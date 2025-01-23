IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, National Association (the "Bank" or "Pacific Premier Bank"), reported net income of $33.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $36.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and a net loss of $135.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.75%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 4.61%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 7.15%, compared to 0.79%, 4.91%, and 7.63%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, and (2.76)%, (19.01)%, and (28.01)%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $17.90 billion, compared to $17.91 billion at September 30, 2024, and $19.03 billion at December 31, 2023.
Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "Our team delivered solid results in the fourth quarter, closing out the year in a strong financial position. Our performance throughout 2024 reflects the excellence of our organization and the effectiveness of our relationship-based business model that has us well-positioned to accelerate growth over the coming quarters."
"The outstanding business development efforts of our relationship managers and their teams, along with a more favorable operating environment and improved client sentiment, led to increased loan originations of $316.0 million in the fourth quarter. Improved loan originations also led to expanded depository relationships as non-maturity deposits increased $145.8 million from the prior quarter, resulting in a positive remix of our deposit base and an 8-basis point reduction in end-of-period deposit costs to 1.72%. The loan portfolio increased from the prior quarter led by growth in C&I and consumer loans as we supplemented our new loan production with select loan purchases and participations of commercial and single-family residential loans. Much of the loan closings occurred later in the quarter and thus the lower average loan balances led, in part, to the net interest margin contracting to 3.02%."
"We enter 2025 from a position of strength, which is reflected, in part, in our strong asset quality levels. Our total delinquency was 0.02% of loans and nonperforming assets decreased to 0.16% of total assets. These positive asset quality results, along with industry-leading capital ratios, provide us with significant flexibility to capitalize on emerging opportunities and thrive in a strengthening economic landscape, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner for our clients and our ability to maximize long term value for our shareholders."
"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating California wildfires, including our colleagues, clients, and neighbors in the Los Angeles area. We stand ready to support our communities during this challenging time and we have the resources, capabilities, and commitment to rebuild LA. We will be there as a primary capital provider for the residents, builders, contractors, and related businesses as restoration efforts begin. As always, we remain committed to serving as both a trusted financial partner and a source of strength for the communities we proudly call home."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
Financial Highlights
Net income (loss)
$
33,893
$
35,979
$
(135,376
)
Net interest income
124,532
130,898
146,789
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.35
0.37
(1.44
)
Common equity dividend per share paid
0.33
0.33
0.33
ROAA
0.75
%
0.79
%
(2.76
)%
ROAE
4.61
4.91
(19.01
)
ROATCE (1)
7.15
7.63
(28.01
)
Net interest margin
3.02
3.16
3.28
Cost of deposits
1.79
1.84
1.56
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.28
1.27
1.02
Efficiency ratio (1)
67.8
66.1
60.1
Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets
2.22
2.23
2.09
Total assets
$
17,903,585
$
17,909,643
$
19,026,645
Total deposits
14,463,702
14,480,927
14,995,626
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
85.4
%
84.3
%
84.7
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
31.9
32.0
32.9
Loans-to-deposit ratio
83.3
83.1
88.6
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.16
0.22
0.13
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.02
0.08
0.08
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.51
1.45
Book value per share
$
30.65
$
30.52
$
30.07
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.97
20.81
20.22
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
11.92
%
11.83
%
10.72
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
17.05
16.83
14.32
Total capital ratio
20.28
20.05
17.29
_____________________________________________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
At December 31, 2024, 21% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $33.2 million, or 0.28% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $124.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 4.9%, from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average loan balances and lower yields on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the cost of funds, driven by lower average wholesale/brokered CD balances and borrowings.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 14 basis points to 3.02% from 3.16% in the third quarter of 2024. This decline was due to lower average loan balances and lower yields on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a lower cost of funds.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $22.3 million, or 15.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower average loan balances and yields and a higher cost of funds.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,128,587
$
12,000
4.23
%
$
1,098,455
$
13,346
4.83
%
$
1,281,793
$
15,744
4.87
%
Investment securities
3,524,467
32,182
3.65
3,145,214
28,871
3.67
3,203,608
24,675
3.08
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
11,738,332
151,275
5.13
12,247,435
163,409
5.31
13,257,767
176,773
5.29
Total interest-earning assets
$
16,391,386
$
195,457
4.74
$
16,491,104
$
205,626
4.96
$
17,743,168
$
217,192
4.86
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
9,978,164
$
66,355
2.65
%
$
9,972,001
$
67,898
2.71
%
$
10,395,116
$
60,915
2.32
%
Borrowings
272,750
4,570
6.62
442,403
6,830
6.12
942,689
9,488
4.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
10,250,914
$
70,925
2.75
$
10,414,404
$
74,728
2.85
$
11,337,805
$
70,403
2.46
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,730,142
$
4,683,477
$
5,141,585
Net interest income
$
124,532
$
130,898
$
146,789
Net interest margin (3)
3.02
%
3.16
%
3.28
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.79
1.84
1.56
Cost of funds (5)
1.88
1.97
1.69
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.28
1.27
1.02
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
159.90
158.35
156.50
______________________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.7 million, $2.6 million, and $2.6 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an $814,000 provision reversal, compared to a $486,000 provision expense for the third quarter of 2024, and a $1.7 million provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision for credit losses compared to the third quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to changes to the composition and asset quality trends of the loan portfolio.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Provision for credit losses
Provision for loan losses
$
(1,632
)
$
(249
)
$
8,275
Provision for unfunded commitments
812
760
(6,577
)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities
6
(25
)
(2
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
(814
)
$
486
$
1,696
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $20.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $980,000 increase in other income, largely attributable to a $1.1 million increase in Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") investment gains.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $254.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the repositioning of investment securities portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2023 whereby the Bank sold $1.26 billion of its available-for-sale ("AFS") securities portfolio, which resulted in a $254.1 million net loss.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest income
Loan servicing income
$
520
$
525
$
359
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,766
2,711
2,648
Other service fee income
285
306
322
Debit card interchange fee income
886
876
844
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,382
4,335
3,678
Net gain (loss) from sales of loans
93
47
(4
)
Net (loss) from sales of investment securities
-
-
(254,065
)
Trust custodial account fees
8,714
8,813
9,388
Escrow and exchange fees
768
673
1,074
Other income
1,561
581
1,562
Total noninterest income (loss)
$
19,975
$
18,867
$
(234,194
)
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $100.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $959,000 from the third quarter of 2024. This reduction was primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $785,000 decrease in deposit expense, and a $705,000 decrease in premises and occupancy, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in legal and professional services, driven by a $3.5 million insurance claim receivable reversal.
Noninterest expense decreased by $2.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This decline was primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance premiums, primarily resulting from a $2.1 million FDIC special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023, a $1.5 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $1.2 million decrease in other expense, and a $989,000 decrease in premises and occupancy, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in legal and professional services, driven by the $3.5 million reversal of the insurance claim receivable.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
$
50,387
$
53,400
$
51,907
Premises and occupancy
10,194
10,899
11,183
Data processing
7,754
7,777
7,409
Other real estate owned operations, net
(3
)
1
103
FDIC insurance premiums
1,950
1,922
4,267
Legal and professional services
9,041
4,980
4,663
Marketing expense
931
860
1,728
Office expense
1,128
1,046
1,367
Loan expense
556
734
437
Deposit expense
11,689
12,474
11,152
Amortization of intangible assets
2,730
2,762
3,022
Other expense
4,329
4,790
5,532
Total noninterest expense
$
100,686
$
101,645
$
102,770
Income Tax
For the fourth quarter of 2024, our income tax expense totaled $10.7 million, an effective tax rate of 24.1%, compared to income tax expense of $11.7 million, or 24.5%, for the third quarter of 2024, and income tax benefit of $56.5 million, or 29.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the pretax loss from sales of AFS securities driven by the Company's balance sheet repositioning.
For the full year 2024, our income tax expense totaled $53.7 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.3%, compared to income tax expense of $3.2 million and an effective tax rate of 9.4% for the full year 2023.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
Loans held for investment totaled $12.04 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.6 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.25 billion from December 31, 2023. The increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by new loan production of $316.0 million and loan purchases of $401.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $116.3 million in single family residential loans.
