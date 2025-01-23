Black Orchestral Network Drives Equity in Orchestras with American Federation of Musicians Model Expanding on Call for Transparent Practices

Orchestras Nationwide Embrace New Standards for Fairness, Equity, and Transparency

The Black Orchestral Network (BON) proudly highlights the creation of the Model Standards and Procedures for Probationary Periods, developed in collaboration with the American Federation of Musicians (AFM). This groundbreaking template advances fairness and transparency in symphony orchestras by offering contractual language that outlines equitable practices for musicians seeking tenure.

Musicians seeking tenure face significant inequities within orchestras. Established processes lack clear structure and accountability, leaving untenured musicians vulnerable to bias, pretextual decision-making, and inconsistent evaluation standards. These processes undermine transparency and exacerbate power imbalances, affecting all musicians, particularly those who are underrepresented in orchestras.

The Model Standards and Procedures for Probationary Periods offers a framework for orchestras to reimagine processes for musicians seeking tenure. The Model Standards template includes language orchestras can incorporate into collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), offering a clear starting point for developing fair, equitable, and transparent hiring and tenure processes.

Learn more about the Model Standards template and access the document here: black orchestral network.org.

Building on BON's 2024 Dear American Orchestras (DAO) II campaign, the Model Standards template turns BON's call for fairness and equity into enforceable solutions that symphony orchestras and musicians can agree to implement today. The DAO II campaign highlighted systemic inequities faced by nontenured musicians and provided a framework for reimagining hiring and tenure practices.

The Model Standards were recently featured in the International Musician, the official journal of the AFM, where the article "Probation Processes: A New Model to Advance Fairness, Equity, and Safety" by Rochelle Skolnick outlined weaknesses in current tenure systems. BON's advocacy, along with its collaboration with the AFM, ensures that orchestras now have the tools to address these challenges with actionable, contractual language.

"Creating language and tools that steer us collectively closer to equitable outcomes is a critical component of BON's work," said Weston Sprott, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra trombonist and BON founding and steering committee member. "Collaborating with the AFM to support orchestras that want to bring their intentions in alignment with action is a meaningful step towards progress."

"This model provides a welcome entry point for negotiating substantive and procedural standards for probation into our collective bargaining agreements," said Rochelle Skolnick, Director of Symphonic Services and Special Counsel of the American Federation of Musicians. "BON's leadership in this area will benefit all musicians, but especially probationary musicians, who are among the most vulnerable in our symphony orchestras."

Orchestras Leading the Charge

Several orchestras across the United States have already embraced BON's recommendations and adopted more equitable and transparent contractual language. These organizations include:

New York Philharmonic:

"We're thankful for Black Orchestral Network's collaboration as we work to refine our tenure and audition practices. Their insights have brought new perspectives to longstanding processes, helping us see where inconsistencies and blind spots have limited fairness and transparency."

- NY Philharmonic Orchestra Committee

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra:

"BON's tenure recommendations served as the foundation for our discussions that led to the adoption of contractual language and policies in our new labor agreement-a significant milestone as we work to ensure transparency, equity, and support mechanisms for our musicians."

- Robert McGrath, Chief Operating Officer

Charlotte Symphony:

"At the Charlotte Symphony, we believe that the path to a truly inclusive and vibrant orchestra starts with a commitment to equity in our audition and tenure practices. We're grateful for the work the Black Orchestral Network is doing to advance diversity in our field, and, in partnership with AFM Local 342, we were pleased to embrace their recommendations within our new agreement." - David J.L. Fisk, President & Chief Executive Officer

Detroit Symphony Orchestra:

"The Black Orchestral Network's work towards attaining clarity in Collective Bargaining Agreement audition and tenure language is a significant step towards just treatment for all orchestral musicians. The recently implemented audition and tenure language changes in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Collective Bargaining Agreement are a direct result of BON's suggestions."

- Kenneth Thompkins, Principal Trombone (retired)

The DAO II Campaign and Working Ideal: The Foundation for Change

The Model Standards template builds on the foundation laid by BON's DAO II campaign, developed in collaboration with Working Ideal, a leader in equitable workplace strategy. DAO II called on orchestras to adopt equitable and transparent tenure and audition practices, informed by interviews with Black professionals in the industry who shared their experiences with systemic inequities.

Working Ideal's expertise in creating inclusive policies played a critical role in shaping DAO II's recommendations, providing BON with the tools to advocate for actionable change. The campaign emphasized that transparency and fairness benefit all musicians, not just those from underrepresented backgrounds, and its framework has now been expanded into the Model Standards template.

The Path Forward: Encouraging Widespread Adoption

BON's Model Standards are a turnkey solution for orchestras to implement more equitable practices in their workplaces. The document is available through the AFM's Document Library, making it an accessible resource for organizations seeking to improve transparency and accountability.

Opportunities to learn more about this initiative include:

BON Summit Session:

Watch the session "Inserting New Notes: Implementing Modern Contractual Language in Orchestras" featuring Weston Sprott, Ken Thompkins, and Rochelle Skolnick. This insightful conversation, held during the 2024 BON Summit, delves into the creation and impact of the Model Standards. Watch the session here.

SphinxConnect Panel Discussion:

On January 24, 2025, BON founding member and steering committee member David Norville will join equity leaders from Sphinx, Juilliard, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to discuss progress in reforming tenure and audition practices. For more information, visit sphinxconnect.org.

Moving the Industry Forward: What Communities Can Do

While BON's work focuses on orchestras, the organization invites community members to get involved by encouraging their local orchestras to adopt these standards and have conversations about equitable audition and tenure practices. Advocates outside the classical music industry can play a vital role in driving change by amplifying these efforts within their communities.

BON also invites individuals and institutions to join as members to support the ongoing work of advancing equity and inclusion in the classical music industry. Membership provides a platform for collaboration and collective action, offering opportunities to engage in initiatives that benefit Black orchestral musicians and advocate for systemic change. Members can also participate in Community Conversations and access resources that strengthen professional development and connection. Learn more and become a member at blackorchestralnetwork.org.

About the Black Orchestral Network

The mission of the Black Orchestral Network (BON) is to support Black orchestral musicians by Cultivating Community, Lifting Our Voices, and Telling Our Stories. BON sees a world where Black orchestral musicians easily find reflections of themselves, and all their complexities, in the history and future of orchestral music.

BON is an organization dedicated to creating an inclusive and equitable environment for Black people in the orchestral field. BON is a necessary vehicle for securing a future where Black classical artists are connected and form a rich, expressive, and culturally affirming network. Connection within the Black orchestral community is vital to their sense of belonging and well-being. The understanding and improvement of their experience is critical not only to their future but also to the future of orchestral music as a practice and the music industry as a whole

