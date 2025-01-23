easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 23-Jan-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Jan-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-Jan-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 1.293117 8.034260 9.327377 70702468 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 1.433068 7.988994 9.422062 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 9774094 1.289441 GB00B7KR2P84 27866 0.003676 US2778562098 Sub 9801960 1.293117% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 24110 0.003181 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 7249 0.000956 Physical Option n/a 07/01/2026 9600 0.001266 Physical Option n/a Sub 40959 0.005403% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 31/01/2025 Cash 476413 0.062850 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 16364201 2.158837 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 185000 0.024406 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 15/04/2025 Cash 50241 0.006628 Swaps N/A 30/06/2025 Cash 2373 0.000313 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 26545 0.003502 Swaps N/A 03/11/2025 Cash 2154656 0.284252 Swaps N/A 22/12/2025 Cash 67287 0.008877 Swaps N/A 29/12/2025 Cash 10 0.000001 Swaps N/A 27/02/2026 Cash 28107 0.003708 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps N/A 30/04/2026 Cash 48591 0.006410 Swaps N/A 04/06/2026 Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps N/A 05/06/2026 Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps N/A 09/06/2026 Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps N/A 10/06/2026 Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps N/A 11/06/2026 Cash 10720 0.001414 Swaps N/A

12/06/2026 Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps N/A 15/06/2026 Cash 389863 0.051432 Swaps N/A 17/06/2026 Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps N/A 19/06/2026 Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps N/A 22/06/2026 Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps N/A 23/06/2026 Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps N/A 30/06/2026 Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps N/A 03/07/2026 Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps N/A 06/07/2026 Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps N/A 10/07/2026 Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps N/A 14/07/2026 Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps N/A 16/07/2026 Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps N/A 29/07/2026 Cash 404 0.000053 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 3492238 0.460711 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 59651 0.007869 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 15465 0.002040 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 136892 0.018059 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 670959 0.088516 Swaps N/A 15/02/2028 Cash 12125 0.001600 Swaps N/A Sub 60859549 8.028857% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National 3.309236 3.309587% Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 3.717281 3.855589% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

