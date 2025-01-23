CHARLESTON, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced record net income of $117.1 million and record diluted earnings of $7.89 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.85% and a return on tangible equity of 21.2%.
"For the fifth time in the last seven years, City was once again honored to be ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for consumer banking in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study," said City's President and CEO Charles Hageboeck. "We believe that this award goes further than just providing excellent service to our customers. It reflects how our employees interact and support their customers, communities, and fellow employees on a daily basis. This dedication by our employees enables us to produce excellent results year after year.
"As we start 2025, City's strengths from a year ago remain in place. We continue to have an exceptional customer franchise, an extraordinary team, an enviable cost of funds, strong asset quality, and some competitors who seem focused on making their customers banking experiences more difficult."
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income increased from $219.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $220.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 0.4%, from $220.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $221.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Due to increases in loan yields (net of loan fees and accretion) of 40 basis points and an increase in average loan balances ($185.5 million), net interest income increased $15.2 million and $10.3 million, respectively. Additionally, an increase in the yield on investment securities of 34 basis points increased net interest income by $4.7 million and a 72 basis point increase on deposits in depository institutions increased net interest income by $1.0 million. The acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc., and its subsidiary, Citizens Commerce Bank ("Citizens") of Versailles, Kentucky, during the first quarter of 2023 added $2.8 million of net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2024.
These increases were partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (78 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $25.5 million and higher balances of interest bearing liabilities ($193.8 million) that lowered net interest income by $7.9 million. The Company's reported net interest margin decreased from 4.01% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 3.86% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
The Company's net interest income remained flat at $55.6 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income also remained flat at $55.8 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in balances of interest bearing liabilities ($133.0 million), net interest income decreased $1.2 million and a decrease in the yield on loans (17 basis points, net of loan fees and accretion), decreased net interest income $1.2 million. Additionally, lower yields on investment securities (19 basis points) lowered net interest income $0.6 million. These decreases were essentially offset by an increase in the balance of deposits in depository institution balances ($113.7 million) that increased net interest income $1.6 million and an increase in loan balances ($82.4 million) which increased net interest income $1.3 million. The Company's reported net interest margin decreased from 3.87% for the third quarter of 2024 to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned increased from 0.21%, or $8.6 million, at December 31, 2023 to 0.35%, or $15.0 million at December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to a commercial loan for a movie theater (originated in 2014) that experienced operating weakness during the third quarter of the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result, the Company recognized a $2.0 million charge-off for this loan and moved the remaining balance to nonaccrual. Total past due loans decreased from $10.9 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2023 to $8.8 million, or 0.21% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2024.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the Allowance for Credit Losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $0.3 million recovery of credit losses for the fourth quarter and a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses recognized during 2024 related primarily to the aforementioned movie theater ($2.0 million), loan growth during the year ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in the loss rate for residential real estate loans. These increases were partially offset by $1.7 million of reversals of reserves due primarily to payoffs on purchase credit deteriorated loans during the year ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $2.0 million of credit loss expense associated with loans acquired from Citizens.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $73.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $70.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. In 2024, the Company reported $2.8 million of realized security losses and $0.2 million of unrealized security gains on the Company's equity securities as compared to $4.9 million realized security losses and $0.4 million of unrealized security gains on the Company's equity securities in 2023. The realized security losses during both 2024 and 2023, which lowered diluted earnings per share by $0.15 and $0.25, respectively, and were executed to reposition a portion of our investment securities.