New origination activity during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased compared to both the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023. New loan commitments totaled $316.0 million, and new loan fundings totaled $193.8 million, compared to $104.1 million in loan commitments and $39.4 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2024, and $128.1 million in loan commitments and $103.7 million in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.3%, compared to 83.1% and 88.6% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Beginning loan balance
$
12,051,250
$
12,518,292
$
13,319,591
New commitments
316,047
104,080
128,102
Unfunded new commitments
(122,224
)
(64,706
)
(24,429
)
Net new fundings
193,823
39,374
103,673
Purchased loans
517,578
-
-
Amortization/maturities/payoffs
(709,073
)
(449,367
)
(422,607
)
Net draws on existing lines of credit
16,033
(50,982
)
354,711
Loan sales
(7,025
)
(3,628
)
(32,464
)
Charge-offs
(4,088
)
(2,439
)
(4,138
)
Transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
(195
)
Net increase (decrease)
7,248
(467,042
)
(1,020
)
Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment
12,058,498
12,051,250
13,318,571
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)
(16,442
)
(16,153
)
(29,551
)
Ending gross loan balance
$
12,042,056
$
12,035,097
$
13,289,020
______________________________
(1)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied
$
2,131,112
$
2,202,268
$
2,421,772
Multifamily
5,326,009
5,388,847
5,645,310
Construction and land
379,143
445,146
472,544
SBA secured by real estate (1)
28,777
32,228
36,400
Total investor loans secured by real estate
7,865,041
8,068,489
8,576,026
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
1,995,144
2,038,583
2,191,334
Franchise real estate secured
255,694
264,696
304,514
SBA secured by real estate (3)
43,978
43,943
50,741
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,294,816
2,347,222
2,546,589
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,486,340
1,316,517
1,790,608
Franchise non-real estate secured
213,357
237,702
319,721
SBA non-real estate secured
8,086
8,407
10,926
Total commercial loans
1,707,783
1,562,626
2,121,255
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
186,739
71,552
72,752
Consumer
1,804
1,361
1,949
Total retail loans
188,543
72,913
74,701
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
12,056,183
12,051,250
13,318,571
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(16,442
)
(16,153
)
(29,551
)
Loans held for investment
12,039,741
12,035,097
13,289,020
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(178,186
)
(181,248
)
(192,471
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
11,861,555
$
11,853,849
$
13,096,549
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
1,532,623
$
1,377,190
$
1,703,470
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
2,315
$
-
$
-
___________________________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unamortized net purchase premiums of $9.1 million, $3.7 million, and $4.0 million, net deferred origination (fees) costs of $1.1 million, $1.5 million, and $(74,000), and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $33.2 million, $35.9 million, and $43.3 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The total end of period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts and impact from interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges, at December 31, 2024 was 4.78%, compared to 4.82% at September 30, 2024 and 4.87% at December 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were primarily due to new loan fundings at lower coupon rates and the repricing of existing loans in response to decreases in benchmark interest rates, as well as customers paying down and paying off higher-rate loans.
The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
12,942
$
5,200
$
1,450
Multifamily
105,032
8,730
94,462
Construction and land
54,292
1,494
-
Total investor loans secured by real estate
172,266
15,424
95,912
Business loans secured by real estate (1)
CRE owner-occupied
27,949
13,307
3,870
Franchise real estate secured
1,300
-
-
SBA secured by real estate (2)
1,945
1,000
-
Total business loans secured by real estate
31,194
14,307
3,870
Commercial loans (3)
Commercial and industrial
97,363
64,267
24,766
Franchise non-real estate secured
1,200
-
-
SBA non-real estate secured
2,649
-
-
Total commercial loans
101,212
64,267
24,766
Retail loans
Single family residential (4)
10,143
8,945
3,554
Consumer
1,232
1,137
-
Total retail loans
11,375
10,082
3,554
Total loan commitments
$
316,047
$
104,080
$
128,102
______________________________
(1)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 6.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 8.43% in the third quarter of 2024, and 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2024, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $178.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $14.3 million from December 31, 2023. The change in ACL from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 primarily reflects changes in the size and composition of our loan portfolio and updates to the economic forecasts as well as net loan charge-offs during the respective periods.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $1.4 million of net charge-offs, compared to $2.3 million of net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024, and $3.9 million of net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.
