ) (85,926 ) (83,523 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 227,875 $ 235,353 $ 223,883 $ 223,756 $ 225,043

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 41,822 $ 42,504 $ 41,700 $ 40,196 $ 38,208 Securities: Taxable 2,959 3,261 3,394 3,416 3,521 Tax-exempt 795 806 808 810 869 Interest-bearing deposits 3,740 2,041 1,666 148 85 Total interest income 49,316 48,612 47,568 44,570 42,683 Interest expense: Deposits 25,706 26,076 23,943 21,559 20,024 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - 115 1,950 2,183 2,024 Subordinated notes 1,106 1,112 1,105 1,108 1,114 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,522 2,748 2,718 2,325 2,482 Long-term debt 560 601 622 645 678 Total interest expense 29,894 30,652 30,338 27,820 26,322 Net interest income 19,422 17,960 17,230 16,750 16,361 Credit loss expense 1,000 - - - 500 Net interest income after credit loss expense 18,422 17,960 17,230 16,750 15,861 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 462 459 462 460 476 Debit card usage fees 471 500 490 458 488 Trust services 1,051 828 794 776 782 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 287 287 278 274 275 Realized securities losses, net (1,172 ) - - - (431 ) Other income 331 285 322 331 308 Total noninterest income 1,430 2,359 2,346 2,299 1,898 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,107 6,823 7,169 6,489 6,468 Occupancy and equipment 2,095 1,926 1,852 1,447 1,499 Data processing 752 771 754 714 723 Technology and software 743 722 731 700 676 FDIC insurance 699 711 631 519 475 Professional fees 301 239 244 257 235 Director fees 170 223 236 199 240 Other expenses 1,532 1,477 1,577 1,543 1,845 Total noninterest expense 13,399 12,892 13,194 11,868 12,161 Income before income taxes 6,453 7,427 6,382 7,181 5,598 Income taxes (644 ) 1,475 1,190 1,372 1,073 Net income $ 7,097 $ 5,952 $ 5,192 $ 5,809 $ 4,525 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.27

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Year Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 166,222 $ 142,923 Securities: Taxable 13,030 13,696 Tax-exempt 3,219 3,517 Interest-bearing deposits 7,595 169 Total interest income 190,066 160,305 Interest expense: Deposits 97,284 66,796 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 4,248 9,532 Subordinated notes 4,431 4,442 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,313 7,694 Long-term debt 2,428 2,810 Total interest expense 118,704 91,274 Net interest income 71,362 69,031 Credit loss expense 1,000 700 Net interest income after credit loss expense 70,362 68,331 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,843 1,859 Debit card usage fees 1,919 1,980 Trust services 3,449 3,068 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 1,126 1,044 Loan swap fees - 431 Realized securities losses, net (1,172 ) (431 ) Gain from bank-owned life insurance - 691 Other income 1,269 1,424 Total noninterest income 8,434 10,066 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 27,588 27,060 Occupancy and equipment 7,320 5,507 Data processing 2,991 2,790 Technology and software 2,896 2,341 FDIC insurance 2,560 1,750 Professional fees 1,041 1,026 Director fees 828 892 Other expenses 6,129 7,245 Total noninterest expense 51,353 48,611 Income before income taxes 27,443 29,786 Income taxes 3,393 5,649 Net income $ 24,050 $ 24,137 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.43 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.42 $ 1.44

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended COMMON SHARE DATA December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.43 $ 1.44 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.42 0.35 0.31 0.35 0.27 1.42 1.44 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 1.00 1.00 Book value per common share(1) 13.54 13.98 13.30 13.31 13.46 Closing stock price 21.65 19.01 17.90 17.83 21.20 Market price/book value(2) 159.90 % 135.98 % 134.59 % 133.96 % 157.50 % Price earnings ratio(3) 12.96 13.65 14.36 12.77 19.79 Annualized dividend yield(4) 4.62 % 5.26 % 5.59 % 5.61 % 4.72 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.11 % 11.95 % 11.85 % 11.78 % 11.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.51 9.39 9.30 9.23 9.30 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.93 8.15 8.08 8.36 8.50 Common equity tier 1 ratio 8.95 8.83 8.74 8.67 8.74 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.86 % 12.73 % 12.66 % 12.63 % 12.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.96 11.86 11.79 11.76 11.89 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.97 10.29 10.25 10.65 10.86 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.96 11.86 11.79 11.76 11.89 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets(5) 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.61 % 0.48 % 0.61 % 0.66 % Return on average equity(6) 12.24 10.41 9.50 10.63 8.89 10.71 11.42 Net interest margin(7)(13) 1.98 1.91 1.86 1.88 1.87 1.91 2.01 Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13) 5.02 5.16 5.13 4.99 4.87 5.08 4.64 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.57 3.84 3.83 3.70 3.60 3.73 3.21 Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 60.79 63.28 67.14 62.04 64.66 63.25 60.73 Nonperforming assets to total assets(10) 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ACL ratio(11) 1.01 0.97 0.95 0.95 0.97 Loans/total assets 74.84 75.75 75.63 75.20 76.52 Loans/total deposits 89.49 92.15 94.27 97.23 98.44 Tangible common equity ratio(12) 5.68 5.90 5.65 5.65 5.88

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.

(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company's presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company's GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 19,422 $ 17,960 $ 17,230 $ 16,750 $ 16,361 $ 71,362 $ 69,031 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 16 29 55 82 95 182 491 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 19,438 17,989 17,285 16,832 16,456 71,544 69,522 Average interest-earning assets 3,910,978 3,749,688 3,731,674 3,595,954 3,487,799 3,747,528 3,465,964 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 1.98 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.88 % 1.87 % 1.91 % 2.01 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 19,438 $ 17,989 $ 17,285 $ 16,832 $ 16,456 $ 71,544 $ 69,522 Noninterest income 1,430 2,359 2,346 2,299 1,898 8,434 10,066 Adjustment for realized securities losses, net 1,172 - - - 431 1,172 431 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net - 26 21 - 24 47 29 Adjusted income 22,040 20,374 19,652 19,131 18,809 81,197 80,048 Noninterest expense 13,399 12,892 13,194 11,868 12,161 51,353 48,611 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 60.79 % 63.28 % 67.14 % 62.04 % 64.66 % 63.25 % 60.73 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.