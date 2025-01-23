Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes Announces the Laura Floorplan is Now Available at Cresswind at Lakewood Ranch

Active Adult Community in Sarasota / Bradenton Area Offering New Construction Homes

Kolter Homes is excited to announce the availability of the Laura floorplan at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. This versatile and thoughtfully designed home caters to a variety of lifestyles. The Laura floorplan offers a range of configurations, featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms, a flex space, 3 baths, a great room, and a 2-car garage, with an option to expand to a 3-car garage. This new addition highlights Cresswind Lakewood Ranch's commitment to providing personalized living spaces that meet the unique needs of each homeowner.

Laura Floorplan

New Laura Floorplan

Fred Pfister, Community Director at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, reflects on the past year and the introduction of the Laura floorplan: "This past year has been a remarkable journey for our community. We've seen tremendous growth and have welcomed many new 55+ residents into their new homes in Lakewood Ranch, FL, seeking an exciting active adult lifestyle. The Laura floorplan is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality. It offers flexibility and a range of options that allow homeowners to truly make their space their own. We're excited to see how our residents will personalize their Laura homes to fit their lifestyles."

Personalization is a hallmark of Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, with each floorplan offering numerous Kolter Structural Options (KSO). Homebuyers can tailor their homes to suit their preferences, ensuring that their new residence is a perfect fit. The Laura floorplan exemplifies this approach, providing a variety of choices that allow for a customized living experience.

For those seeking the convenience of moving into a new construction home without the wait, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch also offers move-in ready homes. These homes come with fixtures and finishes selected by professional designers, ensuring a seamless and stylish transition for new homeowners.

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch continues to set the standard for active adult living with a national award-winning lifestyle program combining innovative home designs with a vibrant community atmosphere. The community features a resident-exclusive lakeside clubhouse overseen by a full-time lifestyle director, offering multi-purpose event and social spaces. Additionally, residents can enjoy the Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, promoting health and wellness.

The Laura floorplan provides a foundation for personalized living, offering a range of options that allow homeowners to tailor their space to their individual needs and preferences. We anticipate with excitement the diverse expressions of individuality that will be reflected in these customized homes.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

SOURCE: Kolter Homes LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire