RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (NYSE: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $54.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 and $0.60, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) of $61.4 million and adjusted diluted operating earnings per common share(1) of $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income available to common shareholders was $197.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $2.29 and $2.24, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $241.3 million and adjusted diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $2.74 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a good year, and a consequential year, for Atlantic Union," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "We were excited to close our acquisition of American National Bankshares Inc. on April 1st and we announced the proposed acquisition of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. on October 21st. We were pleased to have received merger approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond seven weeks after filing the merger applications. Atlantic Union is a story of transformation from a Virginia community bank to the largest regional bank headquartered in Virginia, with operations in North Carolina and Maryland, to what will be the largest regional bank headquartered in the lower Mid-Atlantic upon closing our proposed acquisition of Sandy Spring.

"While our results for the fourth quarter were noisy with merger-related costs and a larger than typical specific reserve on an impaired loan, we delivered solid adjusted operating financial results for the year and the fourth quarter. We continue to be on a steady loan and deposit growth path.

"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability, and growth - in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth, and building long-term value for our shareholders."

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income was $183.2 million, an increase of $316,000 from $182.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income - fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) was $187.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $208,000 from $186.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increases from the prior quarter in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) reflect the impacts of a decrease in interest expense due to lower short-term borrowing costs resulting from a $312.2 million decrease in average borrowings, lower deposit costs, as the Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates, resulting in a 100 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate since September 2024, as well as an increase in interest income from other earning assets as a result of a $402.0 million increase in average cash and other earning asset balances, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans held for investment ("LHFI"), due to lower loan yields, primarily driven by the impact of the interest rate cuts on our variable rate loans. For the fourth quarter of 2024, both the Company's net interest margin and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter to 3.26% and 3.33%, respectively, due to lower yields on earning assets primarily driven by the decreases in variable rate loan yields, partially offset by a reduction in the cost of funds and an increase in yields on cash and other earning assets. Earning asset yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 20 basis points to 5.74% compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower yields on loans. Cost of funds decreased from the prior quarter by 15 basis points to 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting lower borrowing and deposit costs.

The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan Deposit Borrowings Accretion Amortization Amortization Total For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 $ 13,926 $ (913 ) $ (288 ) $ 12,725 For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 13,668 (775 ) (288 ) 12,605

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

At December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.32%, an increase of 12 basis points from the prior quarter and included nonaccrual loans of $58.0 million. The increase in NPAs was primarily due to one new nonaccrual loan within the commercial and industrial portfolio of $27.7 million, for which the Company recorded a specific reserve of $13.1 million. Accruing past due loans as a percentage of total LHFI totaled 31 basis points at December 31, 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from September 30, 2024, and consistent with December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were 0.03% of total average LHFI (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 2 basis points from September 30, 2024, and consistent with December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $193.7 million at December 31, 2024, a $16.1 million increase from the prior quarter, primarily impacted by the aforementioned commercial and industrial loan with the $13.1 million specific reserve added in the current quarter.

Nonperforming Assets

At December 31, 2024, NPAs totaled $58.4 million, compared to $37.3 million in the prior quarter. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 57,969 $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860 Foreclosed properties 404 404 230 29 29 Total nonperforming assets $ 58,373 $ 37,251 $ 36,143 $ 36,418 $ 36,889

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Beginning Balance $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860 $ 28,626 Net customer payments (11,491 ) (2,219 ) (6,293 ) (1,583 ) (2,198 ) Additions 34,446 5,347 6,831 5,047 10,604 Charge-offs (1,231 ) (542 ) (759 ) (3,935 ) (172 ) Loans returning to accruing status (602 ) (1,478 ) (54 ) - - Transfers to foreclosed property - (174 ) (201 ) - - Ending Balance $ 57,969 $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860

Past Due Loans

At December 31, 2024, past due loans still accruing interest totaled $57.7 million or 0.31% of total LHFI, compared to $55.2 million or 0.30% of total LHFI at September 30, 2024, and $48.4 million or 0.31% of total LHFI at December 31, 2023. The increase in past due loan levels at December 31, 2024 from September 30, 2024 was primarily within the commercial and industrial and residential 1-4 family - consumer portfolios. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $14.1 million or 0.08% of total LHFI were past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.2 million or 0.08% of total LHFI at September 30, 2024, and $13.9 million or 0.09% of total LHFI at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, the ACL was $193.7 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $178.6 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $15.0 million. The ACL at December 31, 2024 increased $16.1 million from September 30, 2024, primarily due to the $13.1 million new specific reserve on the impaired loan in the commercial and industrial portfolio discussed above, the impact of continued uncertainty in the economic outlook on certain portfolios and organic loan growth. The RUC at December 31, 2024 decreased $1.9 million from September 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in unfunded commitments.

