Executive Commentary:

"With the close of 2024 representing nearly 50 years of strong and steady value delivery to our stakeholders, we remain focused on our path forward. The next several years may bring a number of changes to the financial services industry and to Tri Counties Bank; however, we believe that these changes will likely create significant opportunity for us to further differentiate and elevate our performance," said Rick Smith, President and CEO.

Peter Wiese, EVP and CFO added, "Both net interest margin and net interest income expanded for the second consecutive quarter despite three Federal Funds rate cuts totaling 100 basis points since mid-September. These benefits were realized primarily through a reduction in funding costs and the deployment of balance sheet cash into higher yielding earning assets."

Selected Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.19%, while the return on average equity was 9.30%; for the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.20%, while the return on average equity was 9.52%

Diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.88 for the trailing quarter and $0.78 during the fourth quarter of 2023

The loan to deposit ratio increased to 83.7% as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 83.2% for the trailing quarter end, as a result of loan growth outpacing deposit growth during the quarter

The efficiency ratio was 59.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 60.02% for the trailing quarter

The provision for credit losses was approximately $1.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $0.2 million during the trailing quarter end, and was necessitated by the $84.6 million in loan growth during the quarter

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.85% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.85% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.79% as of December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.48% on December 31, 2024, as compared to 0.45% as of September 30, 2024, and 0.35% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the ACL represented 284% of non-performing loans

The financial results reported in this document are preliminary and unaudited. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Operating Results and Performance Ratios

Three months ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 84,090 $ 82,611 $ 1,479 1.8 % Provision for credit losses (1,702 ) (220 ) (1,482 ) 673.6 % Noninterest income 16,275 16,495 (220 ) (1.3 )% Noninterest expense (59,775 ) (59,487 ) (288 ) 0.5 % Provision for income taxes (9,854 ) (10,348 ) 494 (4.8 )% Net income $ 29,034 $ 29,051 $ (17 ) (0.1 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ - - % Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ - - % Average common shares 32,994 32,993 1 nm Average diluted common shares 33,162 33,137 25 0.1 % Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 9.30 % 9.52 % Efficiency ratio 59.56 % 60.02 %

Three months ended

December 31, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 84,090 $ 86,617 $ (2,527 ) (2.9 )% Provision for credit losses (1,702 ) (5,990 ) 4,288 (71.6 )% Noninterest income 16,275 16,040 235 1.5 % Noninterest expense (59,775 ) (60,267 ) 492 (0.8 )% Provision for income taxes (9,854 ) (10,325 ) 471 (4.6 )% Net income $ 29,034 $ 26,075 $ 2,959 11.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.78 $ 0.10 12.8 % Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.03 10.0 % Average common shares 32,994 33,267 (273 ) (0.8 )% Average diluted common shares 33,162 33,352 (190 ) (0.6 )% Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 9.30 % 9.43 % Efficiency ratio 59.56 % 58.71 %

Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 331,434 $ 356,677 $ (25,243 ) (7.1 )% Provision for credit losses (6,632 ) (23,990 ) 17,358 (72.4 )% Noninterest income 64,407 61,400 3,007 4.9 % Noninterest expense (234,105 ) (233,182 ) (923 ) 0.4 % Provision for income taxes (40,236 ) (43,515 ) 3,279 (7.5 )% Net income $ 114,868 $ 117,390 $ (2,522 ) (2.1 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.46 $ 3.52 $ (0.06 ) (1.7 )% Dividends per share $ 1.32 $ 1.20 $ 0.12 10.0 % Average common shares 33,088 33,261 (173 ) (0.5 )% Average diluted common shares 33,230 33,355 (125 ) (0.4 )% Return on average total assets 1.18 % 1.19 % Return on average equity 9.57 % 10.65 % Efficiency ratio 59.14 % 55.77 %

Balance Sheet Data

Total loans outstanding were $6.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $25.9 million or 0.4% over December 31, 2023, but an increase of $84.6 million or 5.1% annualized as compared to the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2024. Investments decreased by $79.9 million and $269.3 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and ended the quarter with a balance of $2.04 billion or 21.1% of total assets. Quarterly average earning assets to quarterly total average assets was 91.8% on December 31, 2024, compared to 91.6% at December 31, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.7% on December 31, 2024, as compared to 86.7% at December 31, 2023. The Company did not utilize brokered deposits during 2024 or 2023 and continues to rely on organic deposit customers and short-term borrowings to fund cash flow timing differences.

