Metro Supply Chain inc.: Metro Supply Chain signs multi-year contract with Mr Fothergill's Seeds Ltd. in the UK

The new partnership expands Fothergill's capacity and supports its future growth

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain, a leading contract logistics provider for 50 years, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Mr Fothergill's Seeds Ltd. to manage its warehousing and fulfillment operations. This strategic collaboration encompasses Fothergill's seeds, tools and accessories business, supporting its business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations.

"We are excited to support Mr Fothergill's ambitious growth journey," said Stuart Ager, Vice President and Managing Director of Metro Supply Chain UK. "With our deep expertise in supply chain management and investment in local assets, we are ready to elevate their customer service to new heights."

Located just five miles from Fothergill's UK headquarters in Newmarket, Metro Supply Chain's facility is equipped with the latest order fulfillment automation technology designed to improve service delivery, boost order accuracy and accelerate speed-to-market. This partnership will allow Fothergill's to improve customer experience, increase output capacity and reinvest cost savings into future business growth.

"Our new partner, Metro Supply Chain, brings an exceptional international reputation that enhances our ability to meet growing demand whilst maintaining high standards for customers. By outsourcing our supply chain operations, we're laying the groundwork for a stronger, more agile business-one that's focused on growing our brands, innovating our product offerings, and ultimately reaching more existing and new gardeners as a part of our purpose of "Helping Everyone Grow"," commented Michael Yates, Chief Executive Officer of Fothergill's.

Metro Supply Chain's collaboration with Fothergill's underscores its commitment to driving operational excellence and supporting the success of its partners in the UK market.

About Metro Supply Chain Inc.

Metro Supply Chain Inc. is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest-growing and most reputable organisations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fuelled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and the United Kingdom with a team of 9,000, it is Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions company. Metro Supply Chain consistently ranks as a top-performing supplier year after year. It is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, recognised for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

