Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
Freemen Nutra Group LLC: Freemen Nutra Group Announces Distribution Agreement With Phoenix to Revolutionize Global Synthetic Caffeine Distribution

Distribution agreement brings a reliable Non-Chinese sourced synthetic caffeine to the global market.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Freemen Nutra Group, a global leader in nutritional ingredient distribution, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Phoenix, a premier manufacturer of synthetic caffeine. This groundbreaking collaboration positions Freemen Nutra as a key global distributor of Phoenix's competitively priced synthetic caffeine, offering businesses a reliable, innovative alternative to traditional suppliers.

As the demand for synthetic caffeine surges worldwide, this partnership delivers unparalleled benefits:

  • Global Accessibility: Phoenix's synthetic caffeine, produced in Cambodia, diversifies sourcing options for industries including dietary supplements, energy drinks, and functional foods.

  • Supply Chain Security: Companies can mitigate risks associated with traditional sourcing while benefiting from Freemen Nutra's proven expertise in global distribution.

  • Competitive Pricing: The partnership provides a cost-effective solution, especially amid ongoing challenges in the global supply chain.

"We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Cambodia to bring this high-quality synthetic caffeine to the global market," said Craig Koffler, Vice President of Sales at Freemen Nutra Group. "This collaboration ensures that our clients have access to a trustworthy, affordable alternative to China-sourced materials, helping them navigate evolving industry challenges with confidence."

Freemen Nutra is renowned for its transparency, quality assurance, and commitment to providing ethically sourced ingredients. This partnership solidifies its role as a premier supplier, empowering businesses worldwide to enhance their products and operations.

About Freemen Nutra Group

Founded in 1995, Freemen Nutra Group is a global ingredient distributor dedicated to providing ethically sourced high-quality solutions for the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. With three decades of expertise, Freemen Nutra Group is known for its trusted partnerships, market intelligence, and commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. Through its global reach and deep industry knowledge, the company continues to support its clients in achieving their goals while advancing industry standards.

About Phoenix

Phoenix Cambodia is a leading manufacturer of synthetic caffeine and specialty ingredients, known for its focus on quality, sustainability, and reliability. Its products meet rigorous international standards, making them the ideal choice for companies seeking exceptional raw materials.

For more information, visit www.freemennutra.com or contact us at info@freemennutra.com.

Contact Information

Matthew Ruggiero
Marketing Manager, Freemen Nutra Group
mruggiero@freemennutra.com

SOURCE: Freemen Nutra Group LLC



