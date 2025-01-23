Feist Griffith LLP: Local Real Estate Agent Sues Southern California Edison for Starting the Eaton Fire

On January 20, 2025, a real estate agent from Altadena, California filed a lawsuit (Case No. 25STCV01553, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court) against Southern California Edison (SCE) for damages she sustained from the destruction of her home in the catastrophic Eaton Fire. The fire, which started on January 7, 2025, devastated large parts of Altadena, destroying homes, businesses, and property throughout the area.

The plaintiff, Sasha Wingate, a committed real estate agent in Altadena, who has long served her local community, lost her home in the blaze, leaving her displaced and deeply affected. She evacuated and is currently displaced with her rescue dog, Babe.

She has been using Instagram (@Sasha_Darling) to share her story of loss and the road ahead. She has also been using the platform to share important information with other fire survivors and help organize the community during this tragedy.

In her lawsuit, Ms. Wingate asserts that Southern California Edison failed to adequately maintain and inspect its electrical infrastructure, along with inadequate vegetation management, which contributed to the fire's ignition and swift spread. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the total loss of her home and personal belongings, as well as the emotional and financial distress caused by the fire. Additionally, the suit includes demands for punitive damages, citing the company's alleged negligence and failure to address known risks.

"I've had close ties to Altadena my entire life, it has always been home to me," said Sasha Wingate. "Losing everything I've worked so hard for, including my house and all my possessions, has been a heartbreaking experience. I'm filing this lawsuit not just to seek justice for myself, but to help ensure that no other family must go through this kind of suffering due to the negligence of a major utility company."

Her attorney, Jonathan Griffith of the law firm Feist Griffith, LLP, said "The Eaton fire has caused immense harm to the community, and Southern California Edison must be held accountable for the destruction it has caused. We are determined to ensure justice for those affected by this devastating event."

Contact Information

Jonathan Griffith

Managing Partner

info@feistgriffith.com

(626)662-7242

Joseph Feist

Managing Partner

joe@feistgriffith.com

(626)662-7242



SOURCE: Feist Griffith LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire