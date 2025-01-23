BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV fell by 8.9% in December 2024, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return) which declined by 8.1% (performance figures in GBP). December 2024 was a difficult month for the mining sector, which underperformed broader equity markets represented by the MSCI All Country World Index, which declined by 2.4%. The mining sector was impacted by concerns around US tariffs and their potential implications for global economic growth, particularly in relation to China. This situation has created uncertainty about the extent of stimulus measures that China may implement, resulting in mined commodity prices coming under pressure. During the month, the base metals were hit the hardest, with nickel, copper and zinc prices falling by 3.6%, 2.7% and 5.0% respectively. Elsewhere, the iron ore (62% fe) price fell by 2.9%. In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices both fell by 1.3%, as the US dollar strengthened significantly creating a headwind, with the DXY Index increasing from 105.7 to 108.5. Turning to the companies, we saw profit-taking in the US-based steel names as interest rate expectations moved higher. Strategy and Outlook Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand. Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.