The ACL as a percentage of total LHFI was 1.05% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2024. The ALLL as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.97% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.88% at September 30, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million or 0.03% of total average LHFI on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.7 million or 0.01% (annualized) for the third quarter of 2024, and $1.2 million or 0.03% (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17.5 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter, and $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 is primarily driven by the $13.1 million specific reserve on the impaired loan in the commercial and industrial portfolio.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $941,000 to $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $34.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $3.6 million increase in loan-related interest rate swap fees due to an increase in transaction volumes, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in bank owned life insurance income primarily driven by death benefits received in the prior quarter, and a $770,000 decrease in other operating income primarily due to a decrease in equity method investment income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $7.1 million to $129.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $122.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.6 million increase in pre-tax merger-related costs associated with the pending Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. ("Sandy Spring") acquisition.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense,(1) which excludes merger-related costs ($7.0 million in the fourth quarter and $1.4 million in the third quarter) and amortization of intangible assets ($5.6 million in the fourth quarter and $5.8 million in the third quarter), increased $1.6 million to $117.0 million for the fourth quarter from $115.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in salaries and benefits expense primarily due to increases in variable incentive compensation expense and self-insured related group insurance costs, as well as a $1.4 million increase in professional services fees related to projects that occurred during the fourth quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in franchise and other taxes.

INCOME TAXES

The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 19.0% and 14.9%, respectively, and the effective tax rate for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 19.5% and 15.9%. respectively. The increase in effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by the proportionality of tax exempt income to pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a valuation allowance for certain state net operating loss carryforwards established during the second quarter of 2024, which resulted in a 170 basis points increase in the year to date effective tax rate, and the proportionality of tax exempt income to pre-tax income.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $24.6 billion, a decrease of $218.4 million or approximately 3.5% (annualized) from September 30, 2024 and an increase of $3.4 billion or approximately 16.2% from December 31, 2023. Total assets decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in the investment securities portfolio due to principal paydowns and a decrease in the market value of the available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio, as well as a decrease in cash and cash equivalents due to greater funding needs combined with increases in individual deposits in the prior quarter. The increase in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to the American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") acquisition, as well as LHFI growth.

The Company's recorded preliminary goodwill related to the American National acquisition totaling $288.8 million at December 31, 2024, a $1.3 million increase from preliminary goodwill of $287.5 million at September 30, 2024. This increase was due to an adjustment to the purchase price allocation for certain provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date. The measurement period adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to franchise tax accruals.

At December 31, 2024, LHFI totaled $18.5 billion, an increase of $133.3 million or 2.9% (annualized) from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.8 billion or 18.1% from December 31, 2023. Quarterly average LHFI totaled $18.4 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $47.5 million or 1.0% (annualized) from the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.0 billion or 19.3% from December 31, 2023. LHFI increased from the prior quarter primarily due to increases in the construction and land development loan portfolio, as well as increases in the commercial and industrial loan portfolios, partially offset by decreases in the multifamily real estate loan portfolio. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition.

At December 31, 2024, total investments were $3.3 billion, a decrease of $184.2 million or 20.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $164.9 million or 5.2% from December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to paydown activity and a decrease in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, and the increase compared to the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition. AFS securities totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024, $2.6 billion at September 30, 2024, and $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $402.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $334.5 million at September 30, 2024, and $384.3 million at December 31, 2023. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $803.9 million at December 31, 2024, $807.1 million at September 30, 2024, and $837.4 million at December 31, 2023 and had net unrealized losses of $44.5 million at December 31, 2024, $30.3 million at September 30, 2024, and $29.3 million at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $20.4 billion, an increase of $92.3 million or 1.8% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Average deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $583.4 million or 11.5% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Both total deposits and average deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $3.6 billion or 21.3% from December 31, 2023. The increase in deposit balances from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $438.6 million in interest bearing customer deposits, partially offset by decreases in demand deposits and brokered deposits of $145.9 million and $200.4 million, respectively. The increase from the prior year was primarily related to the addition of the American National acquired deposits, as well as an increase of $669.5 million in brokered deposits.

