Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
23.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
Leading Global Alcoholic Beverage Company Transforms HR Operations with 3CLogic's Intelligent EX Solution and ServiceNow HRSD

Finanznachrichten News

3CLogic's AI-powered contact center solution integrated with ServiceNow HRSD to streamline global HR operations and enhance employee engagement for leading beverage company.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced that a major alcoholic beverage organization has selected its intelligent solution, integrated with ServiceNow HR Service Delivery (HRSD) to power its new global HR department. The American organization, renowned for its world-class distilleries and distribution of iconic brands to over 100 countries, generates over $1 billion in annual revenue.

3CLogic Logo

In today's fast-paced, globalized business environment, fragmented HR systems, siloed technologies, and rising employee expectations for AI-driven, personalized experiences create challenges and frustration. Many businesses also face increasingly overlapping CRM and contact center systems, driving operational complexity and costs while reducing service quality.

With mounting pressure to modernize and streamline HR operations, the beverage organization turned to 3CLogic and ServiceNow to create a comprehensive, centralized EX platform. The unified solution will provide AI-driven automation, omnichannel engagements, intelligent agent workspaces, and rich analytics, enabling HR teams to deliver faster and more personalized support.

"As businesses worldwide face pressure to modernize their HR systems, we're excited to work with this global leader to create a unified EX platform," said Matt Durkin, VP of Sales at 3CLogic. "By combining our intelligent contact center capabilities with ServiceNow, employees will receive fast, frictionless support, allowing them to focus on their work."

The combined HR solution will streamline workflows and engagements to simplify operations, boost productivity, and enhance employee engagement. With voice and SMS integrated with ServiceNow agent workspace and comprehensive contact center reporting embedded in ServiceNow Performance Analytics, the organization gains improved call deflection, faster and more efficient employee engagement, proactive service optimizations, and reduced operational costs.

In response to the growing demand for its AI-powered EX/CX solution purpose-built for ServiceNow, 3CLogic will highlight its latest platform capabilities and updates at several key upcoming events, including ServiceNow Summits in Charlotte, Boston, London, Dublin, and Paris, as well as at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2025 in Berlin. For more information, please contact info@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic
3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458632/3clogic_logo_400_x_281__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-global-alcoholic-beverage-company-transforms-hr-operations-with-3clogics-intelligent-ex-solution-and-servicenow-hrsd-302358829.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
