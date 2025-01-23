CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2024 fourth-quarter net income of $76.5 million or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.0 million or $1.81 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 and 2023 fourth-quarter results include net positive impacts of $0.17 per diluted share and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
Net income for the full-year 2024 was $284.2 million or $7.78 per diluted share, compared to $259.2 million or $7.12 per diluted share in the prior year. The 2024 full-year results include a net negative impact of $0.11 per diluted share from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2023 full-year results include a net positive impact of $0.05 per diluted share from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to Tax Adjustments and Other Items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information.
"Based on strong performance throughout the year, GATX delivered 2024 full-year financial results that exceeded our original expectations," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "In Rail North America, demand for existing railcars remained steady, as expected. We continued to extend lease renewal terms at attractive rates while maintaining high fleet utilization and strong renewal success rate. This enabled us to embed a high level of quality, long-term committed cash flow into the business. In addition to the commercial results, we also invested over $1.1 billion in our North American rail business in 2024. We continued to expand the platform through opportunistic railcar purchases in addition to investments made under our existing supply agreement. Additionally, we experienced continued strong demand for GATX assets in the secondary market, allowing us to optimize the fleet through railcar sales and generate significant asset remarketing income.
"Rail International produced solid operating results. During the year, GATX Rail Europe and GATX Rail India reached significant fleet count milestones, crossing the 30,000 and 10,000 wagon marks, respectively. Our fleet utilization in both regions remained high, and we continued to experience increases in renewal lease rates compared to expiring rates for most railcar types.
"In Engine Leasing, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and our wholly owned aircraft spare engine portfolio achieved excellent results as strong global demand for aircraft engines continued. Growth in passenger air travel was robust, and global air travel has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. During the year, we executed on attractive opportunities to increase our investment in engines, both directly and within RRPF. In 2024, we added 10 engines to our wholly owned portfolio for over $260 million, bringing the net book value of the portfolio to over $930 million. Separately, RRPF invested over $900 million, bringing the net book value of the joint venture's portfolio to over $4.7 billion."
Mr. Lyons added, "For 2025, we currently expect a stable railcar leasing market in North America. While we anticipate higher lease revenue as we continue to renew expiring leases at higher lease rates across many car types, net maintenance expense is likely to be higher as tank car qualification work is expected to remain elevated in 2025. Combined with higher interest expense and modestly lower asset remarketing income, we expect Rail North America's 2025 segment profit to be up slightly from 2024. In Rail International, we anticipate higher segment profit driven by more railcars on lease at higher lease rates for most car types. In Engine Leasing, we expect RRPF and our wholly owned portfolio to produce strong results again, driving growth in segment profit, as expected increases in air travel demand will continue to drive aircraft engine demand."
Mr. Lyons concluded, "In 2024, we once again executed on our strategy of investing in economically attractive opportunities in our core businesses. We believe these disciplined investments will continue to drive earnings growth at GATX in 2025 and beyond. Based on our current outlook, we expect 2025 earnings to be in the range of $8.30-$8.70 per diluted share."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $84.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $66.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, Rail North America reported segment profit of $356.0 million in 2024, compared to $307.3 million in 2023. Higher 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year segment profits were driven primarily by higher lease revenue, partially offset by higher interest expense.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was approximately 111,400 cars, including approximately 8,400 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 99.1% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.3% at 2023 year end. During the fourth quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was 26.7%. This compares to 26.6% in the prior quarter and 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average lease renewal term for railcars included in the LPI during the fourth quarter was 60 months, compared to 59 months in the prior quarter and 65 months in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter renewal success rate was 89.1%, compared to 82.0% in the prior quarter and 87.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full-year 2024, asset remarketing income was $119.9 million and total investment volume was $1,162.4 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Rail North America Statistics.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International's segment profit was $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Full-year segment profit was $119.8 million in 2024, compared to $113.4 million in 2023. 2023 full-year results include a net positive impact of $0.3 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
2024 fourth-quarter segment profit was favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by lower asset disposition gains and higher interest expense. Higher 2024 full-year segment profit was driven by more railcars on lease and higher lease rates on most car types.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of over 30,000 cars and fleet utilization was 96.1%, compared to 95.9% at the end of the prior quarter and 95.9% at 2023 year end.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Rail India's fleet consisted of approximately 10,600 railcars and fleet utilization was 100%, consistent with the end of the prior quarter and at 2023 year end.