Exclusive of these realized and unrealized gains and losses, non-interest income increased $0.9 million, or 1.2%, from $75.1 million for 2023 to $76.0 million for 2024. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $1.7 million, or 17.7%, in trust and investment management fee income and an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.3%, from service charges. Additionally, bankcard revenues increased $0.5 million, or 1.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.0 million from bank owned life insurance (lower death benefits) and $0.8 million in other income.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income was $16.1 million as compared to $14.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported $2.8 million of realized security losses and $0.4 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company's equity securities as compared to $5.0 million of realized security losses and $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Exclusive of these realized and unrealized gains and losses, non-interest income increased from $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher service charges of $0.5 million, or 7.3%, and trust and investment management fee income of $0.4 million, or 15.0%, were partially offset by lower death benefits from bank owned life insurance of $0.4 million.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased $3.7 million, or 2.6%, from $143.5 million for 2023 to $147.2 million for 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses ($3.2 million due to salary adjustments (4.1%) and increased health insurance (5.0%)) and equipment and software related expense ($1.5 million). In addition, bankcard expense increased $1.1 million and advertising expenses increased $0.7 million. These expenses were partially offset by lower other expenses of $2.9 million which were primarily related to acquisition and integration expenses associated with the Citizens acquisition completed in 2023 ($5.2 million).
In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expenses increased $1.8 million (5.2%) from $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $36.9 million. This increase was largely due to an increase in equipment and software related expense of $0.9 million and salaries and employee benefits of $0.7 million. In addition, advertising expenses increased $0.3 million.
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans increased $148.9 million (3.6%) from December 31, 2023 to $4.27 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial real estate loans increased $95.2 million (5.7%); residential real estate loans increased $35.5 million (2.0%); and home equity loans increased $32.0 million (19.1%). These increases were partially offset by decreases in consumer loans ($7.4 million) and commercial and industrial loans ($7.1 million).
Period-end deposit balances increased $209.9 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024. Average depository balances for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $59.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2023 to $5.04 billion. Average time deposits increased $180.4 million and average interest bearing demand deposits increased $32.3 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in average savings deposits of $100.8 million and a decrease in noninterest bearing demand deposits of $52.7 million. The cost of interest bearing liabilities for the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 were as follows: interest bearing demand deposits - 115 basis points; savings deposits - 73 basis points; and time deposits - 367 basis points.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were 16.9% and 19.0%, respectively, compared to 19.5% and 20.1% for the comparable periods in 2023.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's gross loan to deposit ratio was 83.1% and its gross loan to asset ratio was 66.2% at December 31, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 22.5% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted toward checking and saving accounts that fund 60.3% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Time deposits fund 19.3% of total assets at December 31, 2024, with only 14.7% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National's balance sheet. As of December 31, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.5 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $695 million of City National's investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $755 million of City National's investment securities unpledged at December 31, 2024.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $571 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's tangible equity ratio increased from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 9.1% at December 31, 2024. This increase was attributable to the Company's net income for 2024 less dividends.
At December 31, 2024, City National's Leverage Ratio was 8.7%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.6%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 13.6%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.1%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On November 20, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 cents per share payable January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2025. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 179,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $100.24 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in January 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Company could repurchase an additional approximately 821,000 shares under the current plan. As a result of lower share repurchases in 2024, City Holding Company had a cash balance of $117 million at December 31, 2024 and annual expenditures are approximately $45 million (based on the Company's operating expenses, contractual obligations and current quarterly dividend ($0.79 per share).
