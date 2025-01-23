Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes Announces Final Opportunity to Own in Premier Sarasota East Community

Last Chance to Own in Artistry Sarasota: Final Homesites Available

Kolter Homes is excited to announce that Artistry Sarasota, one of its premier new home communities in Sarasota, Florida, is nearing its final phase. This marks the last opportunity for prospective homeowners to secure a new construction home in the highly desirable Sarasota East area. The final collection of move-in ready homes are situated on spacious homesites with beautiful water views.

Artistry Sarasota is ideally located in the thriving Sarasota East area, known as the "Culture Capital" of Florida's Gulf Coast. This dynamic community appeals to a wide range of residents and interests, offering a unique blend of cultural, recreational, and lifestyle amenities. The community features Kolter Homes', a reputable Florida home builder, award-winning floorplans and amenities, providing residents with a high-quality living experience. The community's lakeside clubhouse offers a variety of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and spaces for social gatherings, providing residents with a vibrant hub for relaxation and recreation.

Fred Pfister, the Community Director at Artistry Sarasota, reflects on the past year and the community's success: "It's been an incredible journey to see Artistry Sarasota grow and prosper over the past year. The response from our residents has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's truly gratifying to see so many families find their dream homes here. As we approach the final phase of sales, we are excited to welcome new homeowners to this exceptional community."

Artistry Sarasota is a gated community that offers residents easy access to the region's best shopping, dining, beaches, recreation, and entertainment. The community's prime location in Sarasota East provides a serene living environment away from the congestion yet close to all the conveniences and attractions that make Sarasota a desirable place to live.

The community offers a variety of award-winning floorplans catering to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences. Kolter Homes is committed to delivering high-quality homes and exceptional customer service. The final phase release at Artistry Sarasota represents a unique opportunity for prospective homeowners to join a flourishing community that embodies the best of Florida living. With new construction homes for sale in Sarasota East, this is your last chance to own a piece of this desirable location.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units.

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units.

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

