Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 18:14 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Independent Analyst Firm Recognizes ComplianceQuest as a Specialist in EHS Software

Finanznachrichten News

Recognized for delivering scalable EHSQ solutions with embedded AI and analytics on the Salesforce platform

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) management solutions, has been recognized as a Specialist in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 by an independent research firm, Verdantix. This report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 21 most prominent environment, health and safety (EHS) platform solutions in the market

The report highlights ComplianceQuest's strengths in safety management, contractor safety management, and audit and inspections management. According to the report ComplianceQuest leverages Salesforce architecture to deliver a consistent EHS and quality solution. With significant functional depth in quality management, the platform offers embedded AI and analytics, ensuring a high level of UI consistency and interoperability across modules.

The Verdantix report highlights several areas where ComplianceQuest excels:

Seamless Integration: Built entirely on Salesforce, ComplianceQuest provides out-of-the-box integrations ensuring operational scalability and efficiency.

Comprehensive Quality Management: Dedicated solutions for design quality, complaints management, supplier quality management, and risk management support organizations in achieving compliance and operational excellence.

Global Reach and Versatility: With over 300,000 users worldwide, ComplianceQuest supports a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and oil and gas, with strong adoption across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

FedRAMP Certification: One of the few EHS vendors certified by the US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, enabling work with US public services.

"We are honored to be featured as a Specialist in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 by Verdantix," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "This recognition affirms our commitment to empowering organizations with AI powered unified EHSQ platform."

To learn more, access the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest provides cloud-based EHSQ management solutions designed to help organizations achieve compliance, manage risks, and improve overall operational performance. Built entirely on the Salesforce platform, ComplianceQuest solutions enable businesses to consolidate EHS, quality, and sustainability initiatives into a single, scalable system.

Contact Information

Shalini Chowdhary
Head of Marketing and Partnerships
shalini@compliancequest.com
408-458-8343 x267

.

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.