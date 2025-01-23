Kolter Homes LLC: Celebrating 5 Years of Cresswind Palm Beach: New Phase of Homesites Released

Chance to Build and Personalize Your Dream Home in This Premier 55-Plus Community in Florida Between Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Kolter Homes is excited to announce a new phase release of homesites at Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, one of the premier 55-plus communities in Florida, located between Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. This marks the 5th anniversary of the community and the an opportunity for prospective homeowners to build from the ground up and personalize their homes in this vibrant community, renowned for its award-winning "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program. Kolter Homes invites you to join us for a special Golf Cart Tour Event on Saturday, January 25th, from 12 PM-3 PM, to explore the newly released homesites and envision your future in this flourishing active-adult community.

Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake

A 55-plus new home community located in Westlake, FL

Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake offers residents a unique lifestyle centered around the four cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. The community's clubhouse serves as a hub for social activities facilitated by a full-time Lifestyle Director, ensuring that residents have ample opportunities to engage and connect.

Club Cresswind's amenities are designed to promote an active and fulfilling lifestyle. Residents can enjoy outdoor amenities such as pickleball and tennis courts, walking trails, a resort-style pool and spa, a resistance pool, a dog park, and various event and entertainment areas. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, art studio, a multi-purpose event room, and more. These amenities provide the perfect setting for residents to stay active, socialize, and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.

The new home floorplans at Cresswind Palm Beach range from 2 to 5 bedrooms and offer a variety of personalization and structural options, allowing homeowners to create a space that truly reflects their individual needs and preferences. With the release of the final phase of homesites, this is the last opportunity for prospective buyers to become part of this exceptional community.

Brian Grove, Community Director at Cresswind Palm Beach, expressed his enthusiasm about the final phase release: "We are thrilled to offer this new phase of homesites at Cresswind Palm Beach. This community has become a cherished home for many, and we are excited to welcome new residents who will continue to enrich our vibrant and active community."

For more information about Kolter Homes communities in South Florida, please click here.

The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter") includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.

Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.

Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.

Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