City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
Forward-Looking Information
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Earnings
|Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
55,790
$
55,823
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
221,108
$
220,266
|Net Income available to common shareholders
28,654
29,809
29,115
29,523
27,452
117,101
114,365
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
1.94
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
7.91
$
7.62
|Diluted
1.94
2.02
1.96
1.97
1.84
7.89
7.61
|Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
|Basic
14,634
14,633
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,676
14,868
|Diluted
14,655
14,654
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,697
14,891
|Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
14,705
14,702
14,701
14,825
14,832
14,705
14,832
|Cash dividends declared
$
0.79
$
0.79
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
3.01
$
2.73
|Book value per share (period-end)
$
49.69
$
50.42
$
46.71
$
46.02
$
45.65
$
49.69
$
45.65
|Tangible book value per share (period-end)
38.80
39.49
35.75
35.10
34.69
38.80
34.69
|Market data:
|High closing price
$
134.35
$
123.29
$
106.43
$
111.40
$
115.77
$
134.35
$
115.77
|Low closing price
113.37
104.53
98.35
99.28
87.43
98.35
83.57
|Period-end closing price
118.48
117.39
106.25
104.22
110.26
118.48
110.26
|Average daily volume (in thousands)
53
56
57
63
62
57
72
|Treasury share activity:
|Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
-
-
142
36
70
179
667
|Average treasury share repurchase price
$
-
$
-
$
100.24
$
100.24
$
90.61
$
100.24
$
90.21
|Key Ratios (percent)
|Return on average assets
1.75
%
1.87
%
1.85
%
1.92
%
1.78
%
1.85
%
1.87
%
|Return on average tangible equity
19.4
%
20.9
%
22.2
%
22.7
%
23.5
%
21.2
%
23.8
%
|Yield on interest earning assets
5.31
%
5.43
%
5.38
%
5.33
%
5.23
%
5.36
%
4.96
%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.06
%
1.90
%
1.70
%
2.06
%
1.32
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.75
%
3.87
%
3.87
%
3.95
%
3.98
%
3.86
%
4.01
%
|Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
25.8
%
26.5
%
25.3
%
25.0
%
25.6
%
25.7
%
25.6
%
|Efficiency Ratio
48.4
%
48.8
%
49.3
%
48.5
%
47.4
%
48.8
%
46.0
%
|Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
15.27
14.54
13.53
13.17
14.95
14.99
14.47
|Capital (period-end)
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
11.46
%
11.45
%
10.90
%
11.09
%
10.27
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.06
%
9.26
%
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
|Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
16.51
%
16.64
%
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
|Tier I
16.51
%
16.64
%
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
|Total
17.02
%
17.17
%
16.64
%
16.69
%
16.23
%
|Leverage
10.62
%
10.59
%
10.30
%
10.45
%
10.23
%
|City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
13.55
%
16.00
%
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
|Tier I
13.55
%
16.00
%
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
|Total
14.05
%
16.52
%
15.72
%
15.14
%
14.32
%
|Leverage
8.72
%
10.17
%
9.68
%
9.42
%
8.94
%
|Other (period-end)
|Branches
97
97
97
97
98
|FTE
941
940
948
953
957
|Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,864
$
6,845
$
6,689
$
6,625
$
6,447
|Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,467
5,428
5,345
5,304
5,157
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
|(b) December 31, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
61,701
$
61,407
$
59,285
$
59,128
$
57,755
$
241,521
$
212,693
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
13,742
14,403
13,947
12,040
12,336
54,132
48,335
|Tax-exempt
789
824
838
830
832
3,281
3,854
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
2,588
1,417
1,920
1,570
941
7,495
6,382
|Total Interest Income
78,820
78,051
75,990
73,568
71,864
306,429
271,264
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
17,463
17,072
15,897
14,097
12,479
64,529
37,287
|Interest on short-term borrowings
4,191
3,788
3,900
3,621
3,693
15,500
12,027
|Interest on FHLB long-term advances
1,586
1,586
1,568
1,423
1,026
6,163
2,709
|Total Interest Expense
23,240