At December 31, 2024, total borrowings were $534.6 million, a decrease of $317.6 million from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $777.3 million from December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024 average borrowings were $543.1 million, a decrease of $312.2 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $249.6 million from December 31, 2023. The decreases in average borrowings from the prior quarter and the prior year were primarily due to repayment of short-term FHLB advances using funds from customer deposit growth.

The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 9.96 % 9.77 % 9.84 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.76 % 10.57 % 10.76 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.61 % 13.33 % 13.55 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.29 % 9.27 % 9.63 % Common equity to total assets 12.11 % 12.16 % 11.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.21 % 7.29 % 7.15 %

________________ (1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" section of the Key Financial Results. (2) All ratios at December 31, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.34 per common share, a $0.02 increase or approximately 6.3% from both the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank had 129 branches located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina as of December 31, 2024. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the period ended December 31, 2024, we have provided supplemental performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which we use to prepare our financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. We use the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in our analysis of our performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in our underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" in the tables within the section "Key Financial Results."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and statements by our management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury's quotations, statements regarding the pending merger with Sandy Spring and expectations with regard to the benefits of the pending merger, statements regarding our future ability to recognize the benefits of certain tax assets, our business, financial and operating results, including our deposit base and funding, the impact of future economic conditions, changes in economic conditions, management's beliefs regarding our liquidity, capital resources, asset quality, CRE loan portfolio, our customer relationships, and statements that include other projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "seek to," "potential," "continue," "confidence," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the effects of or changes in:

market interest rates and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, our funding costs and our loan and securities portfolios;

inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;

adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior;

the sufficiency of liquidity and changes in our capital position;

general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which we operate and which our loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;

the failure to close our proposed merger with Sandy Spring when expected or at all because remaining required regulatory approvals, Company shareholder or Sandy Spring stockholder or other approvals or conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, and the risk that any regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed merger;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Sandy Spring to terminate the merger agreement;

risks related to Sandy Spring's business to which we will be subject after closing, including its CRE portfolio;

any change in the purchase accounting assumptions regarding the Sandy Spring assets to be acquired and liabilities to be assumed used to determine the fair value and credit marks;

the proposed merger with Sandy Spring may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the proposed merger with Sandy Spring;

the dilutive effect of shares of the Company's common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed merger with Sandy Spring or pursuant to the previously disclosed forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC;

changes in the Company's or Sandy Spring's share price before closing;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the American National acquisition, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine the fair value and credit marks;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger with Sandy Spring or the American National acquisition, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where we do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed merger with Sandy Spring or the American National acquisition;

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;

demand for loan products and financial services in our market areas;

our ability to manage our growth or implement our growth strategy;

the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;

the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

our ability to identify, recruit, and retain key employees;

real estate values in our lending area;

changes in accounting principles, standards, rules, and interpretations, and the related impact on our financial statements;

an insufficient ACL or volatility in the ACL resulting from the CECL methodology, either alone or as that may be affected by changing economic conditions, credit concentrations, inflation, changing interest rates, or other factors;

concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly CRE;

the effectiveness of our credit processes and management of our credit risk;

our ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;

technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit, and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration;

the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts or public health events (such as pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations to us, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for our loans or our other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on our liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of our business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

performance by our counterparties or vendors;

deposit flows;

the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

the effects of legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including changes in federal, state or local tax laws;

actual or potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences;

any event or development that would cause us to conclude that there was an impairment of any asset, including intangible assets, such as goodwill; and