Total shareholders' equity decreased by $18.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as net income of $29.0 million was partially offset by a $35.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses and cash dividend payments on common stock of approximately $10.9 million. As a result, the Company's book value declined to $37.03 per share at December 31, 2024, compared to $37.55 at September 30, 2024. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $27.60 per share at December 31, 2024, as compared to $28.09 at September 30, 2024. Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, net of deferred taxes, continue to create moderate levels of volatility in tangible book value per share.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Annualized % Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,673,728 $ 9,823,890 $ (150,162 ) (6.1 )% Total loans 6,768,523 6,683,891 84,632 5.1 Total investments 2,036,610 2,116,469 (79,859 ) (15.1 ) Total deposits 8,087,576 8,037,091 50,485 2.5 Total other borrowings 89,610 266,767 (177,157 ) (265.6 )

Loans outstanding increased by $84.6 million or 5.1% on an annualized basis during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. During the quarter, loan originations/draws totaled approximately $487.9 million while payoffs/repayments of loans totaled $408.5 million, which compares to originations/draws and payoffs/repayments during the trailing quarter ended of $351.1 million and $418.8 million, respectively. Origination volume was elevated relative to the comparative period in 2023 due in large part to a dip in benchmark interest rates leading to increased borrower demand. The activity within loan payoffs/repayments remains spread amongst numerous borrowers, regions and loan types.

Investment security balances decreased $79.9 million or 15.1% on an annualized basis during the quarter as a result of net decreases in the market value of securities of $53.1 million and net prepayments and maturities, collectively totaling approximating $91.0 million, offset partially by purchases totaling $64.8 million. There were no investment securities sold during the quarter. Investment security purchases were comprised of fixed rate agency mortgage backed securities and fixed rate agency collateralized mortgage obligations. While management intends to primarily utilize cash flows from the investment security portfolio and organic deposit growth to support loan growth, excess liquidity will be utilized for purchases of investment securities to support net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion.

Deposit balances increased by $50.5 million or 2.5% annualized during the period, primarily due to increases in interest-bearing demand deposits and time certificates, partially offset by decreases in savings deposits.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Quarterly average balances for the period ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Annualized % Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,725,643 $ 9,666,979 $ 58,664 2.4 % Total loans 6,720,732 6,690,326 30,406 1.8 Total investments 2,066,437 2,108,359 (41,922 ) (8.0 ) Total deposits 8,118,663 8,020,936 97,727 4.9 Total other borrowings 95,202 175,268 (80,066 ) (182.7 )

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of December 31, % Change (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change Total assets $ 9,673,728 $ 9,910,089 $ (236,361 ) (2.4 )% Total loans 6,768,523 6,794,470 (25,947 ) (0.4 ) Total investments 2,036,610 2,305,882 (269,272 ) (11.7 ) Total deposits 8,087,576 7,834,038 253,538 3.2 Total other borrowings 89,610 632,582 (542,972 ) (85.8 )

Primary Sources of Liquidity

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Borrowing capacity at correspondent banks and FRB $ 2,821,678 $ 2,757,640 $ 2,927,065 Less: borrowings outstanding (75,000 ) (250,000 ) (500,000 ) Unpledged available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities 1,279,422 1,312,745 1,702,265 Cash held or in transit with FRB 96,395 274,908 72,049 Total primary liquidity $ 4,122,495 $ 4,095,293 $ 4,201,379 Estimated uninsured deposit balances $ 2,584,265 $ 2,513,313 $ 2,406,552

On December 31, 2024, the Company's primary sources of liquidity represented 51% of total deposits and 160% of estimated total uninsured (excluding collateralized municipal deposits and intercompany balances) deposits, respectively. As secondary sources of liquidity, the Company's held-to-maturity investment securities had a fair value of $104.3 million, including approximately $7.5 million in net unrealized losses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's yield on total loans increased 14 basis points to 5.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 5.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on the Company's investment security portfolio was 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 9 basis points from the 3.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits and total interest-bearing liabilities increased by 53 basis points and 26 basis points, respectively, between the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. In September 2024, the FOMC began reducing short term rates and through December 2024 there were three rate cuts totaling 100 basis points. Net interest income and net interest margin increased in both the third and fourth quarters of 2024. More specifically, the fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin was $82.3 million and 3.68%, respectively for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and was $84.4 million and 3.76%, respectively for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Company continues to manage its cost of deposits through the use of various pricing and product mix strategies. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, deposits priced utilizing these strategies totaled $1.05 billion and $1.3 billion and carried weighted average rates of 3.59% and 3.60%, respectively.