22,446
21,365
19,141
17,198
86,192
52,023
|Net Interest Income
55,580
55,605
54,625
54,427
54,666
220,237
219,241
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
300
1,200
500
(180
)
(300
)
1,820
3,243
|Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
55,280
54,405
54,125
54,607
54,966
218,417
215,998
|Non-Interest Income
|Net losses on sale of investment securities
(2,812
)
(12
)
-
(1
)
(4,951
)
(2,825
)
(4,908
)
|Unrealized (losses) gains recognized on equity securities still held
(390
)
353
364
(152
)
365
175
432
|Service charges
7,679
7,531
6,980
7,035
7,158
29,225
27,751
|Bankcard revenue
7,109
7,346
7,245
6,800
7,109
28,500
27,960
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,947
2,923
2,762
2,623
2,563
11,255
9,563
|Bank owned life insurance
855
1,435
775
927
1,218
3,992
6,037
|Other income
739
772
785
716
774
3,012
3,794
|Total Non-Interest Income
16,127
20,348
18,911
17,948
14,236
73,334
70,629
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
19,489
19,245
18,751
18,878
18,772
76,363
73,163
|Occupancy related expense
2,696
2,774
2,856
2,840
2,917
11,166
11,318
|Equipment and software related expense
3,683
3,431
3,130
2,929
2,824
13,173
11,629
|FDIC insurance expense
729
734
718
711
868
2,892
2,922
|Advertising
901
1,081
972
867
588
3,821
3,112
|Bankcard expenses
1,909
2,271
2,290
2,039
2,014
8,509
7,447
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
684
666
714
666
615
2,730
2,526
|Office supplies
444
480
432
453
477
1,809
1,945
|Legal and professional fees
629
500
551
482
478
2,162
2,035
|Telecommunications
510
578
624
600
614
2,312
2,411
|Repossessed asset (gains) losses, net of expenses
(10
)
21
6
229
(50
)
246
28
|Other expenses
5,261
5,857
5,728
5,206
4,992
22,052
24,985
|Total Non-Interest Expense
36,925
37,638
36,772
35,900
35,109
147,235
143,521
|Income Before Income Taxes
34,482
37,115
36,264
36,655
34,093
144,516
143,106
|Income tax expense
5,828
7,306
7,149
7,132
6,641
27,415
28,741
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
28,654
$
29,809
$
29,115
$
29,523
$
27,452
$
117,101
$
114,365
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
11,511
$
11,506
$
10,418
$
10,505
$
10,508
$
43,857
$
40,121
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
16,881
18,025
18,439
18,757
16,696
72,175
73,208
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
28,392
$
29,531
$
28,857
$
29,262
$
27,204
$
116,032
$
113,329
|Average common shares outstanding
14,634
14,633
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,676
14,868
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
14,655
14,654
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,697
14,891
|Basic earnings per common share
$
1.94
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
7.91
$
7.62
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.94
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.97
$
1.84
$
7.89
$
7.61
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
117,580
$
161,333
$
141,168
$
121,853
$
123,033
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
107,809
132,616
76,818
196,829
33,243
|Cash and cash equivalents
225,389
293,949
217,986
318,682
156,276
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,421,306
1,462,795
1,456,685
1,347,657
1,338,137
|Other securities
29,803
30,859
31,237
30,681
30,966
|Total investment securities
1,451,109
1,493,654
1,487,922
1,378,338
1,369,103
|Gross loans
4,274,776
4,157,830
4,112,873
4,091,788
4,125,923
|Allowance for credit losses
(21,922
)
(21,832
)
(22,688
)
(22,310
)
(22,745
)
|Net loans
4,252,854
4,135,998
4,090,185
4,069,478
4,103,178
|Bank owned life insurance
120,887
120,061
119,650
118,875
118,122
|Premises and equipment, net
70,539
70,651
71,041
71,623
72,146
|Accrued interest receivable
20,650
21,785
21,826
21,759
20,290
|Net deferred tax assets
41,704
33,497
43,602
43,969
42,216
|Goodwill and intangible assets
160,044
160,640
161,236
161,832
162,568
|Other assets
116,283
104,079
127,947
129,627
124,153
|Total Assets
$
6,459,459
$
6,434,314
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,344,449
$
1,339,538
$
1,354,660
$
1,359,072
$
1,342,804
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,335,220
1,351,239
1,333,169
1,330,268
1,291,011
|Savings deposits
