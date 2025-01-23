Estonia's Roofit. Solar has developed new building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panels with an effective width of 470 mm, offering power outputs of 120 W or 180 W. BIPV specialist Roofit. Solar has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module series for residential applications. The Velario Slim product line comes in two versions with outputs of 120 W and 180 W. "The narrow 470 mm effective roof coverage of the Velario Slim panels compares with the Velario's 550 mm size but keeps the hallmark features of the original product - a discreet, Scandinavian design which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...