Three months ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (dollars in thousands) Change % Change Interest income $ 116,842 $ 117,347 $ (505 ) (0.4 )% Interest expense (32,752 ) (34,736 ) 1,984 (5.7 )% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 266 269 (3 ) (1.1 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 84,356 $ 82,880 $ 1,476 1.8 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.71 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,129 $ 1,018 $ 111 10.9 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.71 % 3.66 % 0.05 %

Three months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 116,842 $ 115,909 $ 933 0.8 % Interest expense (32,752 ) (29,292 ) (3,460 ) 11.8 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 266 360 (94 ) (26.1 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 84,356 $ 86,977 $ (2,621 ) (3.0 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.81 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,129 $ 1,459 $ (330 ) (22.6 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.71 % 3.75 % (0.04 )%

Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 466,638 $ 438,354 $ 28,284 6.5 % Interest expense (135,204 ) (81,677 ) (53,527 ) 65.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 1,085 1,536 (451 ) (29.4 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 332,519 $ 358,213 $ (25,694 ) (7.2 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.96 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,329 $ 5,651 $ (1,322 ) (23.4 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.66 % 3.90 % (0.24 )%

(1) Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.

Analysis Of Change In Net Interest Margin On Earning Assets

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,720,732 $ 97,692 5.78 % $ 6,690,326 $ 98,085 5.83 % $ 6,746,153 $ 95,841 5.64 % Investments-taxable 1,932,839 16,413 3.38 % 1,972,859 17,188 3.47 % 2,121,652 18,522 3.46 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 133,598 1,152 3.43 % 135,500 1,166 3.42 % 173,583 1,561 3.57 % Total investments 2,066,437 17,565 3.38 % 2,108,359 18,354 3.46 % 2,295,235 20,083 3.47 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 144,908 1,851 5.08 % 93,538 1,177 5.01 % 23,095 345 5.93 % Total earning assets 8,932,077 117,108 5.22 % 8,892,223 117,616 5.26 % 9,047,233 116,269 5.09 % Other assets, net 793,566 774,756 814,872 Total assets $ 9,725,643 $ 9,666,979 $ 9,879,355 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,723,059 $ 5,704 1.32 % $ 1,736,442 $ 6,132 1.40 % $ 1,755,900 $ 4,714 1.07 % Savings deposits 2,699,084 12,666 1.87 % 2,686,303 13,202 1.96 % 2,765,679 10,828 1.55 % Time deposits 1,111,024 11,518 4.12 % 1,055,612 11,354 4.28 % 652,709 5,564 3.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,533,167 29,888 2.15 % 5,478,357 30,688 2.23 % 5,174,288 21,106 1.62 % Other borrowings 95,202 1,066 4.45 % 175,268 2,144 4.87 % 515,959 6,394 4.92 % Junior subordinated debt 101,173 1,798 7.07 % 101,150 1,904 7.49 % 101,087 1,792 7.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,729,542 32,752 2.27 % 5,754,775 34,736 2.40 % 5,791,334 29,292 2.01 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,585,496 2,542,579 2,816,705 Other liabilities 169,083 155,115 173,885 Shareholders' equity 1,241,522 1,214,510 1,097,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,725,643 $ 9,666,979 $ 9,879,355 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.95 % 2.86 % 3.09 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 84,356 3.76 % $ 82,880 3.71 % $ 86,977 3.81 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $1.5 million or 1.8% to $84.4 million compared to $82.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 5 basis points from the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributed to a $1.1 million decline in interest expense on other borrowings due to a $80.1 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings and a $0.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits from an improved product rate mix, during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the trailing quarter. This decline in interest expense was partially offset by a decrease in total interest income from earning assets totaling $0.5 million, primarily related to a decline in yields on loans and declines in the average balance of investments totaling $42.0 million, as compared to the trailing quarter.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields increased 14 basis points from 5.64% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 5.78% during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 6 basis points and 9 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 53 basis points between the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $231.2 million from the three-month average for the period ended December 31, 2023 amidst a continued migration of customer funds to interest-bearing products.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 31.8%, as compared to 31.7% and 35.2% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,747,072 $ 390,491 5.79 % $ 6,557,246 $ 356,710 5.44 % Investments-taxable 2,008,823 68,434 3.41 % 2,272,301 75,203 3.31 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 136,530 4,700 3.44 % 181,766 6,656 3.66 % Total investments 2,145,353 73,134 3.41 % 2,454,067 81,859 3.34 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 80,439 4,098 5.09 % 26,469 1,321 4.99 % Total earning assets 8,972,864 467,723 5.21 % 9,037,782 439,890 4.87 % Other assets, net 784,462 832,407 Total assets $ 9,757,326 $ 9,870,189 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,734,900 $ 22,998 1.33 % $ 1,709,930 $ 11,190 0.65 % Savings deposits 2,677,726 49,028 1.83 % 2,805,424 31,444 1.12 % Time deposits 999,143 41,100 4.11 % 473,688 12,453 2.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,411,769 113,126 2.09 % 4,989,042 55,087 1.10 % Other borrowings 294,318 14,706 5.00 % 430,736 19,712 4.58 % Junior subordinated debt 101,139 7,372 7.29 % 101,064 6,878 6.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,807,226 135,204 2.33 % 5,520,842 81,677 1.48 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,584,904 3,068,839 Other liabilities 165,056 178,072 Shareholders' equity 1,200,140 1,102,436 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,757,326 $ 9,870,189 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.88 % 3.39 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 332,519 3.71 % $ 358,213 3.96 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Earning Asset Composition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $6.8 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.47%. During the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the weighted average coupon on loan production in the quarter was 6.94%, 7.63% and 7.31%, respectively. Included in the December 31, 2024, total loans are adjustable rate loans totaling $4.3 billion, of which, $907.1 million are considered floating based on the Wall Street Prime index. In addition, the Company holds certain investment securities with fair values totaling $355.4 million which are subject to repricing on not less than a quarterly basis.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, as compared to $0.2 million during the trailing quarter, and $6.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Addition to allowance for credit losses 1,812 320 6,040 6,482 22,455 Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments (110 ) (100 ) (50 ) 150 1,535 Total provision for credit losses 1,702 220 5,990 6,632 23,990

The provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million during the current quarter resulted from net charge-offs approximating $0.2 million and increases in general reserves, for both qualitative and quantitative factors, as a result of loan growth and, to a lesser extent, changes in loan risk grades. Changes in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits were not meaningful during the quarter.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 123,760 $ 115,812 $ 121,522 $ 105,680 Provision for credit losses 1,812 6,040 6,482 22,455 Loans charged-off (722 ) (749 ) (4,051 ) (8,140 ) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 516 419 1,413 1,527 Balance, end of period $ 125,366 $ 121,522 $ 125,366 $ 121,522

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $125.4 million or 1.85% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and includes improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Core inflation is slowing but prices remain elevated relative to wage increases, as reflected by higher living costs such as housing, energy and general services. Actions by the Federal Reserve to cut rates during 2024 and beyond may help improve this outlook overall, but the uncertainty associated with the extent and timing of these potential reductions has inhibited a material change to forecasted reserve levels. Furthermore, geopolitical risks remain elevated, which may lead to further negative effects on domestic economic outcomes. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weaknesses are present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.

Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $5.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, to $32.7 million, as compared to $37.9 million at September 30, 2024. The majority of loans identified as past due are well-secured by collateral, and approximately $13.1 million is less than 90 days delinquent. Non-performing loans were $44.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.5 million from $41.6 million as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of $12.2 million from $31.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Management continues to proactively work with these borrowers to identify actionable and appropriate resolution strategies which are customary for the industries. Of the $44.1 million loans designated as non-performing as of December 31, 2024, approximately $13.2 million are current or less than 30 days past due with respect to payments required under their existing loan agreements.