For the full year 2024, total investment volume at Rail International was $232.9 million. Additional fleet statistics for GRE and Rail India are provided on the last page of this press release.
ENGINE LEASING
Engine Leasing reported segment profit of $35.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to segment profit of $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. 2023 fourth-quarter results include a net negative impact of $2.6 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
2024 full-year segment profit was $117.3 million, compared to $106.4 million in 2023. 2024 and 2023 full-year results include a net positive impact of $0.6 million and a net negative impact of $4.0 million, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
Excluding these impacts, higher 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year segment profits were driven by the strong operating performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and more engines under ownership at GATX Engine Leasing, the Company's wholly owned engine portfolio.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
356.5
$
323.6
$
1,381.1
$
1,251.4
Non-dedicated engine revenue
19.6
13.1
64.6
37.6
Marine operating revenue
-
0.8
-
6.9
Other revenue
37.4
31.2
139.8
115.0
Total Revenues
413.5
368.7
1,585.5
1,410.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
97.7
90.7
381.6
344.8
Depreciation expense
104.5
98.2
402.4
376.3
Operating lease expense
7.9
9.0
33.9
36.0
Marine operating expense
-
1.1
-
6.5
Other operating expense
16.2
12.6
57.7
46.6
Selling, general and administrative expense
64.6
59.3
236.3
212.7
Total Expenses
290.9
270.9
1,111.9
1,022.9
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
28.0
25.2
138.3
130.3
Interest expense, net
(91.5
)
(72.6
)
(341.0
)
(263.4
)
Other income (expense)
1.4
(2.3
)
(9.5
)
(9.4
)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings
60.5
48.1
261.4
245.5
Income taxes
(8.1
)
(6.4
)
(60.0
)
(58.7
)
Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes
24.1
24.3
82.8
72.4
Net Income
$
76.5
$
66.0
$
284.2
$
259.2
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
2.10
$
1.82
$
7.80
$
7.13
Average number of common shares
35.8
35.7
35.8
35.7
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.10
$
1.81
$
7.78
$
7.12
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
35.9
35.8
35.9
35.7
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
2.32
$
2.20
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
December 31
December 31
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
401.6
$
450.7
Restricted Cash
0.2
0.1
Receivables
Rent and other receivables
86.5
87.9
Finance leases (as lessor)
118.3
136.4
Less: allowance for losses
(5.7
)
(5.9
)
199.1
218.4
Operating Assets and Facilities
14,330.6
13,081.9
Less: allowance for depreciation
(3,880.9
)
(3,670.7
)
10,449.7
9,411.2
Lease Assets (as lessee)
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
165.4
212.0
Investments in Affiliated Companies
663.3
627.0
Goodwill
114.1
120.0
Other Assets
303.1
286.6
Total Assets
$
12,296.5
$
11,326.0
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
217.1
$
239.6
Debt
Borrowings under bank credit facilities
10.4
11.0
Recourse
8,215.3
7,388.1
8,225.7
7,399.1
Lease Obligations (as lessee)
Operating leases
180.0
226.8
Deferred Income Taxes
1,127.3
1,081.1
Other Liabilities
107.5
106.4
Total Liabilities
9,857.6
9,053.0
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,438.9
2,273.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
12,296.5
$
11,326.0
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
255.7
$
84.7
$
8.1
$
8.0
$
356.5
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
19.6
-
