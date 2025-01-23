BAM UK Ireland (BAM), a leader in the construction and engineering sector, has taken a significant leap forward in project management innovation by partnering with LoadSpring Solutions. Together, they have delivered a transformative solution, LoadSpring INSIGHTS, that accelerates data alignment across multiple scheduling platforms, reinforcing BAM's position as a progressive industry leader.

With a long-standing history of innovation and a deep understanding of customer requirements, BAM has consistently stayed ahead of industry norms in structuring and managing scheduling data.

Ivor Barbrook, Head of Planning and Project Controls at BAM said: "We've always prioritised meeting our customers' unique requirements by utilising multiple scheduling tools such as Oracle Primavera P6, Microsoft Project and Powerproject on our clients' projects.

"With INSIGHTS, we've achieved a step-change in unifying these platforms. This partnership not only aligns disparate data sets effectively which are not aligned to a common code but also drives efficiency and accelerates our business processes."

INSIGHTS: A catalyst for progress

INSIGHTS has been a game-changer, a solution that enabled data field-normalisation that is agnostic to planning software, ensuring consistent reporting. For the future, AI-powered data quality checks will ensure reliability. Unified dashboards consolidate real-time information across platforms, enabling BAM's teams enabling data to provide trusted information and informed decision-making, with enhanced speed and confidence.

This advancement builds on the multi-year historical relationship between BAM and LoadSpring, a partnership rooted in mutual trust and deep business alignment. Over the years, LoadSpring's understanding of BAM's operations has been the cornerstone of this collaboration, enabling tailored solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.

Driving efficiency and staying ahead

For BAM, the implementation of INSIGHTS represents more than just operational efficiency. It underscores their commitment to innovation in the construction industry. By integrating advanced data tools and fostering collaboration between teams, BAM continues to position itself at the cutting edge of construction project management.

Ivor Barbrook reflects: "INSIGHTS helps us maintain a competitive edge by providing us with the tools to structure, manage, and leverage our scheduling data better than ever before. This partnership with LoadSpring reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence."

A model for industry transformation

The success of this partnership sets a benchmark for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry, demonstrating how the alignment of technology and business strategy can transform operations. Dr. Asif Sharif, Managing Director of LoadSpring Ltd., commented: "BAM exemplifies what can be achieved when two organisations embrace technology as a driver of progress and change. This forward-thinking partnership showcases the true potential of innovation in the construction sector."

With LoadSpring INSIGHTS, BAM continues to lead the industry in operational excellence, proving that a progressive approach to data and technology is key to future success in the AEC space.

About LoadSpring Solutions

For 25 years, LoadSpring Solutions has been at the forefront of transforming capital-intensive projects worldwide, supporting over $1 trillion in project value and serving more than 100,000 users across 5,000 organisations. As the industry's most trusted digital transformation partner, LoadSpring leverages its deep expertise in cloud technology, data modernisation, and AI-powered analytics to deliver customised solutions, drive measurable results, and maximise ROI for the world's most complex capital projects. For more information visit www.loadspring.com.

About BAM UK Ireland.

BAM UK Ireland, part of the Royal BAM Group, is a leading construction and engineering company delivering sustainable, innovative solutions across sectors. Specializing in design, construction, facilities management, and engineering consultancy, BAM drives digital transformation using advanced tools like Building Information Modelling (BIM). Renowned for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge techniques, BAM promotes efficiency and innovation in the construction industry. Learn more at www.ukandireland.bam.com.

