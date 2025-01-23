Consero Global Appoints Ashley Honeyman as CFO/COO

Honeyman Brings Proven Leadership to Drive Consero's Next Growth Phase

Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS) for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits, has appointed Ashley Honeyman as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Honeyman joins Consero after successful tenures at ROR Partners and RafterOne, where her leadership as CFO was instrumental in scaling the company's financial operations, integrating acquisitions, and modernizing the finance tech stack.

A former client of Consero, Honeyman's experience with the company's unique value proposition led her to pursue this new role. "I know firsthand the transformational impact Consero's model can have on a company," said Honeyman.

"Unlike traditional consulting services, outsourcing firms, or ERP implementors in the finance space, Consero offers a single solution with technology, processes optimization, and expert talent that can transform finance functions with rapid precision. When I was a client, there was no way we could have gone through multiple acquisitions, cash to accrual and ERP transitions so quickly without Consero."

As CFO/COO, Honeyman will oversee financial strategy, operations, and client success, ensuring that Consero continues to deliver unmatched value. Honeyman's vision includes a continued focus on scaling AI-driven solutions that deliver faster, more efficient outcomes for clients, and strengthening the company's position as the trusted choice for CFOs looking to modernize their finance departments.

"I look forward to helping more companies achieve the same success I enjoyed as a client, and enhancing the services that make Consero a game-changer in the industry," said Honeyman.

David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero, added, "Ashley's experience and deep understanding of our model make her uniquely positioned to drive our mission forward. She has been in the client's shoes, understands their challenges, and, as a strategic operator, knows how to unlock the full potential of the finance function."

"Her leadership will be critical in expanding our services and delivering long-term growth for our clients. We are lucky to have her on board to take Consero to the next level," said Sawatzky.

About Consero Global

Consero Global, backed by BV Investment Partners, disrupts how Investment Managers and PE/VC-backed software, professional services, healthcare firms, and nonprofit organizations build and scale their finance departments. Consero's Finance as a Service combines AI-enabled technology, processes, and people that deliver precise financial visibility, operational scalability, and a lower, more predictable cost structure. Consero also offers FlexFinance, FlexResources, and Advisory Services to meet our partners' needs at every stage of growth. Request a consultation to learn more about optimizing your financial operations.

