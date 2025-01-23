Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes is Pleased to Announce Astor Creek Golf and Country Club Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With a Beatles Tribute Concert

Astor Creek Golf and Country Club in Port St. Lucie, FL

Astor Creek Golf and Country Club, Kolter Homes' premier golf community on the Treasure Coast, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a free concert featuring the Liverpool Legends Beatles tribute band. Over 300 residents, members, and guests attended the event, enjoying an evening of music, food, and camaraderie.

"The past year has been an incredible journey for Astor Creek," said Stuart Kennedy, Community Director at Astor Creek. "We've watched this community grow and thrive, and it's been an honor to be a part of it. This concert was the perfect way to celebrate our first anniversary and thank our residents for making Astor Creek such a special place."

Astor Creek, one of the premier new golf communities in Florida, offers a luxurious lifestyle with a signature 18-hole golf course designed by renowned golf course architect Chris Wilczynski. The community will also feature a state-of-the-art clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, and a variety of social activities.

A key feature of Astor Creek is the opportunity for personalization. Each floorplan offers a minimum of 33 Kolter Structural Options (KSO), allowing homeowners to create a home that perfectly suits their lifestyle. Additionally, a selection of move-in ready homes is available, featuring designer-selected fixtures and finishes.

Kolter Homes is committed to building exceptional communities and providing an unparalleled living experience. Astor Creek is a testament to this commitment, offering residents a beautiful place to call home.

About Astor Creek Golf and Country Club Astor Creek is a premier golf community located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Developed by Kolter Homes, the community offers luxurious homes, a championship golf course, and a variety of amenities. To learn more, please click here or call 888-476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