19.6
Other revenue
29.4
6.1
0.1
1.8
37.4
Total Revenues
285.1
90.8
27.8
9.8
413.5
Expenses
Maintenance expense
78.9
18.0
-
0.8
97.7
Depreciation expense
70.0
20.1
10.7
3.7
104.5
Operating lease expense
7.9
-
-
-
7.9
Other operating expense
6.3
6.6
2.6
0.7
16.2
Total Expenses
163.1
44.7
13.3
5.2
226.3
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
27.0
0.8
-
0.2
28.0
Interest (expense) income, net
(62.2
)
(18.7
)
(11.6
)
1.0
(91.5
)
Other (expense) income
(2.2
)
2.4
0.3
0.9
1.4
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.1
)
-
32.5
-
32.4
Segment profit
$
84.5
$
30.6
$
35.7
$
6.7
$
157.5
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
64.6
Income taxes (includes $8.3 related to affiliates' earnings)
16.4
Net income
$
76.5
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
206.7
$
42.8
$
94.7
$
5.1
$
349.3
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
23.1
$
0.4
$
-
$
0.1
$
23.6
Residual sharing income
0.2
-
-
-
0.2
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
3.7
0.4
-
0.1
4.2
$
27.0
$
0.8
$
-
$
0.2
$
28.0
_________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
229.6
$
77.5
$
8.1
$
8.4
$
323.6
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
13.1
-
13.1
Marine operating revenue
-
-
0.8
-
0.8
Other revenue
25.9
3.3
-
2.0
31.2
Total Revenues
255.5
80.8
22.0
10.4
368.7
Expenses
Maintenance expense
73.5
16.5
-
0.7
90.7
Depreciation expense
67.4
18.4
8.4
4.0
98.2
Operating lease expense
9.0
-
-
-
9.0
Marine operating expense
-
-
1.1
-
1.1
Other operating expense
5.7
3.2
2.9
0.8
12.6
Total Expenses
155.6
38.1
12.4
5.5
211.6
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
23.1
4.6
(2.5
)
-
25.2
Interest (expense) income, net
(49.5
)
(15.7
)
(8.9
)
1.5
(72.6
)
Other (expense) income
(6.7
)
2.8
0.7
0.9
(2.3
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.1
)
-
32.4
-
32.3
Segment profit
$
66.7
$
34.4
$
31.3
$
7.3
$
139.7
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
59.3
Income taxes (includes $8.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
14.4
Net income
$
66.0
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
322.1
$
94.4
$
-
$
11.0
$
427.5
Net Gain (loss) on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains (losses) on disposition of owned assets
$
23.3
$
4.4
$
(2.6
)
$
-
$
25.1
Residual sharing income
0.1
-
0.1
-
0.2
Non-remarketing net (losses) gains (1)
(0.3
)
0.5
-
-
0.2
Asset impairments
-
(0.3
)
-
-
(0.3
)
$
23.1
$
4.6
$
(2.5
)
$
-
$
25.2
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
983.5
$
333.6
$
32.4
$
31.6
$
1,381.1
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
64.6
-
64.6
Other revenue
115.5
16.7
0.1
7.5
139.8
Total Revenues
1,099.0
350.3
97.1
39.1
1,585.5
Expenses
Maintenance expense
306.9
70.7
-
4.0
381.6
Depreciation expense
271.1
78.7
37.8
14.8
402.4
Operating lease expense
33.9
-
-
-
33.9
Other operating expense
26.4
17.4
9.6
4.3
57.7
Total Expenses
638.3
166.8
47.4
23.1
875.6
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
132.8
4.5
0.6
0.4
138.3
Interest (expense) income, net
(232.1
)
(71.4
)
(41.9
)
4.4
(341.0
)
Other (expense) income
(5.4
)
3.2
0.6
(7.9
)
(9.5
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
-
-
108.3
-
108.3
Segment profit
$
356.0
$
119.8
$
117.3
$
12.9
$
606.0
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
236.3
Income taxes (includes $25.5 related to affiliates' earnings)
85.5
Net income
$
284.2
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
1,162.4
$
232.9
$
260.8
$
18.3
$
1,674.4
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
119.4
$
1.7
$
0.6
$
0.3
$
122.0
Residual sharing income
0.5
-
-
-
0.5
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
12.9
2.8
-
0.1