other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

Please also refer to such other factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and all the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein and therein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or our businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Results of Operations Interest and dividend income $ 319,204 $ 324,528 $ 259,497 $ 1,227,535 $ 954,450 Interest expense 135,956 141,596 105,953 528,996 343,437 Net interest income 183,248 182,932 153,544 698,539 611,013 Provision for credit losses 17,496 2,603 8,707 50,089 31,618 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 165,752 180,329 144,837 648,450 579,395 Noninterest income 35,227 34,286 29,959 118,878 90,877 Noninterest expenses 129,675 122,582 107,929 507,534 430,371 Income before income taxes 71,304 92,033 66,867 259,794 239,901 Income tax expense 13,519 15,618 9,960 50,663 38,083 Net income 57,785 76,415 56,907 209,131 201,818 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 11,868 Net income available to common shareholders $ 54,818 $ 73,448 $ 53,940 $ 197,263 $ 189,950 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 322,995 $ 328,427 $ 263,209 $ 1,242,761 $ 969,360 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 187,039 186,831 157,256 713,765 625,923 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 222,266 221,117 187,215 832,643 716,800 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7) 95,796 95,985 81,356 357,234 310,193 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 2.24 $ 2.53 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.08 % 0.88 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (ROE) 7.23 % 9.77 % 9.29 % 7.04 % 8.27 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 13.77 % 18.89 % 16.72 % 13.35 % 14.85 % Efficiency ratio 59.35 % 56.43 % 58.82 % 62.09 % 61.32 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 58.34 % 55.44 % 57.65 % 60.95 % 60.04 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.31 % 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.33 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.34 % 3.41 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.74 % 5.94 % 5.59 % 5.82 % 5.28 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.20 % 3.40 % 3.04 % 3.29 % 2.59 % Cost of deposits 2.48 % 2.57 % 2.23 % 2.48 % 1.78 % Cost of funds 2.41 % 2.56 % 2.25 % 2.48 % 1.87 % Operating Measures (4) Adjusted operating earnings $ 64,364 $ 77,497 $ 61,820 $ 253,174 $ 233,106 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 61,397 74,530 58,853 241,306 221,238 Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 2.74 $ 2.95 Adjusted operating ROA 1.03 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.14 % Adjusted operating ROE 8.06 % 9.91 % 10.09 % 8.52 % 9.55 % Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 15.30 % 19.15 % 18.20 % 16.12 % 17.21 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.67 % 52.20 % 52.97 % 53.31 % 54.15 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.61 $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 2.29 $ 2.53 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.60 0.82 0.72 2.24 2.53 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.34 0.32 0.32 1.30 1.22 Market value per share 37.88 37.67 36.54 37.88 36.54 Book value per common share(8) 33.40 33.85 32.06 33.40 32.06 Tangible book value per common share (2)(8) 18.83 19.23 19.39 18.83 19.39 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 15.90 11.57 12.80 16.88 14.42 Price to book value per common share ratio (8) 1.13 1.11 1.14 1.13 1.14 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)(8) 2.01 1.96 1.88 2.01 1.88 Unvested shares of restricted stock awards(8) 658,001 680,936 476,630 658,001 476,630 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 89,774,079 89,780,531 75,016,402 86,149,978 74,961,390 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 91,533,273 89,780,531 75,016,858 87,909,237 74,962,363 Common shares outstanding at end of period 89,770,231 89,774,392 75,023,327 89,770,231 75,023,327