December 31, % of Loans

Outstanding September 30, % of Loans

Outstanding December 31, % of Loans

Outstanding (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Risk Rating: Pass $ 6,539,560 96.6 % $ 6,461,451 96.7 % $ 6,603,161 97.2 % Special Mention 110,935 1.6 % 104,759 1.6 % 103,812 1.5 % Substandard 118,028 1.7 % 117,681 1.8 % 87,497 1.3 % Total $ 6,768,523 $ 6,683,891 $ 6,794,470 Classified loans to total loans 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.29 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.29 %

The ratio of classified loans to total loans of 1.74% as of December 31, 2024, increased 3 basis points from September 30, 2024, and increased 45 basis points from the comparative quarter ended 2023. The change in classified loans outstanding as compared to the trailing quarter totaled $6.5 million. Loans with the risk grade classification substandard increased by $0.3 million over the trailing quarter without any material changes in the mix of underlying collateral type. As a percentage of total loans outstanding, classified assets remain consistent with volumes experienced prior to the recent quantitative easing cycle spurred by the COVID pandemic and reflect management's historically conservative approach to credit risk monitoring. The Company's combined criticized loan balances totaled $229.0 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $37.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Management continues to proactively assess the repayment capacity of borrowers that will be subject to rate resets in the near term. To date this analysis as well as management's observations of loans that have experienced a rate reset, have resulted in an insignificant need to provide concessions to borrowers.

As of December 31, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.8 million, compared to 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.8 million as of September 30, 2024. Non-performing assets of $46.9 million at December 31, 2024, represented 0.48% of total assets, a change from the $44.4 million or 0.45% and $34.6 million or 0.35% as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of December 31, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non-Owner Occupied $ 37,229 1.60 % $ 36,206 1.61 % $ 35,077 1.58 % CRE - Owner Occupied 15,747 1.64 % 15,382 1.62 % 15,081 1.58 % Multifamily 15,913 1.55 % 15,735 1.54 % 14,418 1.52 % Farmland 3,960 1.49 % 4,016 1.50 % 4,288 1.58 % Total commercial real estate loans 72,849 1.59 % 71,339 1.59 % 68,864 1.57 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 14,227 1.65 % 14,366 1.66 % 14,009 1.59 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 10,411 2.86 % 10,185 2.87 % 10,273 2.88 % Other 2,825 4.87 % 2,953 4.70 % 3,171 4.34 % Total consumer loans 27,463 2.14 % 27,504 2.14 % 27,453 2.09 % Commercial and Industrial 14,397 3.05 % 14,453 2.98 % 12,750 2.17 % Construction 7,224 2.58 % 7,119 2.58 % 8,856 2.55 % Agricultural Production 3,403 2.24 % 3,312 2.30 % 3,589 2.48 % Leases 30 0.44 % 33 0.44 % 10 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses 125,366 1.85 % 123,760 1.85 % 121,522 1.79 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 6,000 6,110 5,850 Total allowance for credit losses $ 131,366 $ 129,870 1.92 % $ 127,372 1.87 %

In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of December 31, 2024, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $20.3 million, which, when combined with the total allowance for credit losses above, represents 2.24% of total loans.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,306 $ 6,472 $ (166 ) (2.6 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 4,962 4,979 (17 ) (0.3 )% Other service fees 1,425 1,224 201 16.4 % Mortgage banking service fees 434 439 (5 ) (1.1 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (12 ) (332 ) 320 (96.4 )% Total service charges and fees 13,115 12,782 333 2.6 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 837 786 51 6.5 % Asset management and commission income 1,584 1,502 82 5.5 % Gain on sale of loans 334 549 (215 ) (39.2 )% Lease brokerage income 78 62 16 25.8 % Sale of customer checks 300 303 (3 ) (1.0 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities - 2 (2 ) (100.0 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (81 ) 356 (437 ) (122.8 )% Other income 108 153 (45 ) (29.4 )% Total other non-interest income 3,160 3,713 (553 ) (14.9 )% Total non-interest income $ 16,275 $ 16,495 $ (220 ) (1.3 )%

Total non-interest income decreased $0.2 million or 1.3% to $16.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $16.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net gain (loss) from the change in value of equity securities declined by $0.4 million as compared to the prior quarter, largely the result of $0.3 million in non-recurring benefit earned in the trailing quarter from the valuation change in Visa equity securities. The remaining components of non-interest income are largely consistent period over period.