15.8
$
132.8
$
4.5
$
0.6
$
0.4
$
138.3
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
888.8
$
296.6
$
32.6
$
33.4
$
1,251.4
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
37.6
-
37.6
Marine operating revenue
-
-
6.9
-
6.9
Other revenue
93.9
12.9
0.1
8.1
115.0
Total Revenues
982.7
309.5
77.2
41.5
1,410.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
276.6
64.1
-
4.1
344.8
Depreciation expense
265.9
68.2
28.3
13.9
376.3
Operating lease expense
36.0
-
-
-
36.0
Marine operating expense
-
-
6.5
-
6.5
Other operating expense
25.9
10.4
7.3
3.0
46.6
Total Expenses
604.4
142.7
42.1
21.0
810.2
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
120.5
7.0
2.2
0.6
130.3
Interest (expense) income, net
(182.9
)
(56.2
)
(29.8
)
5.5
(263.4
)
Other (expense) income
(8.0
)
(4.2
)
0.2
2.6
(9.4
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.6
)
-
98.7
-
98.1
Segment profit
$
307.3
$
113.4
$
106.4
$
29.2
$
556.3
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
212.7
Income taxes (includes $25.7 related to affiliates' earnings)
84.4
Net income
$
259.2
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
976.9
$
382.4
$
267.3
$
38.4
$
1,665.0
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
111.7
$
4.9
$
2.9
$
0.3
$
119.8
Residual sharing income
0.4
-
0.5
-
0.9
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
8.4
2.4
-
0.3
11.1
Asset impairments
-
(0.3
)
(1.2
)
-
(1.5
)
$
120.5
$
7.0
$
2.2
$
0.6
$
130.3
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income(1)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
76.5
$
66.0
$
284.2
$
259.2
Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income:
Litigation claims settlements (2)
$
-
$
-
$
3.3
$
-
Environmental reserves (3)
-
-
10.7
-
Net (gain) loss on Specialized Gas Vessels at Engine Leasing (4)
-
2.6
(0.6
)
4.0
Net gain on Rail Russia at Rail International (5)
-
-
-
(0.3
)
Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income
$
-
$
2.6
$
13.4
$
3.7
Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate
$
-
$
-
$
(3.5
)
$
-
Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income:
Income tax rate changes (6)
$
(6.0
)
$
(3.0
)
$
(6.0
)
$
(3.0
)
Net operating loss valuation allowance adjustment (7)
-
(2.3
)
-
(2.3
)
Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income
$
(6.0
)
$
(5.3
)
$
(6.0
)
$
(5.3
)
Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
70.5
$
63.3
$
288.1
$
257.6
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share(1)
Three Months Ended
December 31
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
2.10
$
1.81
$
7.78
$
7.12
Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
1.93
$
1.74
$
7.89
$
7.07
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Return on Equity(1)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2024
2023
Return on Equity (GAAP)
12.1
%
12.0
%
Return on equity, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
12.2
%
12.0
%
_________
(1)
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
(2)
Expenses recorded for the settlements of litigation claims arising out of legacy business operations.
(3)
Reserves recorded for our share of anticipated environmental remediation costs arising out of prior operations and legacy businesses.
(4)
In 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. We have recorded gains and losses associated with the subsequent impairments and sales of these assets. As of December 31, 2023, all vessels had been sold.
(5)
In 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia ("Rail Russia"). In 2023, we sold Rail Russia and recorded a gain on the final sale of this business.
(6)
Deferred income tax adjustments attributable to state tax rate reductions.
