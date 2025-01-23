Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E | ISIN: US00287Y1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AB
Tradegate
23.01.25
17:11 Uhr
163,18 Euro
+0,68
+0,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,48162,8017:47
162,56162,9617:47
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AbbVie and Neomorph Announce Collaboration to Develop Molecular Glue Degraders for Oncology and Immunology

Finanznachrichten News
  • Collaboration leverages AbbVie's expertise in oncology and immunology drug development and Neomorph's leading molecular glue discovery platform
  • Neomorph to receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive future option fees and milestones of up to $1.64B

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Neomorph, Inc. today announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop novel molecular glue degraders for multiple targets across oncology and immunology.

Molecular glue degraders are a novel class of small molecules that are designed to selectively target and trigger degradation of proteins that drive cancer growth or immune system dysregulation, offering a more precise approach to treatment. Molecular glue degraders have the potential to target proteins that have historically been defined as "undruggable".

"Protein degraders represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field of drug discovery and at AbbVie we are committed to advancing this technology forward," said Steven Elmore, vice president, small molecule therapeutics and platform technologies at AbbVie. "We are excited to collaborate with Neomorph to develop novel molecular glue degraders which could pave the way for new, effective therapies in the treatment of immune disorders and cancer."

"At Neomorph, we have spent years building a unique molecular glue platform with broad coverage of the proteome," said Phil Chamberlain, DPhil, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. "We are thrilled to partner with AbbVie, a global leader in delivering transformative medicines in oncology and immunology, as we aim to tackle some of the most challenging and valuable targets known."

Under terms of the agreement, Neomorph will receive an upfront payment from AbbVie, and is eligible to receive up to $1.64 billion in aggregate option fees and milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care - and products and services in AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About Neomorph
Neomorph is a biotechnology company solving critical problems in human health through the discovery and development of innovative new medicines against 'undruggable' targets. Neomorph was founded in 2020 and is venture-backed by Deerfield Management Company.

Neomorph's team is comprised of industry-leading experts in protein degradation and molecular glues who have a track record of groundbreaking discoveries in the field. The team at Neomorph is committed to leadership in advancing the science and technology of molecular glue drug discovery, while prosecuting a pipeline of projects through clinical development.

Neomorph is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AbbVie

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.