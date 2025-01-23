Pipe Relining Market Size Worth $12.76 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the Global Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2022 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Solution Type [Cured-in-place Pipe (Patch or Spot Repair and Liner or Longer Repair), Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating], End User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Municipal, and Others) and Geography".

The global pipe relining market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $12.76 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion, driven by increased adoption of pipe relining to lower cost of pipes restoration methods, aging infrastructure of developed economies demand sewage restoration, rapid urbanization with significant investment in smart city projects and increasing oil & gas pipelines infrastructure renovations worldwide.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different types solutions include cured-in-place pipe, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, internal pipe coating. Pipe relining manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Pipe Relining Market Growth: The pipe relining market size is projected to reach US$ 12.76 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.50 billion in 2022. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Pipe relining is the method of restoring damaged pipes using liners. In the oil & gas industry, pipe restoration need occurs quite frequently, incurring significant costs. Pipe relining is generally preferred to eliminate the maintenance cost. Pipe relining is used to repair damaged pipes without digging the ground. This process involves the insertion of flexible and durable recliners into the damaged pipelines. The relining is inflated and left to harden inside the old pipes. The increasing number of oil and gas restoration facilities with growing government investments for building the pipelines is driving the pipe relining market growth. The oil and gas construction projects in the Middle East & Africa hold the largest share, followed by the US. The oil and gas pipeline-related projects in the Middle East and Africa worth US$ 1.23 trillion in 2022. Also, the US Department of Energy has announced over US$ 30 million in funding to develop technology to rehabilitate aging natural gas pipelines. According to the Insight Partners' estimate, more than 196,130 km of trunk oil and gas pipelines are planned between 2023 and 2030 globally.

Rapid Urbanization with Significant Investment in Smart City Projects: Growing urbanization with significant investments in infrastructure rebuilding across the world is the major driving factor for the pipe relining market. According to the updated list of urban areas provided by the US Census Bureau in December 2022, the urban population in the US increased by 6.4% between 2010 and 2020. Urban areas have become denser, with an average population density rising from 2,343 in 2010 to 2,553 in 2020. The West region of the US remained the most urbanized region among the country's four census areas, with 88.9% of its inhabitants living in cities, followed by the Northeast region with 84.0%. Apart from the US, Spain has also witnessed a notable rise in urbanization. According to the figures revealed by the United Nations, the percentage of the population that resided in cities was 80.8% (i.e., accounting for 37.5 million people), which increased to 82% in 2023.

Burgeoning Government Investments in Wastewater Management and Upgrades in Sewage Infrastructure: Owing to public safety concerns and scarcity of clean water in various countries, governments of respective nations are investing heavily in the development of proper sewage infrastructure as well as in wastewater management. There are several benefits of proper sewage systems, such as better quality of life and hygiene conditions, preservation of the natural environment, saving and processing waters, economic development, reduction of the risk of damage related to floods, and an increased standard of living. For this, the governments of various economies are investing heavily in developing new sewage infrastructure and upgrading the old sewage infrastructure. For instance, in January 2024, the US state of Massachusetts received more than US$ 260 million for the upgrade of water and sewer infrastructure. The city of Haverhill, in the US, received more than US$ 12.8 million in 2023 for upgrading water and sewer systems. Some of the projects are planned to be completed in January 2024. The city of Lawrence, in the US, received US$ 6.8 million for various sewer infrastructure and stormwater-related projects. Further, the regional district of Nanaimo's 2020 budget (Canada) included US$ ~1 million for the restoration of pipe on a major sewage artery in Nanaimo.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pipe Relining Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on lift technology, the Pipe Relining market is divided into market is segmented into cured-in-place pipe, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating. Among these, cured-in-place pipes held the largest share in 2022.

Based on end user, the Pipe Relining market is is categorized into oil & gas, chemical, municipal, and others. The oil & gas industry segment dominated the market in 2022.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Pipe Relining Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Advanced Trenchless Inc.

Roto-Rooter Group Inc.

Silverlining Holding Corporation

Nu Flow Corporate

Perma-Liner Industries LLC

RPB Inc

Specialized Pipe Technologies

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Aegion Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Pipe Relining Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" The Vortex Companies introduced its new, comprehensive UV CIPP Systems solutions portfolio. Vortex's UV CIPP curing equipment systems, liners, and custom truck build backed by expert training and support enable the company to be a valuable partner in the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure."

" Brawo Systems developed the unlocking of the intelligent LED head on its Brawo Pico light curing system for in-house renovation further. This makes even simpler and smarter rehabilitation possible on the often-difficult construction sites inside buildings."

Conclusion:

Pipe relining is the method of repairing damaged pipes without digging the ground. This process involves inserting durable and flexible lining into the damaged pipelines. The lining is inflated and left to harden to create a new, seamless pipe inside the older one. The continuous advancement of technology resulted in the development of superior equipment and technology-driven solutions for pipe relining. Among these, the cured-in-place pipe relining (CIPP) based solution type is extensively used over the conventional pipeline repair process. It offers evolutionary advantages in terms of costs, efforts, and efficiency of pipeline repair when compared with traditional methods that involve digging out the damaged pipes. Furthermore, other solution types, such as pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating, have witnessed notable adoption across different industry verticals over the years. A substantial number of companies operate in the global pipeline market, with a notable number of companies with a regional focus.