(7)
Valuation allowance adjustment associated with the realizability of state net operating losses in future tax years.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
(Continued)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
Rail North America
$
7,741.1
$
7,643.7
$
7,416.0
$
7,214.1
$
6,984.9
Rail International
2,169.0
2,298.6
2,168.3
2,142.1
2,150.8
Engine Leasing
1,603.9
1,544.7
1,431.7
1,354.4
1,343.2
Other
380.7
389.1
382.8
389.3
396.3
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,894.7
$
11,876.1
$
11,398.8
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
Unrestricted cash
$
(401.6
)
$
(503.7
)
$
(823.6
)
$
(479.1
)
$
(450.7
)
Borrowings under bank credit facilities
10.4
11.1
10.7
10.8
11.0
Recourse debt
8,215.3
8,293.5
8,235.7
7,624.5
7,388.1
Operating lease obligations
180.0
187.5
209.3
215.2
226.8
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
$
8,004.1
$
7,988.4
$
7,632.1
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
Total recourse debt (1)
$
8,004.1
$
7,988.4
$
7,632.1
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
Shareholders' Equity
$
2,438.9
$
2,436.7
$
2,343.4
$
2,324.3
$
2,273.0
Recourse Leverage (2)
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.2
_________
(1)
Includes recourse debt, borrowings under bank credit facilities, and operating lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash.
(2)
Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets
$
12,296.5
$
12,379.9
$
12,222.6
$
11,579.1
$
11,326.0
Less: cash
(401.8
)
(503.8
)
(823.8
)
(479.2
)
(450.8
)
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,894.7
$
11,876.1
$
11,398.8
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Rail North America Statistics
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
Average renewal lease rate change
26.7
%
26.6
%
29.4
%
33.0
%
33.5
%
Average renewal term (months)
60
59
61
64
65
Renewal Success Rate (2)
89.1
%
82.0
%
84.1
%
83.4
%
87.1
%
Fleet Rollforward (3)
Beginning balance
102,697
102,086
101,687
101,167
100,656
Railcars added
1,126
1,474
1,337
1,422
1,688
Railcars scrapped
(309
)
(360
)
(389
)
(375
)
(354
)
Railcars sold
(548
)
(503
)
(549
)
(527
)
(823
)
Ending balance
102,966
102,697
102,086
101,687
101,167
Utilization
99.1
%
99.3
%
99.3
%
99.4
%
99.3
%
Average active railcars
102,150
101,629
101,181
100,677
100,197
Boxcar Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
8,779
8,990
9,670
9,311
9,087
Railcars added
-
-
-
587
424
Railcars scrapped
(349
)
(211
)
(555
)
(228
)
(152
)
Railcars sold
(35
)
-
(125
)
-
(48
)
Ending balance
8,395
8,779
8,990
9,670
9,311
Utilization
99.8
%
99.8
%
99.8
%
99.8
%
100.0
%
Average active railcars
8,552
8,848
9,304
9,583
9,207
Rail North America Industry Statistics
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (4)
77.6
%
77.5
%
78.2
%
77.8
%
78.7
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (5)
(2.9
)%
(3.3
)%
(4.5
)%
(4.2
)%
0.7
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (5)
4.1
%
4.2
%
4.3
%
4.5
%
(0.3
)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (5)
9.6
%
10.4
%
11.1
%
7.7
%
11.1
%
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (6)
n/a (7)
39,752
45,238
46,413
51,836
_________
(1)
GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The LPI calculation includes all renewal activity based on a 12-month trailing average, and the renewals are weighted by the count of all renewals over the 12 month period. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI.
(2)
The renewal success rate represents the percentage of railcars on expiring leases that were renewed with the existing lessee. The renewal success rate is an important metric because railcars returned by our customers may remain idle or incur additional maintenance and freight costs prior to being leased to new customers.
(3)
Excludes boxcar fleet.
(4)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(5)
As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(6)
As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(7)
Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Rail Europe Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
29,953
29,649
29,371
29,216
29,102
Railcars added
196
410
388
322
371
Railcars scrapped or sold
(122
)
(106
)
(110
)
(167
)
(257
)
Ending balance
30,027
29,953
29,649
29,371
29,216
Utilization
96.1
%
95.9
%
95.8
%
95.3
%
95.9
%
Average active railcars
28,812
28,626
28,198
27,984
28,003
Rail India Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
10,361
9,904
9,501
8,805
7,884
Railcars added
222
457
408
696
921
Railcars scrapped or sold
-
-
(5
)
-
-
Ending balance
10,583
10,361
9,904
9,501
8,805
Utilization
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Average active railcars
10,460
10,165
9,711
9,089
8,321
