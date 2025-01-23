US Med Equip: US Med-Equip and Zopec Medical Partner to Help Hospitals with Back-up Battery Power for Life-Saving Medical Equipment

US Med-Equip (USME) the nation's highest-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales, biomedical support and asset management service, teamed up with Zopec Medical to help hospitals power life-saving medical equipment.

Zopec Medical's batteries are known for their portability, high performance and compatibility with multiple medical devices. Unlike traditional battery backups, their solutions are lightweight, long-lasting and designed for ease of use, making them ideal for both stationary and mobile applications in hospital settings.

Zopec batteries are designed to provide the longest-lasting backup power for medical devices during power outages or when mobility is required. These batteries support a wide range of equipment, including ventilators, infant incubators and hypo-hyperthermia units - devices critical for saving lives.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to empower clinicians with the best tools to provide exceptional patient care, particularly in times of crisis," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip.

Through this partnership, health care providers can access Zopec Medical's batteries via US Med-Equip's flexible rental options or purchase them outright, giving hospitals the choice to tailor solutions to their unique needs. With 90 locations nationwide, US Med-Equip supports hospitals 24/7/365 with industry-leading customer service and delivery commitment within two hours plus drive time.

"Partnering with US Med-Equip allows us to extend the reach of our life-saving technology to more health care providers across the country," said Strong Huang, Zopec Medical CEO. "We're proud to work alongside US Med-Equip in supporting hospitals with reliable solutions that make a tangible difference in patient outcomes."

For more information about US Med-Equip's new offerings or to explore Zopec Medical's advanced battery solutions, visit usme.com .

About US Med-Equip

An Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, USME partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment for rent on demand, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds, and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