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Capital Ratios Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.96 % 9.77 % 9.84 % 9.96 % 9.84 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.76 % 10.57 % 10.76 % 10.76 % 10.76 % Total capital ratio (5) 13.61 % 13.33 % 13.55 % 13.61 % 13.55 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 9.29 % 9.27 % 9.63 % 9.29 % 9.63 % Common equity to total assets 12.11 % 12.16 % 11.29 % 12.11 % 11.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.21 % 7.29 % 7.15 % 7.21 % 7.15 % Financial Condition Assets $ 24,585,323 $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 $ 24,585,323 $ 21,166,197 LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs) 18,470,621 18,337,299 15,635,043 18,470,621 15,635,043 Securities 3,348,971 3,533,143 3,184,111 3,348,971 3,184,111 Earning Assets 21,989,690 22,180,501 19,010,309 21,989,690 19,010,309 Goodwill 1,214,053 1,212,710 925,211 1,214,053 925,211 Amortizable intangibles, net 84,563 90,176 19,183 84,563 19,183 Deposits 20,397,619 20,305,287 16,818,129 20,397,619 16,818,129 Borrowings 534,578 852,164 1,311,858 534,578 1,311,858 Stockholders' equity 3,142,879 3,182,416 2,556,327 3,142,879 2,556,327 Tangible common equity (2) 1,677,906 1,713,173 1,445,576 1,677,906 1,445,576 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,731,108 $ 1,588,531 $ 1,107,850 $ 1,731,108 $ 1,107,850 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,370,119 2,401,807 1,998,787 2,370,119 1,998,787 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 4,935,590 4,885,785 4,172,401 4,935,590 4,172,401 Multifamily real estate 1,240,209 1,357,730 1,061,997 1,240,209 1,061,997 Commercial & Industrial 3,864,695 3,799,872 3,589,347 3,864,695 3,589,347 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 719,425 729,315 522,580 719,425 522,580 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,293,817 1,281,914 1,078,173 1,293,817 1,078,173 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 756,944 738,665 619,433 756,944 619,433 Auto 316,368 354,570 486,926 316,368 486,926 Consumer 104,882 109,522 120,641 104,882 120,641 Other Commercial 1,137,464 1,089,588 876,908 1,137,464 876,908 Total LHFI $ 18,470,621 $ 18,337,299 $ 15,635,043 $ 18,470,621 $ 15,635,043 Deposits Interest checking accounts $ 5,494,550 $ 5,208,794 $ 4,697,819 $ 5,494,550 $ 4,697,819 Money market accounts 4,291,097 4,250,763 3,850,679 4,291,097 3,850,679 Savings accounts 1,025,896 1,037,229 909,223 1,025,896 909,223 Customer time deposits of $250,000 and over 1,202,657 1,160,262 674,939 1,202,657 674,939 Other customer time deposits 2,888,476 2,807,077 2,173,904 2,888,476 2,173,904 Time deposits 4,091,133 3,967,339 2,848,843 4,091,133 2,848,843 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 14,902,676 14,464,125 12,306,564 14,902,676 12,306,564 Brokered deposits 1,217,895 1,418,253 548,384 1,217,895 548,384 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 16,120,571 $ 15,882,378 $ 12,854,948 $ 16,120,571 $ 12,854,948 Demand deposits 4,277,048 4,422,909 3,963,181 4,277,048 3,963,181 Total deposits $ 20,397,619 $ 20,305,287 $ 16,818,129 $ 20,397,619 $ 16,818,129 Averages Assets $ 24,971,836 $ 24,613,518 $ 20,853,306 $ 23,862,190 $ 20,512,402 LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs) 18,367,657 18,320,122 15,394,500 17,647,589 14,949,487 Loans held for sale 12,606 13,485 6,470 11,912 9,357 Securities 3,442,340 3,501,879 3,031,475 3,394,095 3,192,891 Earning assets 22,373,970 21,983,946 18,676,967 21,347,677 18,368,806 Deposits 20,757,521 20,174,158 17,113,368 19,533,259 16,653,888 Time deposits 4,862,446 4,758,039 3,128,048 4,333,362 2,711,491 Interest-bearing deposits 16,343,745 15,736,797 13,026,138 15,212,033 12,311,751 Borrowings 543,061 855,306 792,629 862,716 971,715 Interest-bearing liabilities 16,886,806 16,592,103 13,818,767 16,074,749 13,283,466 Stockholders' equity 3,177,934 3,112,509 2,430,711 2,971,111 2,440,525 Tangible common equity (2) 1,711,580 1,643,562 1,318,952 1,591,349 1,326,007

