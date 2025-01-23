Camurus AB: Camurus' fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings above previous estimates

Lund, Sweden - 23 January 2025 - Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced preliminary financial results for 2024:

Full year total revenues are expected at SEK 1,868 million, in the high end of previously raised guidance of SEK 1,810 - 1,880 million*

Profit before tax is expected at SEK 553 million compared to previous raised guidance of SEK 450 - 510 million*

The increased full year earnings compared to previous estimates and analysts' expectations is driven by robust revenue in the high end of the previous estimated interval combined with lower-than-expected operating expenses, primarily due to the postponement of activities in preparation for the launch of Oclaiz in the US and decreased costs for the company's long-term incentive program.

The financial figures for the full year are preliminary and unaudited. Camurus will announce its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on 13 February 2025 at 7 am CET. Financial analysts, investors and media are invited to attend a telephone conference and presentation of the results on the same day at 2 pm CET.

*Announced in Camurus' interim report for the third quarter on 7 November 2024.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine disorders, developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the managing director, at 2:30 pm CET on 23 January 2025.