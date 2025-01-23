Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes Announces a New Homesite Release at PGA Village Verano

Opportunity to Build in a New Home Community in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Kolter Homes, a premier home builder, is excited to announce the release of a new collection of homesites in the ninth phase of its vibrant community, PGA Village Verano. This new phase offers prospective homeowners the unique opportunity to build their dream home on a cul-de-sac or with a serene water or golf course view, spanning across all 18 of PGA Village Verano's thoughtfully designed floorplan collections.

PGA Village Verano Gated Entry



Reflecting on the past year and the new homesite release, Josh Hoot shared his insights: "The past year has been incredibly rewarding as we've seen our vision for PGA Village Verano come to life. The release of these new homesites marks an exciting milestone for our community. We are excited to welcome more families to PGA Village Verano and experience the exceptional lifestyle we have created here."

To celebrate this milestone, PGA Village Verano hosted a "New Year, New Home Block Party" in January. This event was a fantastic opportunity for prospective homeowners to explore the community, meet current residents, and enjoy a fun-filled day with music, food, and refreshments.

PGA Village Verano is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience for its residents. Situated right next to PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie, PGA Golf Club offers 54 holes of championship golf designed by Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. The community features a resident-exclusive clubhouse designed for both fitness and relaxation. This tastefully styled facility includes an outdoor resort-style pool, an indoor lap pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and 27 pickleball courts, ensuring residents have access to everything they need for a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Personalization is a hallmark of the PGA Village Verano experience. Each floorplan offers a variety of Kolter Structural Options (KSO), allowing homeowners to tailor their new home to their unique preferences and lifestyle needs. For those looking to move into a new construction home without delay, PGA Village Verano also offers a selection of move-in ready homes. These homes feature fixtures and finishes selected by professional designers, ensuring a seamless and stylish living experience from day one.

PGA Village Verano is ideally situated in Port St. Lucie and offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. The gated community is just minutes away from I-95 and the Turnpike, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This prime location ensures that residents can enjoy the best of both worlds - a peaceful retreat with all the conveniences of modern living.

Discover the latest new homes in Port St. Lucie, featuring modern designs and exceptional amenities in a thriving community. For more information about PGA Village Verano and the new homesite release, contact the PGA Village Verano team at 888-476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