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Asset Quality Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 160,685 $ 158,131 $ 125,627 $ 132,182 $ 110,768 Add: Recoveries 2,816 2,053 853 7,194 4,390 Less: Charge-offs 4,255 2,719 2,038 15,956 11,995 Add: Initial Allowance - Purchased Credit Deteriorated (PCD) American National loans - - - 3,896 - Add: Initial Provision - Non-PCD American National loans - - - 13,229 - Add: Provision for loan losses 19,398 3,220 7,740 38,099 29,019 Ending balance, ALLL $ 178,644 $ 160,685 $ 132,182 $ 178,644 $ 132,182 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 16,943 $ 17,557 $ 15,302 $ 16,269 $ 13,675 Add: Initial Provision - RUC American National loans - - - 1,353 - Add: Provision for unfunded commitments (1,902 ) (614 ) 967 (2,581 ) 2,594 Ending balance, RUC $ 15,041 $ 16,943 $ 16,269 $ 15,041 $ 16,269 Total ACL $ 193,685 $ 177,628 $ 148,451 $ 193,685 $ 148,451 ACL / total LHFI 1.05 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.05 % 0.95 % ALLL / total LHFI 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.97 % 0.85 % Net charge-offs / total average LHFI (annualized) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Provision for loan losses/ total average LHFI (annualized) 0.42 % 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.19 % Nonperforming Assets Construction and land development $ 1,313 $ 1,945 $ 348 $ 1,313 $ 348 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,915 4,781 3,001 2,915 3,001 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,167 9,919 12,616 1,167 12,616 Multifamily real estate 132 - - 132 - Commercial & Industrial 33,702 3,048 4,556 33,702 4,556 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,510 1,727 1,804 1,510 1,804 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 12,725 11,925 11,098 12,725 11,098 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,826 2,960 3,087 3,826 3,087 Auto 659 532 350 659 350 Consumer 20 10 - 20 - Nonaccrual loans $ 57,969 $ 36,847 $ 36,860 $ 57,969 $ 36,860 Foreclosed property 404 404 29 404 29 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 58,373 $ 37,251 $ 36,889 $ 58,373 $ 36,889 Construction and land development $ 120 $ 82 $ 25 $ 120 $ 25 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,592 1,239 2,579 1,592 2,579 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 6,874 1,390 2,967 6,874 2,967 Multifamily real estate - 53 - - - Commercial & Industrial 955 862 782 955 782 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 949 801 1,383 949 1,383 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,307 1,890 4,470 1,307 4,470 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,710 1,186 1,095 1,710 1,095 Auto 284 401 410 284 410 Consumer 44 143 152 44 152 Other Commercial 308 7,127 - 308 - LHFI = 90 days and still accruing $ 14,143 $ 15,174 $ 13,863 $ 14,143 $ 13,863 Total NPAs and LHFI = 90 days $ 72,516 $ 52,425 $ 50,752 $ 72,516 $ 50,752 NPAs / total LHFI 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.24 % NPAs / total assets 0.24 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.17 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 308.17 % 436.09 % 358.61 % 308.17 % 358.61 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 306.04 % 431.36 % 358.32 % 306.04 % 358.32 %

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Past Due Detail Construction and land development $ 38 $ 1,559 $ 270 $ 38 $ 270 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,080 2,291 1,575 2,080 1,575 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,381 1,085 545 1,381 545 Multifamily real estate 1,366 821 - 1,366 - Commercial & Industrial 9,405 5,876 4,303 9,405 4,303 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 697 656 567 697 567 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 5,928 471 7,546 5,928 7,546 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,824 3,309 2,238 1,824 2,238 Auto 3,615 2,796 4,737 3,615 4,737 Consumer 804 700 770 804 770 Other Commercial 2,167 2 6,569 2,167 6,569 LHFI 30-59 days past due $ 29,305 $ 19,566 $ 29,120 $ 29,305 $ 29,120 Construction and land development $ - $ 369 $ 24 - 24 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,074 1,306 - 1,074 - Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - 6,875 184 - 184 Multifamily real estate - 135 146 - 146 Commercial & Industrial 69 549 49 69 49 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 665 736 676 665 676 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 7,390 6,950 1,804 7,390 1,804 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,110 2,672 1,429 2,110 1,429 Auto 456 468 872 456 872 Consumer 486 182 232 486 232 Other Commercial 2,029 185 - 2,029 - LHFI 60-89 days past due $ 14,279 $ 20,427 $ 5,416 $ 14,279 $ 5,416 Past Due and still accruing $ 57,727 $ 55,167 $ 48,399 $ 57,727 $ 48,399 Past Due and still accruing / total LHFI 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) (1) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 183,248 $ 182,932 $ 153,544 $ 698,539 $ 611,013 FTE adjustment 3,791 3,899 3,712 15,226 14,910 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 187,039 $ 186,831 $ 157,256 $ 713,765 $ 625,923 Noninterest income (GAAP) 35,227 34,286 29,959 118,878 90,877 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 222,266 $ 221,117 $ 187,215 $ 832,643 $ 716,800 Average earning assets $ 22,373,970 $ 21,983,946 $ 18,676,967 $ 21,347,677 $ 18,368,806 Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.31 % 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.33 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.34 % 3.41 % Tangible Assets (2) Ending assets (GAAP) $ 24,585,323 $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 $ 24,585,323 $ 21,166,197 Less: Ending goodwill 1,214,053 1,212,710 925,211 1,214,053 925,211 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 84,563 90,176 19,183 84,563 19,183 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 23,286,707 $ 23,500,837 $ 20,221,803 $ 23,286,707 $ 20,221,803 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 3,142,879 $ 3,182,416 $ 2,556,327 $ 3,142,879 $ 2,556,327 Less: Ending goodwill 1,214,053 1,212,710 925,211 1,214,053 925,211 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 84,563 90,176 19,183 84,563 19,183 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,677,906 $ 1,713,173 $ 1,445,576 $ 1,677,906 $ 1,445,576 Average equity (GAAP) $ 3,177,934 $ 3,112,509 $ 2,430,711 $ 2,971,111 $ 2,440,525 Less: Average goodwill 1,212,724 1,209,590 925,211 1,139,422 925,211 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 87,274 93,001 20,192 73,984 22,951 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356 166,356 166,356 166,356 166,356 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,711,580 $ 1,643,562 $ 1,318,952 $ 1,591,349 $ 1,326,007 ROTCE (2)(3) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 54,818 $ 73,448 $ 53,940 $ 197,263 $ 189,950 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 4,435 4,585 1,654 15,253 6,937 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 59,253 $ 78,033 $ 55,594 $ 212,516 $ 196,887 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 13.77 % 18.89 % 16.72 % 13.35 % 14.85 %