The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment, as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning
Charge-offs
Recoveries
Provision for
Ending
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner occupied
$
29,274
$
(2,360
)
$
-
$
(506
)
$
26,408
Multifamily
65,965
-
-
(12,660
)
53,305
Construction and land
10,984
-
-
(5,754
)
5,230
SBA secured by real estate (1)
2,599
(290
)
108
(695
)
1,722
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
27,959
(379
)
-
4,214
31,794
Franchise real estate secured
5,114
-
-
722
5,836
SBA secured by real estate (3)
3,644
-
3
184
3,831
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
24,982
(1,045
)
433
13,233
37,603
Franchise non-real estate secured
9,898
-
2,109
(1,213
)
10,794
SBA non-real estate secured
348
(1
)
2
10
359
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
388
-
-
805
1,193
Consumer loans
93
(13
)
3
28
111
Totals
$
181,248
$
(4,088
)
$
2,658
$
(1,632
)
$
178,186
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at December 31, 2024 was 1.48%, a decrease from 1.51% at September 30, 2024, and an increase from 1.45% at December 31, 2023. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through bank acquisitions was $33.2 million, or 0.28% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $35.9 million, or 0.30% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2024, and $43.3 million, or 0.33% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $28.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $39.1 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $25.1 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Loan delinquencies were $2.6 million, or 0.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2024, compared to $9.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, and $10.1 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023.
Classified loans totaled $106.2 million, or 0.88% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2024, compared to $120.5 million, or 1.00% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, and $142.2 million, or 1.07% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023.
The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
28,031
$
39,084
$
24,817
Nonaccrual loans held for sale
825
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
248
Nonperforming assets
$
28,856
$
39,084
$
25,065
Total classified assets (1)
$
107,074
$
120,484
$
142,210
Allowance for credit losses
178,186
181,248
192,471
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
636
%
464
%
776
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.23
0.32
0.19
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.16
0.22
0.13
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
0.88
1.00
1.07
Classified assets to total assets
0.60
0.67
0.75
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
1,430
$
2,306
$
3,902
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.51
1.45
Delinquent Loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
1,009
$
2,008
$
2,484
60 - 89 days
349
715
1,294
90+ days
1,261
7,143
6,276
Total delinquency
$
2,619
$
9,866
$
10,054
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
______________________________
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, nonaccrual loans held for sale, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At December 31, 2024, 21% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $33.2 million, or 0.28% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
Investment Securities
At December 31, 2024, AFS and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, compared to $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2024, and $1.14 billion and $1.73 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023.
In total, investment securities were $3.40 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $364.9 million from $3.03 billion at September 30, 2024 and an increase of $525.4 million from $2.87 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by purchases of $704.6 million, predominantly short-term U.S. Treasury securities, as well as an improvement of $2.5 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss, partially offset by principal payments, amortization, accretion, and redemptions aggregating to $342.2 million.
The increase in investment securities from December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to purchases of $1.43 billion of AFS and HTM investment securities and an improvement of $18.8 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss, partially offset by principal payments, amortization, accretion, and redemptions aggregating to $924.6 million.
Deposits
At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $14.46 billion, a decrease of $17.2 million, or 0.1%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $531.9 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $163.1 million in retail certificates of deposit and $22.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases of $135.5 million in interest-bearing checking and $32.4 million in money market and savings. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was attributable to decreases of $315.8 million noninterest-bearing checking and $310.1 million in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by an increase of $125.3 million in retail certificates of deposit.
At December 31, 2024, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.35 billion, or 85.4% of total deposits, an increase of $145.8 million, or 1.2%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $347.1 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2023.
At December 31, 2024, maturity deposits totaled $2.11 billion, a decrease of $163.0 million, or 7.2%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $184.8 million, or 8.1%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by the decrease of $163.1 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was largely due to the reduction of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by the increase in retail certificates of deposit.