Three months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,306 $ 6,531 $ (225 ) (3.4 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 4,962 4,732 230 4.9 % Other service fees 1,425 1,432 (7 ) (0.5 )% Mortgage banking service fees 434 444 (10 ) (2.3 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (12 ) (291 ) 279 (95.9 )% Total service charges and fees 13,115 12,848 267 2.1 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 837 876 (39 ) (4.5 )% Asset management and commission income 1,584 1,284 300 23.4 % Gain on sale of loans 334 283 51 18.0 % Lease brokerage income 78 109 (31 ) (28.4 )% Sale of customer checks 300 292 8 2.7 % (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities - (120 ) 120 (100.0 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (81 ) 117 (198 ) (169.2 )% Other income 108 351 (243 ) (69.2 )% Total other non-interest income 3,160 3,192 (32 ) (1.0 )% Total non-interest income $ 16,275 $ 16,040 $ 235 1.5 %

Non-interest income increased $0.2 million or 1.5% to $16.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million during the comparative quarter ended December 31, 2023. Elevated activity and volumes of assets under management drove an increase in asset management and commission income totaling $0.3 million or 23.4%.

Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 25,319 $ 26,459 $ (1,140 ) (4.3 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 19,451 17,595 1,856 10.5 % Other service fees 5,301 4,732 569 12.0 % Mortgage banking service fees 1,739 1,808 (69 ) (3.8 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (480 ) (506 ) 26 (5.1 )% Total service charges and fees 51,330 50,088 1,242 2.5 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 3,257 3,150 107 3.4 % Asset management and commission income 5,573 4,517 1,056 23.4 % Gain on sale of loans 1,532 1,166 366 31.4 % Lease brokerage income 455 441 14 3.2 % Sale of customer checks 1,216 1,383 (167 ) (12.1 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities (43 ) (284 ) 241 (84.9 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities 126 36 90 250.0 % Other income 961 903 58 6.4 % Total other non-interest income 13,077 11,312 1,765 15.6 % Total non-interest income $ 64,407 $ 61,400 $ 3,007 4.9 %

Non-interest income increased $3.0 million or 4.9% to $64.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $61.4 million during the comparative twelve months ended December 31, 2023. ATM and interchange fees declined in the 2024 period and resulted in a decrease of $1.1 million as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, service charges on deposit accounts and other service fees increased by $1.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, as compared to the equivalent period in 2023 following $0.9 million in waived or reversed fees as a courtesy to customers in the prior year. As noted above, elevated activity within asset management and the increases in value of Visa equity securities further contributed to the overall improvement in income during the year ended 2024.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 24,583 $ 24,407 $ 176 0.7 % Incentive compensation 4,568 4,361 207 4.7 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,175 6,782 (607 ) (9.0 )% Total salaries and benefits expense 35,326 35,550 (224 ) (0.6 )% Occupancy 4,206 4,191 15 0.4 % Data processing and software 5,493 5,258 235 4.5 % Equipment 1,364 1,374 (10 ) (0.7 )% Intangible amortization 1,030 1,030 - - % Advertising 1,118 1,152 (34 ) (3.0 )% ATM and POS network charges 1,791 1,712 79 4.6 % Professional fees 1,747 1,893 (146 ) (7.7 )% Telecommunications 477 507 (30 ) (5.9 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,300 1,256 44 3.5 % Postage 346 335 11 3.3 % Operational loss 482 603 (121 ) (20.1 )% Courier service 538 542 (4 ) (0.7 )% (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (61 ) 26 (87 ) (334.6 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 7 6 1 16.7 % Other miscellaneous expense 4,611 4,052 559 13.8 % Total other non-interest expense 24,449 23,937 512 2.1 % Total non-interest expense $ 59,775 $ 59,487 $ 288 0.5 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,172 1,161 11 0.9 %

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $0.3 million or 0.5% to $59.8 million as compared to $59.5 million during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total salaries and benefits expense, the largest non-interest expense component, decreased nominally by $0.2 million or 0.6% as estimates associated with retirement benefits were reduced by $513,000 in the quarter. Other miscellaneous expenses increased by $0.6 million or 13.8% due to several factors, including increased business travel and elevated expenses on real estate owned.