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 57,785 $ 76,415 $ 56,907 $ 209,131 $ 201,818 Plus: Merger-related costs, net of tax 6,592 1,085 884 33,476 2,850 Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives, net of tax - - - - 9,959 Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax - - 2,656 664 2,656 Plus: Legal reserve, net of tax - - 2,859 - 6,809 Plus: Deferred tax asset write-down - - - 4,774 - Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax 13 3 2 (5,129 ) (32,381 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax - - 1,484 - 23,367 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 64,364 77,497 61,820 253,174 233,106 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 11,868 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 61,397 $ 74,530 $ 58,853 $ 241,306 $ 221,238 Operating Efficiency Ratio (1)(6) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 129,675 $ 122,582 $ 107,929 $ 507,534 $ 430,371 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 5,614 5,804 2,094 19,307 8,781 Less: Merger-related costs 7,013 1,353 1,002 40,018 2,995 Less: FDIC special assessment - - 3,362 840 3,362 Less: Strategic cost saving initiatives - - - - 12,607 Less: Legal reserve - - 3,300 - 8,300 Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 117,048 $ 115,425 $ 98,171 $ 447,369 $ 394,326 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 35,227 $ 34,286 $ 29,959 $ 118,878 $ 90,877 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities 17 4 3 (6,493 ) (40,989 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction - - 1,879 - 29,579 Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 35,210 $ 34,282 $ 28,077 $ 125,371 $ 102,287 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 187,039 $ 186,831 $ 157,256 $ 713,765 $ 625,923 Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 35,210 34,282 28,077 125,371 102,287 Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 222,249 $ 221,113 $ 185,333 $ 839,136 $ 728,210 Efficiency ratio 59.35 % 56.43 % 58.82 % 62.09 % 61.32 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 58.34 % 55.44 % 57.65 % 60.95 % 60.04 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.67 % 52.20 % 52.97 % 53.31 % 54.15 % Operating ROA & ROE (4) Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 64,364 $ 77,497 $ 61,820 $ 253,174 $ 233,106 Average assets (GAAP) $ 24,971,836 $ 24,613,518 $ 20,853,306 $ 23,862,190 $ 20,512,402 Return on average assets (ROA) (GAAP) 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.08 % 0.88 % 0.98 % Adjusted operating return on average assets (ROA) (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.14 % Average equity (GAAP) $ 3,177,934 $ 3,112,509 $ 2,430,711 $ 2,971,111 $ 2,440,525 Return on average equity (ROE) (GAAP) 7.23 % 9.77 % 9.29 % 7.04 % 8.27 % Adjusted operating return on average equity (ROE) (non-GAAP) 8.06 % 9.91 % 10.09 % 8.52 % 9.55 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4) Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 61,397 $ 74,530 $ 58,853 $ 241,306 $ 221,238 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 4,435 4,585 1,654 15,253 6,937 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 65,832 $ 79,115 $ 60,507 $ 256,559 $ 228,175 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,711,580 $ 1,643,562 $ 1,318,952 $ 1,591,349 $ 1,326,007 Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.30 % 19.15 % 18.20 % 16.12 % 17.21 % Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7) Net income (GAAP) $ 57,785 $ 76,415 $ 56,907 $ 209,131 $ 201,818 Plus: Provision for credit losses 17,496 2,603 8,707 50,089 31,618 Plus: Income tax expense 13,519 15,618 9,960 50,663 38,083 Plus: Merger-related costs 7,013 1,353 1,002 40,018 2,995 Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives - - - - 12,607 Plus: FDIC special assessment - - 3,362 840 3,362 Plus: Legal reserve - - 3,300 - 8,300 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax 17 4 3 (6,493 ) (40,989 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction - - 1,879 - 29,579 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 95,796 $ 95,985 $ 81,356 $ 357,234 $ 310,193 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 11,868 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 92,829 $ 93,018 $ 78,389 $ 345,366 $ 298,325 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 91,533,273 89,780,531 75,016,858 87,909,237 74,962,363 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 3.93 $ 3.98

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/24 9/30/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume Refinance Volume $ 7,335 $ 4,285 $ 3,972 $ 21,492 $ 13,740 Purchase Volume 42,677 56,634 27,871 179,565 128,046 Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 50,012 $ 60,919 $ 31,843 $ 201,057 $ 141,786 % of originations held for sale that are refinances 14.7 % 7.0 % 12.5 % 10.7 % 9.7 % Wealth Assets under management $ 6,798,258 $ 6,826,123 $ 5,014,208 $ 6,798,258 $ 5,014,208 Other Data End of period full-time equivalent employees 2,125 2,122 1,804 2,125 1,804 Number of full-service branches 129 129 109 129 109 Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs) 148 149 123 148 123

________________________________________ (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes net interest income (FTE), total revenue (FTE), and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE), efficiency ratio (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing the yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. The Company believes tangible common equity is an important indication of its ability to grow organically and through business combinations as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. (3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and is useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally. (4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude, as applicable, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, deferred tax asset write-down, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations. (5) All ratios at December 31, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9 C. All other periods are presented as filed. (6) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes, as applicable, the amortization of intangible assets, merger-related costs, FDIC special assessments, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. This measure is similar to the measure used by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure used for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations. (7) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes, as applicable, the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations. (8) The calculations exclude the impact of unvested restricted stock awards outstanding as of each period end.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 196,435 $ 232,222 $ 196,754 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 153,695 291,163 167,601 Federal funds sold 3,944 4,685 13,776 Total cash and cash equivalents 354,074 528,070 378,131 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,442,166 2,608,182 2,231,261 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 803,851 807,080 837,378 Restricted stock, at cost 102,954 117,881 115,472 Loans held for sale 9,420 11,078 6,710 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 18,470,621 18,337,299 15,635,043 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 178,644 160,685 132,182 Total loans held for investment, net 18,291,977 18,176,614 15,502,861 Premises and equipment, net 112,704 115,093 90,959 Goodwill 1,214,053 1,212,710 925,211 Amortizable intangibles, net 84,563 90,176 19,183 Bank owned life insurance 493,396 489,759 452,565 Other assets 676,165 647,080 606,466 Total assets $ 24,585,323 $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,277,048 $ 4,422,909 $ 3,963,181 Interest-bearing deposits 16,120,571 15,882,378 12,854,948 Total deposits 20,397,619 20,305,287 16,818,129 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,275 59,227 110,833 Other short-term borrowings 60,000 375,000 810,000 Long-term borrowings 418,303 417,937 391,025 Other liabilities 510,247 463,856 479,883 Total liabilities 21,442,444 21,621,307 18,609,870 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 173 173 Common stock, $1.33 par value 118,519 118,494 99,147 Additional paid-in capital 2,280,547 2,277,024 1,782,286 Retained earnings 1,103,326 1,079,032 1,018,070 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (359,686 ) (292,307 ) (343,349 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,142,879 3,182,416 2,556,327 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,585,323 $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 Common shares outstanding 89,770,231 89,774,392 75,023,327 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 17,250 17,250 Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000