Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
23.01.2025 16:34 Uhr
MediSensonic: Medisensonic S.A. Modern medical technologies with growing investment potential

Finanznachrichten News

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 23, 2025.

The company will soon hold a meeting for interested parties to present its strategic plans, adopted business models and talk about its non-invasive medical projects. You can sign up for the meeting at https://ir.medisensonic.com/.

The company, which specializes in designing innovative diagnostic devices, is working on a needle-free glucose meter called Glucowave that will mean a change in the standard of living for more than 800 million diabetics. Glucowave's needle-free technology allows the test to be performed continuously in real time, and all the data obtained will be available in the device's app. The use of microwave technology to collect quantitative data eliminates the use of strip tests and other methods that use skin puncture.

"Glucowave has the potential to revolutionize the daily care of people with diabetes through the use of modern sensor technology. It will reduce the cost of caring for patients with blood glucose, which represents an extremely significant relief of the burden on public and private healthcare budgets," said Robert Gromada, MediSensonic CEO.

The company is conducting clinical trials of its devices with high results. The MARD rate of less than 4% achieved with Glucowave is extremely promising and indicates high precision in measurements. A MARD of 10% in clinical trials is considered sufficient.

The Glucowave project has attracted the attention of a wide range of investors, including one well-known German investment fund that would like to cooperate in the development of the product.

"The German investor's interest is confirmation to us that Medisensonic is moving in the right direction, developing technologies with real impact on patients' lives. Our work with Glucowave is an example of how we combine science, technology and market needs," - Robert Gromada said.

Another of the company's revolutionary products is a blood pressure monitor that takes measurements without an inflated cuff, Touchwave. It is in the field of interest of British entities.

MediSensonic's long-term strategy involves international cooperation in both project and investment matters. The company's market value of more than €15 million reflects investors' confidence in its vision and ongoing projects.

CONTACT:
Renata Hawrylik
renata.hawrylik@gmail.com

Source: MediSensonic

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51f00429-63af-4f30-bde6-c72b866d0d48