The weighted average cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.79%, compared with 1.84% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.56% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was principally driven by lower pricing in the retail certificates of deposit category and lower average balances in higher-costing maturity deposits. The increase in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was principally driven by higher pricing across all deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.28%, compared to 1.27% for the third quarter of 2024, and 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.72%, compared to 1.80% at September 30, 2024 and 1.55% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.24%, compared to 1.26% at September 30, 2024 and 1.04% at December 31, 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 60%, and insured and collateralized deposits comprised 66% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, consistent with the ratios at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
_____________________________________________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Deposit Accounts
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,617,013
$
4,639,077
$
4,932,817
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,898,810
2,763,353
2,899,621
Money market/savings
4,837,929
4,805,516
4,868,442
Total non-maturity deposits (1)
12,353,752
12,207,946
12,700,880
Retail certificates of deposit
1,809,818
1,972,962
1,684,560
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
300,132
300,019
610,186
Total non-core deposits
2,109,950
2,272,981
2,294,746
Total deposits
$
14,463,702
$
14,480,927
$
14,995,626
Cost of deposits
1.79
%
1.84
%
1.56
%
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.28
1.27
1.02
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
31.9
32.0
32.9
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
85.4
84.3
84.7
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Borrowings
At December 31, 2024, total borrowings amounted to $272.4 million, an increase of $129,000 from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $659.4 million from December 31, 2023. Total borrowings at December 31, 2024 were comprised entirely of $272.4 million in subordinated debentures. The slight increase in borrowings at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024 was due to the amortization of subordinated debt issuance costs. The decrease in average borrowings and borrowings at December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, was primarily due to the redemptions and maturities of higher cost FHLB term advances and the maturity of $60.0 million in subordinated debentures.
As of December 31, 2024, our unused borrowing capacity was $9.03 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks, as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, which was not utilized during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Capital Ratios
At December 31, 2024, our common stockholder's equity was $2.96 billion, or 16.51% of total assets, compared with $2.94 billion, or 16.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $2.88 billion, or 15.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the ratio of tangible common equity to total assets(1) increased 9 and 120 basis points to 11.92%, compared with 11.83% at September 30, 2024, and 10.72% at December 31, 2023, respectively. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.16 and $0.75 to $20.97, compared with $20.81 at September 30, 2024 and $20.22 at December 31, 2023, respectively.
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At December 31, 2024, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well-capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.
The following table presents capital ratios and share data as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Capital Ratios
2024
2024
2023
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.31
%
12.19
%
11.03
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.05
16.83
14.32
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.05
16.83
14.32
Total risk-based capital ratio
20.28
20.05
17.29
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
11.92
11.83
10.72
Pacific Premier Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
13.41
%
13.45
%
12.43
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
18.57
18.56
16.13
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
18.57
18.56
16.13
Total risk-based capital ratio
19.82
19.81
17.23
Share Data
Book value per share
$
30.65
$
30.52
$
30.07
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.97
20.81
20.22
Common equity dividends declared per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Closing stock price (2)
24.92
25.16
29.11
Shares issued and outstanding
96,441,667
96,462,767
95,860,092
Market Capitalization (2)(3)
$
2,403,326
$
2,427,003
$
2,790,487
______________________________
(1)
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share is set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
As of the last trading day prior to period end.
(3)
Dollars in thousands.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
On January 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on February 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2025. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
609,330
$
982,249
$
899,817
$
1,028,818
$
936,473
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
1,246
1,246
996
995
995
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
1,711,804
1,713,575
1,710,141
1,720,481
1,729,541
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
1,683,215
1,316,546
1,320,050
1,154,021
1,140,071
FHLB, FRB, and other stock
97,539
97,336
97,037
97,063
99,225
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
2,315
-
140
-
-
Loans held for investment
12,039,741
12,035,097
12,489,951
13,012,071
13,289,020
Allowance for credit losses
(178,186
)
(181,248
)
(183,803
)
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
Loans held for investment, net
11,861,555
11,853,849
12,306,148
12,819,731
13,096,549
Accrued interest receivable
67,953
64,803
69,629
67,642
68,516
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
248
248
Premises and equipment, net
48,580
49,807
52,137
54,789
56,676
Deferred income taxes, net
100,295
104,564
108,607
111,390
113,580
Bank owned life insurance
484,952
481,309
477,694
474,404
471,178
Intangible assets
32,194
34,924
37,686
40,449
43,285
Goodwill
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
Other assets
301,295
308,123
350,931
341,838
368,996
Total assets
$
17,903,585
$
17,909,643
$
18,332,325
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
LIABILITIES
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,617,013
$
4,639,077
$
4,616,124
$
4,997,636
$
4,932,817
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,898,810
2,763,353
2,776,212
2,785,626
2,899,621
Money market/savings
4,837,929
4,805,516
4,844,585
5,037,636
4,868,442
Retail certificates of deposit
1,809,818
1,972,962
1,906,552
1,794,813
1,684,560
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
300,132
300,019
484,181
572,117
610,186
Total interest-bearing
9,846,689
9,841,850
10,011,530
10,190,192
10,062,809
Total deposits
14,463,702
14,480,927
14,627,654
15,187,828
14,995,626
FHLB advances and other borrowings
-
-
200,000
200,000
600,000
Subordinated debentures
272,449
272,320
332,160
332,001
331,842
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
211,691
212,459
248,747
190,551
216,596
Total liabilities
14,947,842
14,965,706
15,408,561
15,910,380
16,144,064
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
942
942
941
941
938
Additional paid-in capital
2,395,339
2,389,767
2,383,615
2,378,171
2,377,131
Retained earnings
635,268
633,350
629,341
619,405
604,137
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(75,806
)
(80,122
)
(90,133
)
(95,716
)
(99,625
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,955,743
2,943,937
2,923,764
2,902,801
2,882,581
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,903,585
$
17,909,643
$
18,332,325
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
151,275
$
163,409
$
176,773
$
655,206
$
717,615
Investment securities and other interest-earning assets
44,182
42,217
40,419
167,362
170,370
Total interest income
195,457
205,626
217,192
822,568
887,985
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
66,355
67,898
60,915
257,988
217,447
FHLB advances and other borrowings
5
1,511
4,927
8,083
27,255
Subordinated debentures
4,565
5,319
4,561
19,546
18,244
Total interest expense
70,925
74,728
70,403
285,617
262,946
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
124,532
130,898
146,789
536,951
625,039
Provision for credit losses
(814
)
486
1,696
4,789
10,129
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
125,346
130,412
145,093
532,162
614,910
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan servicing income
520
525
359
2,084
1,958
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,766
2,711
2,648
10,875
10,620
Other service fee income
285
306
322
1,236
1,213
Debit card interchange fee income
886
876
844
3,452
3,485
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,382
4,335
3,678
17,094
14,118
Net gain (loss) from sales of loans
93
47
(4
)
205
415
Net (loss) from sales of investment securities
-
-
(254,065
)
-
(253,927
)
Trust custodial account fees
8,714
8,813
9,388
37,119
39,129
Escrow and exchange fees
768
673
1,074
2,839
3,994
Other income
1,561
581
1,562
7,934
5,077
Total noninterest income (loss)
19,975
18,867
(234,194
)
82,838
(173,918
)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
50,387
53,400
51,907
211,057
213,692
Premises and occupancy
10,194
10,899
11,183
42,380
45,922
Data processing
7,754
7,777
7,409
30,796
29,679
Other real estate owned operations, net
(3
)
1
103
44
215
FDIC insurance premiums
1,950
1,922
4,267
8,374
11,373
Legal and professional services
9,041
4,980
4,663
19,242
19,123
Marketing expense
931
860
1,728
5,073
7,080
