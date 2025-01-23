Pune, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Marking a milestone in the AI technology landscape, Global AI United, one of India's pioneering AI companies, has officially launched its new state-of-the-art office at Boulevard Pune. Renowned for leveraging powerful artificial intelligence in digital marketing and academic research services, this ambitious initiative reflects the company's commitment to transforming business growth through cutting-edge innovation.



Global AI United

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/238106_c7af2947d46ceba8_001full.jpg

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Thakkar Madam, a self-made millionaire and esteemed CEO of Global AI United embodies a bold ethos of innovation, excellence, and industry leadership. Under Madam's esteemed guidance, the company aims to revolutionize how enterprises compete and succeed in fiercely dynamic markets by offering AI-driven solutions that foster lead generation, business scalability, and market dominance.

"Artificial Intelligence is redefining the paradigms of business growth and adaptability," remarked Thakkar Madam during the launch. "We are beginning with a single office in Pune today, but in just five years, we will scale to over 100 offices globally. This is a historic moment, and we are ready to amaze the world with the speed, scale, and impact of both AI and Global AI United. My vision is to build a company that will last for generations-a company respected worldwide for its impact and innovation in AI and Digital Marketing."

"My company will now recruit its first team and we will grow together. I have always counted on the highly talented freshers. Each one of them has unlimited potential, high IQ, energy, pure passion to contribute, and ambition to make impactful progress. I shall count on them and nurture them to help them meet their full potential. We will build a company that will last for generations and will be one of the world's most respected and impactful company in just 5 years! We will be Big."

The new Pune facility is designed to be a nucleus of creativity and collaboration, hosting a team of skilled professionals and passionate newcomers. It will spearhead transformative AI-driven projects in digital marketing, academic research, and business growth strategies, reshaping the future of commerce and enterprise.

Like the biggest companies in the world that were founded in garage and with 3-5 team members, Global AI United is bound to make history in just the next 5 years with the power of AI and Entrepreneurship & leadership team of the company.

The Company has now started recruiting freshers in Pune.

About Global AI United:

Global AI United is one of India's first AI Technology companies to offer services in digital marketing, academic research & writing, and will continue to deliver value to its clients. The Company has opened doors for freshers in Pune. Global AI United is a golden opportunity as AI Technologies continue to set new benchmarks for excellence, this latest accolade serves as a reminder of the company's unwavering commitment to fostering talent, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the tech industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238106

SOURCE: United Press