1,215,358
1,208,828
1,233,834
1,266,211
1,259,457
|Time deposits
1,249,123
1,203,046
1,145,617
1,100,250
1,040,990
|Total deposits
5,144,150
5,102,651
5,067,280
5,055,801
4,934,262
|Short-term borrowings
|FHLB short-term advances
-
-
-
-
25,000
|Customer repurchase agreements
325,655
339,153
322,668
304,941
309,856
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
100,000
|Other liabilities
108,990
101,211
114,707
121,210
121,868
|Total Liabilities
5,728,795
5,693,015
5,654,655
5,631,952
5,490,986
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
176,506
175,602
174,834
175,747
177,424
|Retained earnings
852,757
835,778
817,549
799,024
780,299
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(230,499
)
(230,836
)
(230,944
)
(218,555
)
(217,737
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
(114,277
)
(84,283
)
(119,737
)
(119,023
)
(107,958
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(1,442
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(115,719
)
(86,864
)
(122,318
)
(121,604
)
(110,539
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
730,664
741,299
686,740
682,231
677,066
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,459,459
$
6,434,314
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
688,707
$
669,862
$
650,108
$
644,235
$
627,579
|Total tier 1 capital
688,707
669,862
650,108
644,235
627,579
|Total risk-based capital
709,820
690,857
671,959
665,707
648,646
|Total risk-weighted assets
4,171,271
4,024,686
4,037,614
3,989,171
3,996,688
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Commercial and industrial
$
419,838
$
424,414
$
408,312
$
407,770
$
426,950
|1-4 Family
197,258
194,670
195,992
202,378
206,237
|Hotels
389,660
383,232
370,954
354,929
357,142
|Multi-family
240,943
193,875
190,390
186,555
189,165
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
707,265
665,210
668,330
682,609
680,590
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
233,497
236,826
235,993
232,440
240,328
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,768,623
1,673,813
1,661,659
1,658,911
1,673,462
|Residential real estate (2)
1,823,610
1,806,578
1,797,260
1,786,764
1,788,150
|Home equity
199,192
190,149
179,607
171,292
167,201
|Consumer
57,816
58,710
62,352
63,556
65,246
|DDA overdrafts
5,697
4,166
3,683
3,495
4,914
|Gross Loans
$
4,274,776
$
4,157,830
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
24,681
$
2,736
$
2,233
$
6,651
$
2,459
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
7,547
7,604
9,766
19,709
23,066
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
21,832
$
22,688
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,745
$
17,108
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
(99
)
(206
)
(61
)
(306
)
(84
)
(672
)
(153
)
|Commercial real estate
-
(1,909
)
(40
)
(31
)
(5
)
(1,980
)
(381
)
|Residential real estate
(75
)
(43
)
(286
)
(19
)
(68
)
(423
)
(208
)
|Home equity
(23
)
(57
)
(121
)
(27
)
(21
)
(228
)
(400
)
|Consumer
(23
)
(24
)
(20
)
(115
)
(6
)
(182
)
(187
)
|DDA overdrafts
(405
)
(436
)
(373
)
(356
)
(416
)
(1,570
)
(1,645
)
|Total charge-offs
(625
)
(2,675
)
(901
)
(854
)
(600
)
(5,055
)
(2,974
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
1
24
38
25
70
88
836
|Commercial real estate
12
193
165
11
17
381
277
|Residential real estate
3
27
179
49
4
258
47
|Home equity
17
13
38
9
13
77
47
|Consumer
15
25
24
98
45
162
123
|DDA overdrafts
367
337
335
407
368
1,446
1,402
|Total recoveries
415
619
779
599
517
2,412
2,732
|Net charge-offs
(210
)
(2,056
)
(122
)
(255
)
(83
)
(2,643
)
(242
)
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
300
1,200
500
(180
)
(300
)
1,820
3,243
|PCD Loan Reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,811
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
-
-
-
(175
)
|Balance at end of period
$
21,922
$
21,832
$
22,688
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
21,922
$
22,745
|Loans outstanding
$
4,274,776
$
4,157,830
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.51
%
0.53
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
154.3
%
141.1
%
236.8
%
206.8
%
290.6
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
4,215,962
$
4,133,520
$
4,092,464
$
4,092,529
$
4,045,889
$
4,133,843
$
3,900,913
|Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.02
%
0.20
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
2,823
$
2,596
$
3,214
$
3,452
$
2,849
|Home equity
212
109
63
121
111
|Commercial and industrial
3,161
3,631
3,135
3,405
2,211
|Commercial real estate
7,833
9,031
3,118
3,807
2,387
|Consumer
-
-
-
1
-
|Total nonaccrual loans
14,029
15,367
9,530
10,786
7,558
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
182
102
50
-
270
|Total non-performing loans
14,211
15,469
9,580
10,786
7,828
|Other real estate owned
754
729
629
752
731
|Total non-performing assets
$
14,965
$
16,198
$
10,209
$
11,538
$
8,559
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.35
%
0.39
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.21
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
7,012
$
8,205
$
7,991
$
5,035
$
8,059
|Home equity
902
1,571
819
1,028
1,235
|Commercial and industrial
-
57
1,087
26
435
|Commercial real estate
240
992
565
138
715
|Consumer
273
161
97
75
129
|DDA overdrafts
391
333
327
406
364
|Total past due loans
$
8,818
$
11,319
$
10,886
$
6,708
$
10,937
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.21
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.27
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
2,010,476
$
25,835
5.11
%
$
1,984,502
$
25,654
5.14
%
$
1,945,185
$
23,673
4.83
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,141,481
34,859
6.48
%
2,082,888
34,708
6.63
%
2,031,089
33,038
6.45
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
64,005
1,007
6.26
%
66,130
1,045
6.29
%
69,615
1,046
5.96
%
|Total loans
4,215,962
61,701
5.82
%
4,133,520
61,407
5.91
%
4,045,889
57,757
5.66
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,334,368
13,742
4.10
%
1,343,323
14,402
4.27
%
1,194,448
12,336
4.10
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
154,097
999
2.58
%
159,225
1,043
2.61
%
153,204
1,053
2.73
%
|Total securities
1,488,465
14,741
3.94
%
1,502,548
15,445
4.09
%
1,347,652
13,389
3.94
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
217,056
2,588
4.74
%
103,322
1,417
5.46
%
71,624
941
5.21
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,921,483
79,030
5.31
%
5,739,390
78,269
5.43
%
5,465,165
72,087
5.23
%
|Cash and due from banks
105,485
110,765
87,633
|Premises and equipment, net
70,759
70,998
72,435
|Goodwill and intangible assets
160,413
161,009
163,220
|Other assets
282,298
292,758
342,669
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,178
)
(23,205
)
(23,532
)
|Total assets
$
6,518,260
$
6,351,715
$
6,107,590
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,367,370
$
3,951
1.15
%
$
1,321,922
$
4,100
1.23
%
$
1,299,683
$
3,467
1.06
%
|Savings deposits
1,204,625
2,212
0.73
%
1,220,009
2,200
0.72
%
1,274,726
2,369
0.74
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,225,654
11,300
3.67
%
1,174,217
10,772
3.65
%
1,025,870
6,644
2.57
%
|Short-term borrowings
375,304
4,191
4.44
%
323,844
3,788
4.65
%
312,941
3,693
4.68
%
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
1,586
4.21
%
150,000
1,586
4.21
%
100,000
1,026
4.07
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,322,953
23,240
2.14
%
4,189,992
22,446
2.13
%
4,013,220
17,199
1.70
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,347,457
1,334,762
1,334,021
|Other liabilities
100,707
99,797
132,862
|Stockholders' equity
747,143
727,164
627,487
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
6,518,260
$
6,351,715
$
6,107,590
|Net interest income
$
55,790
$
55,823
$
54,888
|Net yield on earning assets
3.75
%
3.87
%
3.98
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
175
$
127
$
201
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
57
$
27
$
78
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
802
752
702
|Installment loans to individuals
4
5
26
|Time deposits
12
14
131
$
875
$
798
$
937
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,978,804
$
100,401
5.07
%
$
1,899,239
$
88,083
4.64
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,088,474
137,071
6.56
%
1,935,038
120,783
6.24
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
66,565
4,048
6.08
%
66,636
3,828
5.74
%
|Total loans
4,133,843
241,520
5.84
%
3,900,913
212,694
5.45
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,295,289
