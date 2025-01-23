Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Home Territory With Brand-New Rome, GA Location

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Opening of 55th Express Car Wash in Georgia

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Rome, GA at 2305 Shorter Avenue .

To celebrate the grand opening and introduce Tidal Wave's car wash experience to the community, the brand-new Rome, GA location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from January 23 through January 30. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's top-tier wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"It's an exciting day whenever we get to expand our footprint to a new community within our home state," said CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Scott Blackstock. "We opened the first express car wash in the state over twenty years ago, and I'm incredibly proud that Tidal Wave is now one of the industry-leading express car washes in the country with fifty-five locations operating throughout the state where it all began. Our team is eager to share our convenient and exceptional car wash experience with the Rome community during Grand Opening week and beyond."

Rome, GA Location : 2305 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 287 express wash locations across the United States, with fifty-five of those locations operating in the company's home state of Georgia . In the coming months, the company will expand their Georgia footprint further with the opening of a brand-new express wash in Port Wentworth, GA .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming grand openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 287 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