Three months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 24,583 $ 23,889 $ 694 2.9 % Incentive compensation 4,568 3,894 674 17.3 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,175 6,272 (97 ) (1.5 )% Total salaries and benefits expense 35,326 34,055 1,271 3.7 % Occupancy 4,206 4,036 170 4.2 % Data processing and software 5,493 5,017 476 9.5 % Equipment 1,364 1,322 42 3.2 % Intangible amortization 1,030 1,216 (186 ) (15.3 )% Advertising 1,118 875 243 27.8 % ATM and POS network charges 1,791 1,863 (72 ) (3.9 )% Professional fees 1,747 2,032 (285 ) (14.0 )% Telecommunications 477 576 (99 ) (17.2 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,300 1,297 3 0.2 % Postage 346 320 26 8.1 % Operational loss 482 445 37 8.3 % Courier service 538 537 1 0.2 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (61 ) 19 (80 ) (421.1 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 7 1 6 600.0 % Other miscellaneous expense 4,611 6,656 (2,045 ) (30.7 )% Total other non-interest expense 24,449 26,212 (1,763 ) (6.7 )% Total non-interest expense $ 59,775 $ 60,267 $ (492 ) (0.8 )% Average full-time equivalent staff 1,172 1,211 (39 ) (3.2 )%

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.5 million or 0.8% to $59.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $60.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.3 million or 3.7%, reflecting the increase of $0.7 million in salaries, largely the result of routine merit increases and more recently strategic hiring focused on loan and deposit production; incentive compensation costs also increased by $0.7 million, reflecting changes in the design of those plans.

Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 96,862 $ 94,564 $ 2,298 2.4 % Incentive compensation 16,897 15,557 1,340 8.6 % Benefits and other compensation costs 26,822 25,674 1,148 4.5 % Total salaries and benefits expense 140,581 135,795 4,786 3.5 % Occupancy 16,411 16,135 276 1.7 % Data processing and software 20,952 18,933 2,019 10.7 % Equipment 5,424 5,644 (220 ) (3.9 )% Intangible amortization 4,120 6,118 (1,998 ) (32.7 )% Advertising 3,851 3,531 320 9.1 % ATM and POS network charges 7,151 7,080 71 1.0 % Professional fees 6,794 7,358 (564 ) (7.7 )% Telecommunications 2,053 2,547 (494 ) (19.4 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 4,951 5,276 (325 ) (6.2 )% Postage 1,329 1,236 93 7.5 % Operational loss 1,681 2,444 (763 ) (31.2 )% Courier service 2,119 1,851 268 14.5 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (73 ) (133 ) 60 (45.1 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 19 23 (4 ) (17.4 )% Other miscellaneous expense 16,742 19,344 (2,602 ) (13.5 )% Total other non-interest expense 93,524 97,387 (3,863 ) (4.0 )% Total non-interest expense $ 234,105 $ 233,182 $ 923 0.4 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,170 1,214 (44 ) (3.6 )%

Total non-interest expense increased $0.9 million or 0.4% to $234.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $233.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This was largely attributed to an increase of $4.8 million or 3.5% in total salaries and benefits expense to $140.6 million, from routine compensation adjustments and other increases in benefits and compensation. As noted above, salaries expense was also impacted by an increase in average compensation per employee as various strategic talent acquisitions were made in order to further prepare the Company to execute its growth objectives beyond $10 billion in total assets. Additionally, data processing and software expenses increased by $2.0 million or 10.7% related to ongoing investments in the Company's data management and security infrastructure. These increases were partially offset by declines in non-cash intangible amortization expense of $2.0 million or 32.7% and reductions in operational losses of $0.8 million or 31.2% due to non-recurring ATM burglary expenses totaling $0.7 million in the comparative period.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 25.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 26.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 25.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 28.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state blended statutory rate of approximately 29.6% are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenues, non-deductible expenses, and benefits from tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches and loan production offices in communities throughout California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATMs, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

TriCo Bancshares-Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:

Three months ended Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net interest margin Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,129 $ 1,018 $ 1,459 $ 4,329 $ 5,651 Effect on average loan yield 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.09 % Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.71 % 3.81 % 3.71 % 3.96 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (Non-GAAP) 3.71 % 3.66 % 3.75 % 3.66 % 3.90 %