Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2ANWB | ISIN: US36269P1049 | Ticker-Symbol: GA6
Frankfurt
23.01.25
08:20 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,380
+7,88 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8205,35016:46
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaia, Inc.: Gaia to Participate at The Microcap Conference 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors.

The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Gaia will present at 10:30am ET on January 29th.

Gaia's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles covering a collection of categories which range from transformation & spiritual growth, healing and alternative therapies, to yoga & mediation, ancient hidden history, metaphysics and the unexplained. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Ned Preston
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Gaia, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
