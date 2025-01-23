Edison Investment Research Limited

23-Jan-2025

London, UK, 23 January 2025 Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI) Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE: EWI). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI) is under fire from activist US hedge fund Saba Capital. It is time for EWI's shareholders to make their feelings known following Saba's approach to seven UK investment trusts. Saba proposes to remove EWI's independent board and replace it with two non-independent directors, change the management of the company from Baillie Gifford to Saba and amend EWI's strategy, which may be at an unfavourable stage of the market cycle following a period where small-cap growth stocks have de-rated. EWI's board had already implemented proposals to improve the trust's disappointing near-term performance, which have started to take effect, with a meaningful NAV uplift in recent months and EWI's discount has continued to narrow. This is likely partly due to Saba's increase in beneficial interest; it currently controls c 25% of EWI's share base. If shareholders wish to retain access to a unique fund offering long-term exposure to the potentially world-class growth companies of tomorrow, they need to vote against Saba's proposals. Time is of the essence as EWI's general meeting is scheduled for 11:45am on 14 February 2025. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



