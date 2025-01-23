Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Adapting to Change: BIER's Strategic Path for 2025 and Beyond

Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Driving Agility and Collaboration in a Shifting Landscape

Since its formation in 2006, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) has unified the beverage sector in its advancement of global environmental sustainability. By addressing critical challenges, driving change across supply chains, and sharing best practices, BIER has consistently elevated the beverage industry's environmental performance. Through its ability to monitor data and trends, engage key stakeholders, and develop actionable strategies, BIER has emerged as a leader and a north star for environmental sustainability in the beverage sector. Approaching its 20th year, BIER is reaffirming its commitment to adaptability, innovation, and collaboration to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of environmental sustainability in the Beverage Industry and a renewed focus on supporting its members' shifting priorities.

Building on the achievements of 2024, including the May Member Meeting hosted by Pernod Ricard and the September Member Meeting at AB InBev, BIER has demonstrated its proactive approach to fostering impactful in-person collaboration. These events tackled critical topics shaping the environmental landscape, including the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Corporate Social Responsibility Disclosure (CSRD) implementation, Forest, Land, and Agriculture (FLAG) targets, and the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). These timely discussions reinforced shared commitments to sustainability roadmaps, watershed health, and regulatory alignment while establishing a strong foundation for continued progress in 2025.

Industry Leadership and Agility

In 2025, BIER is leading with agility and determination, addressing the challenges of climate change and advancing sustainability across the beverage sector. With a commitment to collaborative solutions, BIER empowers the industry to lead in resilience and environmental stewardship. This year's initiatives include updates to technical guidance, expansion of innovative programs, and strengthened collaborations across its five core pillars:

Water: Ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

Climate: Reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and advancing decarbonization.

Reporting: Enhancing transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting.

Circularity: Promoting resource conservation and waste minimization.

Nature/Biodiversity: Protecting and restoring ecosystems to ensure long-term resilience.

BIER's Cool Challenge 2025

As part of its forward-looking agenda, BIER proudly introduces the Cool Challenge 2025, an innovation competition under its Coolition workstream aimed at transforming commercial refrigeration. This year's competition expands its scope to include bottle coolers, draught systems, dispensing systems, and vending machines, exclusively focusing on the beverage industry.

Award Categories:

Radical Change in Energy Efficiency: Cutting-edge technologies redefining energy efficiency.

Incremental Improvement in Energy Efficiency: Optimizing existing systems for improved performance.

Retrofit Solutions for Energy Efficiency: Upgrading systems to enhance sustainability.

Circularity: Solutions promoting resource conservation and minimizing waste.

Business Model Innovation: Transformative approaches driving industry-wide sustainability.

Overall Best Solution: Comprehensive innovations addressing energy, circularity, and beyond.

Submissions close on February 14, 2025. Join BIER in shaping a sustainable future for the beverage industry. Submit your proposals here.

GHG Sector Guidance Version 4.3

Building on the groundwork of 2024, BIER released Version 4.3 of the Beverage Industry Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Sector Guidance in January 2025. This updated guidance provides tools to measure, manage, and report emissions across all scopes. Key updates include:

Alignment with Emerging Standards: Incorporating directives from CSRD and SBTi's FLAG guidance.

Enhanced Methodologies: Improving data allocation for recycling, transportation logistics, and cooling models.

Focus on Transparency: Strengthening protocols for data verification and disclosure.

This guidance underscores the beverage industry's journey toward net-zero emissions by 2040-2050 and exemplifies BIER's dedication to decarbonization and climate resilience.

Watershed Collaboration: Charco Bendito

Building on the success of the Charco Bendito Watershed Collaboration in Mexico, BIER continues to lead impactful water stewardship initiatives. This project has improved water quality and availability while fostering collective action among stakeholders. The insights gained are being applied to new regions, including India, showcasing the scalability of this collaborative model.

Commitment to Collaboration

BIER envisions a global beverage industry that is authentically sustainable-anchored in science and data, supported by world-class environmental practices, and trusted by consumers, customers, and stakeholders alike. Its mission is to unite global beverage leaders in driving environmental sustainability through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and technical advocacy for meaningful sector-wide change.

Collaboration remains the foundation of BIER's success. By bringing together diverse perspectives across the beverage industry, BIER fosters a dynamic culture of innovation and shared learning. Reflecting on the achievements of 2024, BIER enters 2025 with renewed urgency and determination to address interconnected challenges. These efforts demonstrate BIER's ability to anticipate global trends, respond proactively to emerging issues, and inspire collective action.

With a proven record of driving transformative initiatives and a forward-thinking strategy, BIER stands as a beacon of leadership in the beverage industry's pursuit of sustainability. Together with its members, partners, and stakeholders, BIER is leading the charge toward a resilient and sustainable future for the industry.

