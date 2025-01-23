Whole Foods Market Foundation 2024 Impact

Whole Foods Market Foundation:

AUSTIN, Texas, January 23, 2025 /3BL/ - "At the beginning of 2024, Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet united as Whole Foods Market Foundation. Whole Foods Market Foundation is on a mission to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability.

As we build on the strong roots of these three projects, the Foundation remains dedicated to investing in opportunities that foster deep, lasting change both in the United States and around the world. Our commitment lies in investing in sustainable, long-term solutions that tap into local expertise and empower communities to lead their own development and health.

During Whole Foods Market Foundation's first year, we have built a strong framework that is only getting better. I'm excited to harness this momentum and am confident that united, we are only beginning to unlock the Foundation's full potential. In 2024, we were able to increase our commitments to partners by $14 million in 39 countries across the world.

I look forward to more innovation, collaboration, growth and success in 2025!" - Daniel Zoltani, Whole Foods Market Foundation Executive Director

Our Impact

Whole Foods Market Foundation invested $14 million in 39 countries around the world supporting 1,239 organizations and schools to help advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities.

Whole Cities - Expanding healthy food access

81 Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grants

55 Cities*

36 Fruit & Vegetable Growers

26 Nutrition Education Programs

11 Fresh Produce Distributors

8 Collaborative Health Partnerships

*Programs located in the U.S. and Canada

Whole Kids - Improving Children's Nutrition

1,108 Schools & Organizations*

749 Garden Grants

157 Salad Bars

104 Bee Grants

6 School Food Transformation Districts

*Programs located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Whole Planet - Alleviating Global Poverty

35,820 Income-Generating Opportunities for Micro-Entrepreneurs and Smallholder Farmers

50 Partner Organizations

38 Countries

$475 Average First Microloan

89% Women Entrepreneurs

Learn more

2024 Spotlight Stories

Whole Cities | Zenger Farm

Whole Cities Community First Grant partner, Zenger Farm, believes that communities thrive when people have a direct connection to their food and where it grows. The working urban farm models, promotes, and educates about sustainable food systems, environmental stewardship, community development, and increases access to fresh, healthy food.

Meet Whole Foods Market Team Member, Haley Benes, and see how the Community First Grant program supports home-grown solutions to help improve fresh food access.

Learn more

Whole Kids | Stratford Friends School

Whole Kids Garden Grant recipient, Stratford Friends School, supports elementary through 9th grade students with language-based learning differences. Their Food for Life program builds upon the school's long tradition of gardening with cross curricular connections including hands-on lessons on growing, cooking, and enjoying healthy foods developed with an integrated STEAM approach.

Students explore horticultural, career education, financial education, and nutrition within reading, math, and science lessons with a goal to develop key life skill they can use as adults.

Learn more

Whole Planet | myAgro, Fansoto and CAURIE

Recently, WFMF Board Members joined the Whole Planet team in Senegal to visit three partners - myAgro, Fansoto, and CAURIE MicroFinance - that are helping microentrepreneurs and smallholder farmers increase their income and improve their financial resiliency.

These partners are implementing innovative solutions including support for farming adjustments to the changing climate, creating add-on loans for items that focus on sustainability, financial, and environmental health along with continuing to help launch and grow their businesses through microcredit.

Learn more

Together We're Building Healthy and Prosperous Communities

Whole Foods Market Foundation is able to expand our impact thanks to the generous support of our lead donors.

Aflac

Amazon Fresh

Blackhawk Network

MaryRuth's

The Matt O'Hayer Foundation

Ocean's Halo

Primal Kitchen

Shoes For Crews

Stonyfield Organic

Meet Our Sponsors

For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org

About Whole Foods Market Foundation

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance economic opportunities, nutrition and food access in local and global communities. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the projects of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

