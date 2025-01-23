Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Kasei Digital Assets Plc (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 4:00pm today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of AGM dated 20 December 2024 were proposed and passed.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets Plc Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Simon Barton (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets Plc

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.