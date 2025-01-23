2024 Gross sales reported at €4.8 million, up 9.2%.

Gross sales of Sibnayal® (potassium citrate potassium bicarbonate) in France recorded an impressive 40% growth.

Royalties for 2024 are estimated at €0.5 million in addition to reported gross sales.

End-market estimated global sales of Sibnayal® in Europe and Middle East, reaching €6.0 million, up 135% compared to 2023.

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces that gross sales reached €4.8 million for the 2024 financial year, up 9.2% on the previous year. Gross sales do not include royalties from partners on sales in their respective territories, estimated at €0.5 million for 2024.

Sibnayal® mostly drove the growth with reported gross sales of €2.2 million, up by almost 14%. In France, the performance was solid, with sales up 40% over the year, with a noticeable boost since the beginning of the second half of 2024.

In countries managed by commercial partners, based on royalties to be received, Advicenne estimates sales around €4.1 million in 2024. Total end-market sales of Sibnayal® in Europe and Middle East are estimated at around €6.0 million, up 135% compared to 2023.

Gross sales of Likozam® and Levidcen® were €2.0 million and €0.7 million, respectively.

Gross Sales (m€) 2024 2023 Growth Sibnayal® 2,20 1,93 +13,8% Neurology including Likozam® including Levidcen® 2,63 1,95 0,68 2,49 1,87 0,62 +5,6% +4,1% +10,1% Total 4,84 4,43 +9,2%

As of December 31, 2024, Advicenne had a cash position of €3.2 million. Excluding exceptional items, this amount gives a cash horizon of end-Q2 2025, following the agreements reached with Primex Pharmaceuticals AG and the receipt of a first payment in December 2024.

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal® has received Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 5, 2024 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

1 Gross sales represent the gross amount invoiced to customers for the quantities of products delivered during the year. In countries where the price or reimbursement terms have not yet been set by the authorities, annual sales correspond to gross sales less taxes and rebates set by the regulatory authorities. These taxes and rebates are recorded on the basis of the company's best estimates, or the assessments received from the authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250123184011/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Directeur Général

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: advicenne@ulysse-communication.com