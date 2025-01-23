Antea Group Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Antea Group is pleased to announce the release of our 2023 Sustainability Report, designed to engage employees, clients, partners, and stakeholders in a shared commitment to transparency, progress, and sustainability. This report highlights our efforts to drive positive impacts on people and the planet while identifying opportunities for strategic growth and long-term resiliency.

"2023 marked a year of excitement and continued growth for Antea Group USA. Yet, our operational philosophy remains unchanged: Better Business, Better World®," shared Brian Ricketts, CEO of Antea Group USA. "We believe in doing the right thing environmentally and socially, which we trust translates to improved business performance and secures market position. As a leading environment, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consulting firm, we proudly lead by example for our clients, our employees, and our communities."

The report provides a comprehensive overview of our 2023 environment, social, and governance (ESG) performance across both our operations and client work. While our operational footprint is relatively modest, our influence extends far beyond, as we collaborate with clients to address sustainability impacts globally. In 2023, we completed over 3,900 projects across 63 countries, demonstrating our far-reaching commitment to EHS&S.

Notable achievements from our own operations include:

Establishing a dedicated carbon team to implement our emissions reduction strategies and commitments.

Launching the "Working Safely Everyday" campaign, empowering employees to champion health and safety in every aspect of their work.

Securing formal approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal.

…and more.

"At Antea Group USA, we know we must be innovative, agile, and adaptable to new challenges that arise along the way. I am encouraged by our progress and am excited to share more details through this 2023 Sustainability Report. I invite you to learn more about who we are and how Antea Group USA is working to create a thriving future for us all," concludes Ricketts.

Download the Full Report Here

About Antea Group

Antea®Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at anteagroup.us.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire