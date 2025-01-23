iQuanti: Daycare vs. Early Childhood Education: Which is Best for Your Child??

Most people understand a daycare as a service that provides supervised care to young children. This service usually operates during working hours while parents or guardians are at work. However, not all daycares are alike. Daycares or child care centers can vary significantly in scope, so a good first step for parents seeking the best daycare in Bellevue is to understand their options.

Types of daycares

In Washington, parents can find two types of licensed child care options:

Child care centers: A child care center typically offers multiple classrooms or programs in a non-residential facility. Children may be grouped by age or learning level. Some centers may follow certain educational methods (like the Montessori method) or may have their own research-based curriculum.

Family child care: This type of daycare is operated out of the provider's home. The setting may be more informal and less structured but may give children a more personalized learning experience. The providers may offer more flexibility and lower fees compared to formal centers.

Parents can also choose unlicensed in-home care, child care offered by local non-profits or religious institutions, and employer-provided childcare (on business premises). Not all daycares provide early childhood education (ECE). Quality standards may vary among the ones that do.

Daycare vs early childhood education centers

Lots of child care providers can be considered daycares, but not all of them can be considered ECE centers. These are some of the key distinctions:

Qualified staff: An ECE center is typically an out-of-home child care center with staff and caregivers educated and trained in early childhood education. These centers invest in the professional development of caregivers through workshops, certifications, apprenticeships, and more. On the other hand, daycare providers may have other qualifications unrelated to child care.

Curriculum: An early learning center will likely have a defined curriculum for parents to review before they enroll their child. A curriculum typically includes learning experiences through age-appropriate activities. Caregivers will also usually document a child's developmental progress as they learn the basics of reading, math, and science. Non-educational daycares are much less likely to provide classroom experiences.

Developmental focus: An educational daycare or ECE center prioritizes social-emotional learning, school preparation, cognitive skills, curiosity, and independence. Other daycares mainly focus on a child's basic needs and safety.

Which is better for your child?

An early learning center is the best choice for most kids. Studies show that early childhood education can have lifelong benefits for kids and help prepare them for school (and adult life). Children who receive high-quality early childhood education in preschool are more likely to graduate, earn higher wages, and enjoy better health outcomes. While it's important for parents to consider factors like cost, proximity, and flexibility of schedule, there's no denying that early childhood education can have a profound impact on your child's life.

