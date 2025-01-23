Genprex, Inc.: Genprex Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Expansion Portion of Acclaim-3 Clinical Study of Reqorsa Gene Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq to Treat Small Cell Lung Cancer

Expects to Complete Enrollment of First 25 Patients in Phase 2 Expansion Study During Second Half of 2025 for Interim Analysis

Acclaim-3 Study Has FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and dosed in the Phase 2 expansion portion of the Company's Acclaim-3 clinical study of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) in combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) as maintenance therapy for patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

"We are excited to begin the Phase 2 expansion portion of Acclaim-3, which will determine the 18-week Progression Free Survival (PFS) rate of REQORSA and Tecentriq combination maintenance therapy," said Mark Berger, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Genprex. "ES-SCLC has a poor prognosis with a median PFS of 5.2 months. Those patients receiving Tecentriq as maintenance therapy have a median PFS of 2.6 months after the start of maintenance therapy. We look forward to studying the combination of REQORSA and Tecentriq as we work to advance our innovative gene therapy."

The Phase 2 expansion portion will enroll 50 patients at approximately 10 to 15 U.S. sites. Patients will be treated with REQORSA and Tecentriq until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity is experienced. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion is to determine the 18-week progression-free survival rate from the time of the start of maintenance therapy with REQORSA and Tecentriq in patients with ES-SCLC. Patients will also be followed for survival. A Phase 2 interim analysis will be performed after the 25th patient enrolled and treated reaches 18 weeks of follow up. The Company expects to complete enrollment of the first 25 patients in the second half of 2025 for interim analysis.

The combination of REQORSA and Tecentriq previously received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Fast Track Designation for the treatment of the Acclaim-3 patient population, and the FDA has also granted Orphan Drug Designation to REQORSA for the treatment of SCLC.

Genprex has a novel cancer treatment platform that re-expresses tumor suppressor genes in cancers. Tumor suppressor genes are often deleted or inactivated early in the process of cancer development. REQORSA contains a plasmid that expresses TUSC2, a tumor suppressor gene protein. Nearly 100% of SCLCs have reduced or no TUSC2 protein expression, and 41% completely lack TUSC2 protein expression. Nonclinical studies in mice support the hypothesis that re-expressing the TUSC2 protein may lead to improved clinical efficacy in combination with Tecentriq.

Data presented at the October 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics from studies in humanized mouse models of SCLC that use human H841 SCLC cells have shown that the combination of REQORSA and Tecentriq provides significantly better control of tumor burden than either agent alone. The data from these studies also suggest that a combination treatment of REQORSA and Tecentriq can promote a significantly increased tumor cell killing effect in SCLC xenografts compared to that of Tecentriq alone.

About Acclaim-3

The Acclaim-3 clinical trial is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the Company's lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, in combination with Genentech, Inc.'s Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-002 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