54,132
4.18
%
1,273,674
48,335
3.79
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
158,257
4,153
2.62
%
175,383
4,878
2.78
%
|Total securities
1,453,546
58,285
4.01
%
1,449,057
53,213
3.67
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
144,134
7,495
5.20
%
142,299
6,382
4.48
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,731,523
307,300
5.36
%
5,492,269
272,289
4.96
%
|Cash and due from banks
104,575
74,443
|Premises and equipment, net
71,298
72,582
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,318
153,937
|Other assets
299,378
329,198
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,804
)
(22,089
)
|Total assets
$
6,345,288
$
6,100,340
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,323,507
$
15,335
1.16
%
$
1,291,234
$
11,048
0.86
%
|Savings deposits
1,231,698
8,917
0.72
%
1,332,527
7,979
0.60
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,149,773
40,277
3.50
%
969,329
18,260
1.88
%
|Short-term borrowings
337,368
15,500
4.59
%
290,440
12,027
4.14
%
|FHLB long-term advances
146,721
6,163
4.20
%
66,849
2,709
4.05
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,189,067
86,192
2.06
%
3,950,379
52,023
1.32
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,336,625
1,389,295
|Other liabilities
107,061
125,377
|Stockholders' equity
712,535
635,289
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
6,345,288
$
6,100,340
|Net interest income
$
221,108
$
220,266
|Net yield on earning assets
3.86
%
4.01
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
494
$
1,366
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
202
$
243
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
3,301
2,276
|Installment loans to individuals
21
41
|Time deposits
110
535
$
3,634
$
3,095
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
55,580
$
55,605
$
54,625
$
54,427
$
54,666
$
220,237
$
219,241
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
210
218
222
220
223
871
1,025
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
55,790
$
55,823
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
221,108
$
220,266
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
11.31
%
11.52
%
10.83
%
10.81
%
10.98
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
(2.25
)%
(2.26
)%
(2.33
)%
(2.35
)%
(2.41
)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.06
%
9.26
%
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
|Total
|% of Total
Loans
|Average
DSC
|Average
LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
26,966
0.63
%
3.71
NA
|Natural Gas Distribution
23,495
0.55
%
5.46
NA
|Masonry Contractors
25,197
0.59
%
1.04
84%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
26,422
0.62
%
1.22
68%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
26,565
0.62
%
3.28
NA
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
39,009
0.91
%
4.76
65%
|Lessors of Residential Buildings & Dwellings
494,952
11.60
%
1.89
66%
|1-4 Family
185,720
4.35
%
2.97
67%
|Multi-Family
224,401
5.26
%
1.84
64%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
593,179
13.90
%
1.70
65%
|Office Buildings
133,513
3.13
%
1.64
62%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
55,980
1.31
%
1.43
61%
|Assisted Living Facilities
26,169
0.61
%
1.38
61%
|Hotels & Motels
390,075
9.14
%
1.45
63%
|Average Balance
|Median Balance
|Commercial, Financial, and Agriculture Loans
$
476
$
97
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
549
127
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
17%
18%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
15%
16%
|Savings Deposits
12%
12%
|Time Deposits
16%
16%
|Total Deposits
15%
15%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown of uninsured deposits (either with balances above $250,000 or not collateralized by investment securities).
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Net Growth in DDA Accounts
|Year
|New DDA Accounts
|Net Number of
New Accounts
|Percentage
2024
32,238
4,497
1.8%
2023*
31,745
4,768
1.9%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7%
2018*
30,400
4,310
2.2%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5%
|* - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018), Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).
