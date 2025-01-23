Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
23.01.25
16:53 Uhr
0,910 Euro
+0,018
+2,02 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 17:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Progress Reported at Globex's Bell Mountain Gold Royalty Property

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to direct shareholders to a press release issued today by Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG-TSXV) in which, they report progress as regards Globex's Bell Mountain, Nevada, gold royalty property. The Lincoln update indicates a pre-tax IRR of 63.2% and after-tax IRR of 59.6%.

Lincoln states that once financing is in place, it is estimated that the time for construction will be 8 to 10 months with the first gold and silver production being about 4 to 5 months following.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty at the current gold price. Access to the Lincoln's press release here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
