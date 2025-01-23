Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
23.01.25
17:35 Uhr
5,872 Euro
+0,048
+0,82 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8445,87208:59
0,0000,00008:54
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 19:01 Uhr
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
23-Jan-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
22-Jan-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
23-Jan-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 1.293117        8.034260          9.327377        70702468 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   1.433068        7.988994          9.422062 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  9774094                             1.289441 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  27866                              0.003676 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 9801960                             1.293117% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 24110              0.003181 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             7249              0.000956 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                  07/01/2026                             9600              0.001266 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   40959              0.005403% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              476413             0.062850 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              16364201            2.158837 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              185000             0.024406 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/04/2025                             Cash              50241              0.006628 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2025                             Cash              2373              0.000313 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              26545              0.003502 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/11/2025                             Cash              2154656             0.284252 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/12/2025                             Cash              67287              0.008877 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/12/2025                             Cash              10               0.000001 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  27/02/2026                             Cash              28107              0.003708 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              375081             0.049482 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/04/2026                             Cash              48591              0.006410 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/06/2026                             Cash              18259              0.002409 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  05/06/2026                             Cash              7333              0.000967 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  09/06/2026                             Cash              15953              0.002105 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  10/06/2026                             Cash              7367              0.000972 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  11/06/2026                             Cash              10720              0.001414 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  12/06/2026                             Cash              2250              0.000297 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/06/2026                             Cash              389863             0.051432 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  17/06/2026                             Cash              17711              0.002337 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  19/06/2026                             Cash              28089              0.003706 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/06/2026                             Cash              6520              0.000860 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  23/06/2026                             Cash              4015              0.000530 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2026                             Cash              3002              0.000396 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/07/2026                             Cash              4909              0.000648 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  06/07/2026                             Cash              3635              0.000480 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  10/07/2026                             Cash              2543              0.000335 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2026                             Cash              5772              0.000761 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/07/2026                             Cash              6322              0.000834 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/07/2026                             Cash              404               0.000053 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              3492238             0.460711 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              59651              0.007869 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              15465              0.002040 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2026                             Cash              136892             0.018059 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/06/2027                             Cash              670959             0.088516 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/02/2028                             Cash              12125              0.001600 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   60859549            8.028857% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National                      3.309236            3.309587% 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities, Inc. 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch B.V. 
 
 
                                                    3.717281            3.855589% 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch International 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  372473 
EQS News ID:  2073805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073805&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
