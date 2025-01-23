Independent Analyst Firm Recognizes ComplianceQuest as a Specialist in EHS Software

Recognized for delivering scalable EHSQ solutions with embedded AI and analytics on the Salesforce platform

ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) management solutions, has been recognized as a Specialist in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 by an independent research firm, Verdantix. This report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 21 most prominent environment, health and safety (EHS) platform solutions in the market

The report highlights ComplianceQuest's strengths in safety management, contractor safety management, and audit and inspections management. According to the report ComplianceQuest leverages Salesforce architecture to deliver a consistent EHS and quality solution. With significant functional depth in quality management, the platform offers embedded AI and analytics, ensuring a high level of UI consistency and interoperability across modules.

The Verdantix report highlights several areas where ComplianceQuest excels:

Seamless Integration: Built entirely on Salesforce, ComplianceQuest provides out-of-the-box integrations ensuring operational scalability and efficiency.

Comprehensive Quality Management: Dedicated solutions for design quality, complaints management, supplier quality management, and risk management support organizations in achieving compliance and operational excellence.

Global Reach and Versatility: With over 300,000 users worldwide, ComplianceQuest supports a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and oil and gas, with strong adoption across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

FedRAMP Certification: One of the few EHS vendors certified by the US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, enabling work with US public services.

"We are honored to be featured as a Specialist in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 by Verdantix," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "This recognition affirms our commitment to empowering organizations with AI powered unified EHSQ platform."

To learn more, access the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest provides cloud-based EHSQ management solutions designed to help organizations achieve compliance, manage risks, and improve overall operational performance. Built entirely on the Salesforce platform, ComplianceQuest solutions enable businesses to consolidate EHS, quality, and sustainability initiatives into a single, scalable system.