Office expense
1,128
1,046
1,367
4,344
4,958
Loan expense
556
734
437
2,900
2,126
Deposit expense
11,689
12,474
11,152
49,117
39,593
Amortization of intangible assets
2,730
2,762
3,022
11,091
12,303
Other expense
4,329
4,790
5,532
18,113
20,887
Total noninterest expense
100,686
101,645
102,770
402,531
406,951
Net income (loss) before income taxes
44,635
47,634
(191,871
)
212,469
34,041
Income tax expense (benefit)
10,742
11,655
(56,495
)
53,667
3,189
Net income (loss)
$
33,893
$
35,979
$
(135,376
)
$
158,802
$
30,852
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.37
$
(1.44
)
$
1.65
$
0.31
Diluted
0.35
0.37
(1.44
)
1.65
0.31
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
94,686,916
94,650,096
94,233,813
94,579,358
94,113,132
Diluted
94,801,772
94,775,927
94,233,813
94,682,886
94,236,875
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,128,587
$
12,000
4.23
%
$
1,098,455
$
13,346
4.83
%
$
1,281,793
$
15,744
4.87
%
Investment securities
3,524,467
32,182
3.65
3,145,214
28,871
3.67
3,203,608
24,675
3.08
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
11,738,332
151,275
5.13
12,247,435
163,409
5.31
13,257,767
176,773
5.29
Total interest-earning assets
16,391,386
195,457
4.74
16,491,104
205,626
4.96
17,743,168
217,192
4.86
Noninterest-earning assets
1,764,352
1,751,309
1,881,777
Total assets
$
18,155,738
$
18,242,413
$
19,624,945
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
2,878,840
$
11,776
1.63
%
$
2,707,440
$
10,848
1.59
%
$
3,037,642
$
11,170
1.46
%
Money market
4,623,754
28,169
2.42
4,607,486
28,118
2.43
4,525,403
22,038
1.93
Savings
258,717
254
0.39
263,570
246
0.37
308,968
190
0.24
Retail certificates of deposit
1,916,788
22,287
4.63
1,944,685
23,202
4.75
1,604,507
16,758
4.14
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
300,065
3,869
5.13
448,820
5,484
4.86
918,596
10,759
4.65
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,978,164
66,355
2.65
9,972,001
67,898
2.71
10,395,116
60,915
2.32
FHLB advances and other borrowings
359
5
5.54
128,413
1,511
4.68
610,913
4,927
3.20
Subordinated debentures
272,391
4,565
6.62
313,990
5,319
6.70
331,776
4,561
5.50
Total borrowings
272,750
4,570
6.62
442,403
6,830
6.12
942,689
9,488
4.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,250,914
70,925
2.75
10,414,404
74,728
2.85
11,337,805
70,403
2.46
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,730,142
4,683,477
5,141,585
Other liabilities
232,560
215,372
296,604
Total liabilities
15,213,616
15,313,253
16,775,994
Stockholders' equity
2,942,122
2,929,160
2,848,951
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,155,738
$
18,242,413
$
19,624,945
Net interest income
$
124,532
$
130,898
$
146,789
Net interest margin (3)
3.02
%
3.16
%
3.28
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.79
1.84
1.56
Cost of funds (5)
1.88
1.97
1.69
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.28
1.27
1.02
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
159.90
158.35
156.50
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,125,605
$
52,651
4.68
%
$
1,437,074
$
67,134
4.67
%
Investment securities
3,146,724
114,711
3.65
3,778,650
103,236
2.73
Loans receivable, net (1)(2)
12,462,258
655,206
5.26
13,759,815
717,615
5.22
Total interest-earning assets
16,734,587
822,568
4.92
18,975,539
887,985
4.68
Noninterest-earning assets
1,770,787
1,812,254
Total assets
$
18,505,374
$
20,787,793
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
2,793,146
$
42,704
1.53
%
$
3,152,823
$
36,520
1.16
%
Money market
4,647,811
106,126
2.28
4,667,007
69,917
1.50
Savings
270,408
951
0.35
360,546
915
0.25
Retail certificates of deposit
1,855,343
85,679
4.62
1,385,531
48,237
3.48
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
464,619
22,528
4.85
1,434,563
61,858
4.31
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,031,327
257,988
2.57
11,000,470
217,447
1.98
FHLB advances and other borrowings
211,144
8,083
3.83
798,667
27,255
3.41
Subordinated debentures
312,497
19,546
6.22
331,534
18,244
5.50
Total borrowings
523,641
27,629
5.25
1,130,201
45,499
4.03
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,554,968
285,617
2.71
12,130,671
262,946
2.17
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,808,084
5,564,887
Other liabilities
223,419
247,946
Total liabilities
15,586,471
17,943,504
Stockholders' equity
2,918,903
2,844,289
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,505,374
$
20,787,793
Net interest income
$
536,951
$
625,039
Net interest margin (3)
3.21
3.29
Cost of deposits (4)
1.74
1.31
Cost of funds (5)
1.86
1.49
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.20
0.78
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
158.55
156.43
______________________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.7 million, $2.6 million, and $2.6 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $9.7 million and $10.2 million, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,131,112
$
2,202,268
$
2,245,474
$
2,309,252
$
2,421,772
Multifamily
5,326,009
5,388,847
5,473,606
5,558,966
5,645,310
Construction and land
379,143
445,146
453,799
486,734
472,544
SBA secured by real estate (1)
28,777
32,228
33,245
35,206
36,400
Total investor loans secured by real estate
7,865,041
8,068,489
8,206,124
8,390,158
8,576,026
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
1,995,144
2,038,583
2,096,485
2,149,362
2,191,334
Franchise real estate secured
255,694
264,696
274,645
294,938
304,514
SBA secured by real estate (3)
43,978
43,943
46,543
48,426
50,741
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,294,816
2,347,222
2,417,673
2,492,726
2,546,589
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,486,340
1,316,517
1,554,735
1,774,487
1,790,608
Franchise non-real estate secured
213,357
237,702
257,516
301,895
319,721
SBA non-real estate secured
8,086
8,407
10,346
10,946
10,926
Total commercial loans
1,707,783
1,562,626
1,822,597
2,087,328
2,121,255
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
186,739
71,552
70,380
72,353
72,752
Consumer
1,804
1,361
1,378
1,830
1,949
Total retail loans
188,543
72,913
71,758
74,183
74,701
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
12,056,183
12,051,250
12,518,152
13,044,395
13,318,571
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(16,442
)
(16,153
)
(28,201
)
(32,324
)
(29,551
)
Loans held for investment
12,039,741
12,035,097
12,489,951
13,012,071
13,289,020
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(178,186
)
(181,248
)
(183,803
)
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
11,861,555
$
11,853,849
$
12,306,148
$
12,819,731
$
13,096,549
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
2,315
$
-
$
140
$
-
$
-
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unamortized net purchase premiums of $9.1 million, $3.7 million, $3.8 million, $3.8 million, and $4.0 million, net deferred origination costs (fees) of $1.1 million, $1.5 million, $1.4 million, $797,000, and $(74,000), and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $33.2 million, $35.9 million, $38.6 million, $41.2 million, and $43.3 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
28,031
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
63,806
$
24,817
Nonaccrual loans held for sale
825
-
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
248
248
Nonperforming assets
$
28,856
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
64,054
$
25,065
Total classified assets (1)
$
107,074
$
120,484
$
183,833
$
204,937
$
142,210
Allowance for credit losses
178,186
181,248
183,803
192,340
192,471
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
636
%
464
%
353
%
301
%
776
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.23
0.32
0.42
0.49
0.19
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.16
0.22
0.28
0.34
0.13
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
0.88
1.00
1.47
1.57
1.07
Classified assets to total assets
0.60
0.67
1.00
1.09
0.75
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
1,430
$
2,306
$
10,293
$
6,419
$
3,902
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.51
1.47
1.48
1.45
Delinquent Loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
1,009
$
2,008
$
4,985
$
1,983
$
2,484
60 - 89 days
349
715
3,289
974
1,294
90+ days
1,261
7,143
9,649
9,221
6,276
Total delinquency
$
2,619
$
9,866
$
17,923
$
12,178
$
10,054
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
______________________________
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, nonaccrual loans held for sale, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At December 31, 2024, 21% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $33.2 million, or 0.28% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONACCRUAL LOANS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Collateral
ACL
Non-
ACL
Total
Nonaccrual
December 31, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
15,423
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
15,423
$
15,423
SBA secured by real estate (2)
409
-
-
-
409
409
Total investor loans secured by real estate
15,832
-
-
-
15,832
15,832
Commercial loans (3)
Commercial and industrial
1,241
-
10,938
-
12,179
12,179
SBA not secured by real estate
20
-
-
-
20
20
Total commercial loans
1,261
-
10,938
-
12,199
12,199
Totals nonaccrual loans
$
17,093
$
-
$
10,938
$
-
$
28,031
$
28,031
______________________________
(1)
The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PAST DUE STATUS
(Unaudited)
Days Past Due (7)
(Dollars in thousands)
Current
30-59
60-89
90+
Total
December 31, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,131,112
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,131,112
Multifamily
5,326,009
-
-
-
5,326,009
Construction and land
379,143
-
-
-
379,143
SBA secured by real estate (1)
28,777
-
-
-
28,777
Total investor loans secured by real estate
7,865,041
-
-
-
7,865,041
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
1,995,144
-
-
-
1,995,144
Franchise real estate secured
255,694
-
-
-
255,694
SBA secured by real estate (3)
43,978
-
-
-
43,978
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,294,816
-
-
|<